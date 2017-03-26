News
Complete Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus specs possibly revealed

Mar 26, 2017

9:07 AM EDT

53 comments

Samsung Galaxy S8

Leading into the week that will certainly be claimed by Samsung, a new round of details has surfaced regarding its flagship Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

According to German-based site WinFuture, Samsung will be releasing the “best features” of its Galaxy smartphones that will have a “groundbreaking design.” Like so many previously leaked specs, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will reportedly feature a 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch displays with a resolution of 2960 x 1440 (18.5:9 aspect ratio).

Powering both devices is Android 7.0 and Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 chipset (European markets will have Samsung’s Exynos 8895 Octacore-SoC), 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot. The cameras in the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will feature a 12-megapixel sensor (1.4µm pixel size), f/1.7 aperture, phase detection, laser autofocus, and 4K video recording. The front-facing camera will be an 8-megapixel camera that has the ability “to capture highly dynamic situations.”

Samsung Galaxy S8

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will come with both an iris scanner and also a fingerprint sensor for added security. In addition, the smartphones will reportedly be certified to IP68 water-resistant like the Galaxy S7 and come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

As for the battery, which is something Samsung has been putting a great deal of attention on since the Galaxy Note 7 recall, the Galaxy S8 will have a 3000 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S8 Plus packs in a 3500 mAh battery, with fast wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Guard

While Canadians will most likely not be privy to this added bonus, Samsung will announce something called “Samsung Guard S8,” which basically extends your device warranty and offers owners the option to have their device repaired within 2-hours.

Finally, the complete colour option of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will be black, orchid gray, silver, gold and blue. No indication of the colours coming to Canada yet. Samsung will also offer a number of accessories, such as cases and the new Desktop eXperience Station (DeX Station).

Again, these are not official specs or details and for now just rumours. Samsung will officially unveil all the glorious details of the GS8 on March 29th in New York and we’ll bring you all the finer details.

Source: WinFuture, SamMobile

Comments

  • Ipse

    By the time it gets released, people will be so bored with S8 they won’t care anymore. I’d say it’s too much leaked info….A bit is fine to keep up the interest, but this flood is counterproductive.
    Oh, and NO Exynos for Canadian markets? SD like the Note 7? That’s news to me.

    • Ridge

      We’ve known that the S8 would be equipped with the SD835 for a while now

    • zanzee

      The sd835 supports x86 emulation. So with the dock you should be able to run Windows 10. Might take some XDA magic but it’s doable.

  • Benjamin Lehto

    Only 3500 mAh in a 6.2″ phone? Really Samsung? And also, since this phone will have the SD835, doesn’t it have bluetooth 5.0?

    • Ridge

      I wouldn’t be too worried, Samsung’s software has been quite good with battery life since the S7/S7 Edge

    • thereasoner

      Agreed. The screen efficiency is reportedly much improved as is the new 10nm 835 SoC. That and you can set your own screen resolution, even dial it all the way down to 720p for battery savings.

    • Ridge

      Definitely, I plan on running it at 1080p for the most part. The hype is real!

    • Mo Dabbas

      why would you pay big bucks for a phone and not use everything in it to the fullest. If I’m paying money for a high end phone I would like to use all of its high end features.

    • Ridge

      If I pay big bucks for a phone, I’m entitled to user it in any way I wish. I’m definitely interested in seeing if there are significant battery life savings when using the lower resolution.

    • Mo Dabbas

      Of course you are entitled to use it as you wish. Also, battery life savings between FHD and 2K are non existing on Samsung S7 Andriod 7.0 update. Here is the answer from GSM Arena

      “the change in resolution didn’t affect any aspect of the battery life – not in our testing routine. The minor differences we recorded were in the minutes, and are well within the margin of error of the tests.”

    • Ridge

      Wow thanks! If this is the case with the S8, then I won’t even bother with a lower resolution.

    • Do Do

      For a lot of people, the screen resolution isn’t as much of a priority as battery life is. I’m certain, any phone that’s coming that has 4k and can have the resolution reduced, I’ll be doing so, anything more than 1080 is waste for me and affects battery life negatively. Also, the numbers you quoted were much bigger if I recall for the note 7. So I’ll assume if they go 4k with the Note 8, it will be much worse.

    • neo905

      I think the Note 8 will have a much bigger battery and the fingerprint scanner built into the whole screen. That will the phone to get over this.

    • h2oflyer

      If the S7 running 7.0 doesn’t improve battery life by lowering resolution, I’m sure it’ll be the same on the S8.

    • zanzee

      My s7 edge has the ability to lower the resolution. I’ve noticed zero difference in battery life.

    • h2oflyer

      Same here on my S7. A feature of Nougat. Resolution doesn’t appear to affect battery life, it’s all about screen brightness. If you check the battery saving data , dropping resolution only gives you a few extra minutes of battery life.

      I run my phone at max resolution , the same as before the 7.0 update, and haven’t noticed any battery reduction attributed to resolution.

    • Benjamin Lehto

      It’s not about being worried, it’s about wanting these manufacturers to give us these flagship phones with 4000mAh or higher AND good software. When paying this much for a phone, why shouldn’t we want or dare I say, expect that?

    • Ridge

      A darn good point. I have to say though, can’t think of a feature that it’s missing, so maybe it was a question of space.

    • neo905

      This ^^^^^^. The Mate 9 has a 4,000 mAh battery and last 2-3 days and 6-8 hours SOT with a 5.9″ screen. The S8 has a bigger screen along with a much higher resolution screen. Even optimized you would be lucky to get past a day and 4-5 hours of SOT.

      Every phone pushing 6″ or over 6″ should be 4,000 mAh minimum.

    • systemupdate

      I think Samsung is leaving a lot of space empty in there this time around!

  • Jon Duke

    “microSD card slot that can hold up to 256GB”

    That doesn’t exist. It’s either up to 64gb or 1tb. There’s no in between.

    • Brett Arnold Allard

      Moto Z is able to hold 2Tb… And I’m quite sure there are a slew of devices that make it in between.

    • Jon Duke

      Point was the maximum possible. You just confirmed what I was saying.

    • Brett Arnold Allard

      I think you’re trying to say 64gb or 1tb increments..if that’s the case then yes you are right.

      However like one of comments below stated there are Samsung devices with 200Gb expandable storage (S7, Tab S2)

    • Shawn Siau

      There is actually one that is 256gb, it’s a samsung one. I’m using it with my gopro

    • Jon Duke

      I now there is, I was saying if the sd slot is rated for 256gb, then it goes up to 2 TB. It doesn’t max out at 256.

    • Shawn Siau

      Could it be that it’s a microSD and not a microSDXC slot? That could explain why it’s only 256gb maxed out.

    • southerndinner

      They aren’t like LG. They use the largest card they have to test, not the the largest theoretical card

      You’re wrong anyway if you’re referring to theoretical max. 2TB is the max of SDXC, not 1TB

    • Jon Duke

      Really? You really just want to argue, don’t you? My point was that the maximum isn’t 256gb. Sorry if I made a mistake on the amount of TB the non existing sd card was. Calm down and breathe.

  • Ridge

    If this is true, especially the 64GB standard, then I’m officially getting an S8 over a G6.

    • Prenz

      Nothing new, the Note7 shipped with 64gb as well.

    • Ridge

      64GB Standard and no 32GB model for the Galaxy S line is definitely something new.

    • skrug

      Xperia XZ premium has 64gb standard too

    • RidgeBoyGenius

      Nice, but the design is not to my taste personally. They do have a pretty decent skin of android though

    • skrug

      I personally like Sony’s design over the roundedness of the others.

    • RidgeBoyGenius

      That’s fair. I really think Samsung knocked it out of the park with the S8 design-wise.

      The G6 and XZ Premium are nice but I don’t think they ever stood a chance. Especially since Samsung chose this year to finally get rid of the physical button.

  • fourthstooge

    There is one major problem that STILL exists with Samsung’s way of thinking about audio from a mobile device. Here is a recent snip before the official launch of the Galaxy S8 taken from a video from China that among other things shows off a dummy unit of the Galaxy S8 next to the Galaxy S7 Edge and iPhone. Have a look at the picture. I have to laugh at it.
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/ddcde5d08f3069a8b63bc3a1265da0f4b8489ca1cae912e3858599a5535f8e3c.png …Why are Samsung engineers forcing this upon users of their mobile devices? Why don’t they just do the right thing, and provide two good front-facing stereo speakers on their device? Because they could, if they really wanted to. Till they do so, don’t buy their mobile devices, and this includes their tablets that conform to the same stupid engineering principles.

    • thereasoner

      Because those front facing speakers are blocked off in a VR unit?

      I know that you can use ear buds but with front facing speakers you’ll have no choice but to use them.

    • h2oflyer

      What percentage of phone buyers actually use VR. Yet it seems that with speaker position and 2:1 ratio screen ( 2 side be side squares) , phones are being designed for VR devices.

    • thereasoner

      I agree that most would prefer front facing speakers but so long as Samsung has the Gear VR they won’t do them. The best one could ever hope for is two bottom firing speakers or one top side one bottom side.

      Me, I don’t really care. So long as we still have to pair our phones with something for quality sound, front facing speakers or not, then I’ll be happy with a phone speaker that is loud enough for the odd YouTube video or video review etc.

  • Bob Loblaw

    A 3000 mAh battery is unacceptable for this ridiculous price tag. Samsung has it’s sheep hooked like Apple has their flock of i****s.

  • h2oflyer

    With the S7 running great on 7.0, don’t know what the S8 and a whole lot of money is going to accomplish.

    • fourthstooge

      Nothing.

    • Dimitri

      I guess the new design, bigger screens, newer processor and the new one they included, including bixby. Nothing else though.

  • Dimitri

    Not bad. The battery on the plus should be higher but i guess they didn’t want to have issues like the Note 7?. I already have the worst fast charging pod and my S2 watch so can’t wait!.

    Btw Spigen Canada is have a amazing deal on cases for the S8 Plus. Just purchased two for the price of one.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/ce243090f2886b5355b890c1c03f668c856466deff3024d0c7831d6a5954d4fa.png

  • Rimtu Kahn

    Madness…… 5.8 and 6.2 what is the point of this. Almost no difference in use for the 2. Standard should’ve been around 5 and the plus version around 6.

