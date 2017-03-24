AMC Network’s Sundance Now, a streaming platform that features “hand-selected and award-winning documentary, art-house and independent” content, is now available in Canada.
“Sundance Now brings sophisticated content that was otherwise undiscovered to our members. Whether it’s documentaries, indie films or art-house — there is content out there that deserves to be seen,” said Sundance Now’s curator George Schmalz in a press statement.
The platform features some exclusive premieres, such as documentary Gaza Surf Club on March 31st; Travel Man (shown above), starring Richard Ayoade and celebrity guests like Paul Rudd and Chris O’Dowd in April and the third season of the French political thriller The Bureau this summer.
As part of the Canadian launch, Canadian filmmaker Bruce McDonald is curating a special selection of his favourite films.
“I’m thrilled that Sundance Now asked me to be part of their official Canadian launch. My collection is very special to me, as it represents a distinct voice in the independent and doc filmmaking scene,” McDonald said. “Sundance Now has done an excellent job of representing Canadian filmmakers on their platform, and I’m thrilled that it is now available in Canada.”
Those interested can get a seven-day free trial of the platform at sundancenow.com. After that, the monthly price is $6.99 CAD, or $4.99 CAD when you sign up for a full year of the service. The service is available through website, mobile apps for iOS and Android, Chromecast, Apple TV, and Roku.
In addition to the streaming platform, Sundance Now members gain access to a member benefits program which includes perks such as VIP invitations to special events throughout the year and free tickets to Hot Docs, Toronto’s annual documentary festival and special screenings.
Comments
Pingback: Indie movie and TV platform Sundance Now is now available in Canada | Daily Update()