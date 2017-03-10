Google is testing Assistant’s Canadian French capabilities

Assistant, Google’s AI-powered personal helper, may be able to converse in Canadian French sooner than expected.
A screenshot of Google’s Trusted Tester website, obtained by Android Central, indicates the Mountain View-based company is testing Assistant’s Canadian French speaking and comprehension capabilities with native speakers in Canada. Based on the screenshot, Google plans to make Assistant Canadian French language capable on both Allo and mobile devices.
Google does not provide a timeline of when it will officially add Canadian French support. However, given that the company is already testing the functionality, an official release can’t be far off.
Earlier this week, Google began pushing Assistant to non-Pixel Marshmallow and Nougat smartphones.
Source: Android Central
