Google is testing Assistant’s Canadian French capabilities

Mar 10, 2017

9:57 AM EDT

Google Assistant running One Plus 3T

Assistant, Google’s AI-powered personal helper, may be able to converse in Canadian French sooner than expected.

A screenshot of Google’s Trusted Tester website, obtained by Android Central, indicates the Mountain View-based company is testing Assistant’s Canadian French speaking and comprehension capabilities with native speakers in Canada. Based on the screenshot, Google plans to make Assistant Canadian French language capable on both Allo and mobile devices.

Google does not provide a timeline of when it will officially add Canadian French support. However, given that the company is already testing the functionality, an official release can’t be far off.

Earlier this week, Google began pushing Assistant to non-Pixel Marshmallow and Nougat smartphones.

Source: Android Central

Comments

  • Dix

    Does that mean Google will finally understand Frenglish and actually give me the weather in Montréal and not Mobile AL?

  • Ben

    AWESOME. Can’t wait to have Android Auto assistant in French. English assistant trying to read out loud French text messages and French street names in English is painful. But ideally, if it could get multi language (e.g. Frenglish) support, that would be even 100% better.

    • mxmgodin

      Dual language support for Assistant, or Siri on iOS would be a dream come true. If I could just say “text my mom” and then start dictating the message in French. Or have it understand correctly when I say French contact names, or artists and song titles, etc.

    • HiKsFiles

      The problem right now is that most (all?) assistants out there only understand international French with a strong bias towards what people from France like to call “True French”.

      Most of them seem to have Québec region specific words in their dictionary, they just don’t comprehend them when spoken with a French Canadian accent.

      The sentence “Trouve-moé une pizzéria pas loin d’icitte” shouldn’t be much harder to understand than the correct “True French” equivalent of “Trouve-moi une pizzéria dans les environs”. Problem is, no one ever searches for a restaurant that way here.

  • Brad Fortin

    Hopefully people will still be able to charge their device while it’s set to Canadian French, unlike the Nexus 6.

