Gboard for Android adds emoji and GIF suggestions, improved voice typing and more

Google has released a major Android update for Gboard, its Search-enhanced keyboard, with the Mountain View-based company adding several features related to emoji and GIF suggestions, as well as voice typing.
Taking a cue from Apple and other third-party keyboard developers, Google has updated Gboard to make the keyboard suggest emoji as the user types. Additionally, with apps that support GIF sharing, Gboard will suggest relevant GIFs. Examples of supported apps include Allo, Facebook Messenger, Hangouts and Snapchat.
Google has also improved Gboard’s voice typing interface, making it easier to switch between it and other typing modes. Similarly, translating text is easier with a new dedicated Google Translate icon located above the keyboard. Google has also added new keyboard themes that offer more scenic views. Previously, most themes were just a solid colour. The company says it will release new themes at a higher clip moving forward.
To check out the changes, download Gboard from the Google Play store.
Source: Google
