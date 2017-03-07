RBC customers can now use Siri to send e-transfers

RBC personal banking customers can now use Siri to send money transfers to their friends and family members.
The Royal Bank of Canada added the functionality to its iOS mobile app, available on both the iPhone and iPad, via its latest software update.
Once users install the updated app to their Apple device, sending money using Siri is as simple as saying, “Hey Siri, send Rose $20.” Once the personal assistant confirms the recipient’s name against a payee list stored within the RBC mobile app, the bank debits the amount from the user’s chequing account and sends the payment. Payments are secured and authorized using Apple’s TouchID fingerprint authentication technology.
“It’s our goal to continue to be part of the everyday mobile experiences of our clients by adding more convenient and seamless ways to send money and bank with RBC,” said Sean Amato-Gauci, executive vice-president of digital, payments and cards at RBC, in a statement issued to MobileSyrup. “Building on the explosive growth of our free person-to-person payments products, we’re excited to provide the ability for our clients to now send free money transfers from their chequing accounts using Siri.”
While RBC is the first Canadian financial institution to enable this functionality, Canadians have been able to use Siri to send money transfers using PayPal since this past November.
