BlackBerry KEYone vs. BlackBerry Priv: What’s the difference?

BlackBerry KEYone

The newest smartphone from BlackBerry is the TCL-produced KEYone, formerly known to many as the Mercury.

“An iconic BlackBerry smartphone made for the modern use,” said BlackBerry in its marketing material. The main feature of the Keyone is the physical QWERTY keyboard that also doubles as a fingerprint sensor as it’s embedded within the spacebar.

While the design is a shift away from BlackBerry’s recent Android-powered DTEK50 and DTEK60 devices, the KEYone is most similar to the Priv from 2015.

It’s important to note that the Priv was designed by BlackBerry while the Keyone is designed, manufactured and marketed through its new partnership with TCL Communications.

Nicolas Zibell, CEO for TCL Communication, said in a statement to MobileSyrup, “We’re humbled to play such an important role in the future of BlackBerry smartphones, which have been so iconic in our industry, and we’re eager to prove to the BlackBerry community that their excitement around this new BlackBerry smartphone is something they can be proud of as well.”

As for Canadian pricing and availability, BlackBerry stated that “Canadian-specific information will be coming in April.”

The company said the newest QWERTY smartphone will be “available globally beginning in April and will be priced at or under €599 EUR/£499 GBP/$549 USD.”

Below is a comparison of the Keyone, Priv, DTEK60 and DTEK50:

Comments

  • sgtpepper & walrus

    Good article, and handy table comparing the DTEK devices. One small mistake, the DTEK50’s resolution is 1080×1920. And what is “Hall Effect” ?

    I am excited about the KeyOne. I have tried very hard to get used to all touch devices, which for the most part are fine. But I continually have problems with the touch screen keyboard of each device, as there end up being too many errors. Sure the auto correction is good, but it’s still not the same as a physical keyboard. In my personal experience, this goes for iOS, Android and BlackBerry touch devices like the Z30. The best of them still don’t compare with the simplicity of the original BlackBerry Bold and Curve keyboards.

    Sometimes I want to use my smartphone to write a long article or journal entry, but I don’t bother doing that on a touch device because I know it will be a trying experience. When I used to own keyboard based devices like the BlackBerry 990 and Classic, I would write a lot more stuff and it was so much more accurate and productive in my experience.

    The KeyOne is like the culmination of the the classic BlackBerry experience fully converged with Android, and I think it’s going to be great. You can use keyboard shortcuts to launch apps quickly, there will be a proper speed dial like the old BlackBerry, large battery, and you will have a plethora of apps. And the launch price of US $549 seems very reasonable to me, considering it’s a high quality device which looks quite classy. My only gripe is that the phone looks just a teeny bit too thick in photos, but I guess that’s because of the battery size. I hope the KeyOne does well, and I think the partnership with TCL is a step in the right direction for BlackBerry handsets moving forward.

  • Chug that haterade

    The resident https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/b2e3808fd9a89c42a5b5a404be61c08683ff6702aea563e728a7b8864363e9ed.jpg should be along any minute given the mention of BlackBerry…

  • Mitchell Leitman

    How about dimensions in mm?

    • Zach Gilbert

      Indeed they should be, updated. Thanks.

  • bigshynepo

    Day one buy, can’t wait. Wish it had a removable battery tho but few phones do these days.

    • Chug that haterade

      Careful or a certain poster will call you a shill for wanting this device.

  • Shogun

    They are all junk devices. Not too much to distill here

    • Chug that haterade

      Yet you’re here… on every article about them. What does that say about you?

    • Rev0lver

      And all of your comments are junk comments.

    • Karl

      Haha…How old are you by the way? Up votes? Who cares really. None of your comments have any substance whatsoever. If you have an opinion about the company or topic please share it. Otherwise take your personal attacks somewhere else. There are still people who come here to read the opinions, positive or negative and don’t appreciate the nonsense.

    • Rev0lver

      Sorry if my comments offended you. I know what a delicate little snowflake you are Shogun. By the way, you’re not fooling anyone.

    • Dimitri

      Sad to see you always make a comment with useless things.

      Juno devices? So does that mean all the other devices everyone is junk or just what u think is? It seems like u have nothing better to do with your life.

    • Shogun

      That’s right. Only paid shills and fanboys are allowed to make comments all saying the same thing, how great these devices are, Chen and the company.

    • Dimitri

      So I guess you get paid by your parents or your self to make useless comments about Blackberry or whatever company I do not like?.

    • Shogun

      You really don’t have much understanding of this company or its history do you? I mean seriously the story here is how they keep trying to sell the same crap over and over again, pricing it out of range and timid in marketing. Maybe the marketing will change but I really doubt it and TCL/Alcatel is generally considered a junk discount brand anyways.
      This company is like Charlie Brown trying to kick that football that Lucy keeps pulling away and its just sad they can’t take a hint and stop with the insanity. This crap won’t sell any better than the Priv or the DTEKs and its no coincidence they no longer provide a breakdown on device sales anymore. I’d be damn embarrassed too.

    • Chug that haterade

      Yet you are constantly here….

    • Karl

      So are you by all indications so maybe take your own advice. You’re another one who gets your stiff back up whenever this Shogun dude posts about this company. Give it a rest.

    • Chug that haterade

      This dude Shogun? You mean yourself?

    • Rev0lver

      You mean Shogun aka Karl with the new account?

    • Chug that haterade

      With the orchestra director for his avatar photo..

    • Bitekr

      I have never heard of read that before

    • Chug that haterade

      There is no point in trying to reason with him. Someone with a BlackBerry hurt him real bad ealier in his life and now he is on a quest to trash BlackBerry every chance he gets.

    • Bitekr

      all your comments are junk

    • Chug that haterade

      Truer words have never been spoken…

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Pretty much sums this story up.

  • Shogun

    21 posts here and half of them attributed to the Gunslinger and Chuggy. Sad.

    • Chug that haterade

      And how many from you? Definitely not sad

    • Rev0lver

      No one wants to hear from you. Just leave.

    • Karl

      Not sure why you think people want to hear from you either? You seem to post here mainly to antagonize this one poster on multiple threads and its getting tiring. If you don’t like what they have to say there is an ignore feature here. Use it.

    • Chug that haterade

      Okay Shogun… or how about you just not show up on BlackBerry articles since you have no interest in them.

    • Karl

      lol…Okay whatever man. You’re hopeless.

    • Rev0lver

      OK Shogun. Now go back to “ignoring” us.

    • Chug that haterade

      New account… all comments made on these Mercury articles today… avatar of a orchestra conductor… definitely Shogun

    • Rev0lver

      Is the ignore feature available to anyone? Because if so you could use it to genius, I mean Shogun.

    • Karl

      I do use it in point of fact but I guess you’re too stupid to think of that possibility or your ridiculous assertion with the other poster I’m Shogun or your continued posting on a Blackberry story when in fact you have nothing to say about the products or the company per se. Just endless attacks on one individual who seems to really stick in your craw.
      I’m just a lurker on this site that’s getting fed up with the three way stupidity going on here. At least Shogun comments about the company for better or worse. What do you comment on? Absolutely nothing that anyone would care to bother reading normally.

    • Rev0lver

      Come on Shogun. You even write in the same style and try and make the same points. You’re not nearly as clever as you think you are.

      Sad…

    • Chug that haterade

      He is “lurker” here…. Riiiiiiiiiight

    • Shogun

      LMAO! Of course these clowns think I must be you and you must be and we must be others out here. It’s the only comprehension their small minds seem capable of dealing with. Anything else is just too exhausting to contemplate.

    • Chug that haterade

      Don’t worry… we know it is you… hilarious how you aren’t even smart enough to use a different themed avatar… right ConcertMaster?

  • kirfer

    “…we’re eager to prove to the BlackBerry community that their excitement around this new BlackBerry smartphone is something they can be proud of as well”

    Yes, you Blackburied fans: be proud of your excitement! More arrant nonsense, in the best traditions of Blackburied/Alcatel communications.

    • Chug that haterade

      TCL….but do keep flailing

  • colin haller

    Good grief. I suppose it’s too much to ask for a discussion of the actual feature set of the phone without all the ad hominem drama?

