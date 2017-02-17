News
PREVIOUS|

Google Pixel and Pixel XL to support VoLTE over Rogers ‘soon’

Feb 17, 2017

3:45 PM EST

16 comments

Google Pixel smartphone held in a hand

Support for VoLTE calling is coming to Rogers’ Pixel and Pixel XL devices, the carrier confirmed on Friday.

In an update to its OS Upgrade Schedule webpage, Rogers notes the next Pixel software update — “coming soon,” according to the carrier — will add VoLTE support and address several security-related issues.

Rogers update schedule

VoLTE, short for Voice over LTE, is a next-generation cellular communications standard. By taking advantage of a carrier’s LTE network, it allows for voice calls that feature better sound quality and faster connection time. It also allows users to continue using data at LTE speeds while they’re on a call.

Rogers currently supports VoLTE on the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge+, Note 5, LG G4 and LG G3 Vigour.

Source: Rogers

Related Articles

News

Oct 30, 2017

4:51 PM EST

Vidéotron launches VoLTE service for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus [Update]

News

Nov 13, 2017

9:45 AM EST

Bell MTS to launch VoLTE calling in December

Resources

Dec 15, 2017

11:16 AM EST

Bell and Virgin match Rogers’ $60/10GB promo offer in Alberta and British Columbia

News

Dec 13, 2017

5:06 PM EST

Google Assistant is coming to older Android smartphones and tablets

Comments

  • Eluder

    Hopefully this means a quick follow up with WiFi Calling.

    • j4rgon

      Why not just use Google Hangouts for WiFi calling? Sound quality is great and you can even have the call display use your actual number. Plus free to most numbers in CAN/US = win

    • Google hangout if over data so it’s very quality depending. And since phone service need to handle 911 calls …. You get my vibe

  • Kenjuta

    wonder if that’ll trickle down to include support on nexus 6p too

  • Pingback: Google Pixel and Pixel XL to support VoLTE over Rogers ‘soon’ | Daily Update()

  • Chris G

    7.1.2! (I assume)

  • Daniel Martin

    Why doesn’t the S7 support that but s6 does?

  • Christoph Michael

    What’s Rogers? A company?

    • It’s a 🐦 it’s a plane …

  • Carpentractor

    Will this work for my Google store pixel, or did I have to buy the pixel from Rogers?

    • Unorthodox

      I assume it will only be available for subsidized devices. Otherwise they would have it open for all devices that support VoLTE long time ago.

  • Pingback: Google Pixel and Pixel XL to support VoLTE over Rogers ‘soon’ – TelecomBiZZ()

  • BE

    Would that work for Fido as well?

  • David Nyarko

    That might explain why the 7.1.1 has a separate Rogers firmware version [ 7.1.1 (NOF26W, Feb 2017, Rogers Only)] for the Pixel and Pixel XL .You can test it from Android factory images site at: https://developers.google.com/android/images. I hope this will also translate into incorporation of Wifi calling.

  • Techguru86

    Since nobody calls any-more or if they do, it’s over wifi on Facetime, What’s App, Viber , BBM or whatever the carriers want you to use their service. Just another scam from the Big 3.