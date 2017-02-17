Google Pixel and Pixel XL to support VoLTE over Rogers ‘soon’

Support for VoLTE calling is coming to Rogers’ Pixel and Pixel XL devices, the carrier confirmed on Friday.
In an update to its OS Upgrade Schedule webpage, Rogers notes the next Pixel software update — “coming soon,” according to the carrier — will add VoLTE support and address several security-related issues.
VoLTE, short for Voice over LTE, is a next-generation cellular communications standard. By taking advantage of a carrier’s LTE network, it allows for voice calls that feature better sound quality and faster connection time. It also allows users to continue using data at LTE speeds while they’re on a call.
Rogers currently supports VoLTE on the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge+, Note 5, LG G4 and LG G3 Vigour.
Source: Rogers
