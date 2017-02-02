News
Ontario improves electric vehicle affordability with rebate boosts

Feb 2, 2017

9:01 PM EDT

8 comments

electric vehicle tesla

Investing in a Tesla is becoming more reasonable than ever for Ontario consumers, due to recent updates to the province’s electric vehicle incentive program (EVIP).

As of January 1st, 2017, the program has updated its program to make purchasing an electric vehicle more affordable and increase incentives for electric vehicles with more seating and bigger batteries.

The new parameters are as follows, per the EVIP website:

  • Vehicles with a battery capacity from 5 to 16 kilowatt-hours (kWh) are eligible for incentives ranging between $6,000 to $10,000 based on battery size.
  • Vehicles with a battery capacity of larger than 16kWh are also eligible for an additional $3,000 incentive.
  • Vehicles with five or more seats are eligible for an additional $1,000 incentive.
  • Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $75,000 to $150,000 are eligible for a maximum incentive value of $3,000.
  • Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and PHEVS with an MSRP of $150,000 or greater are not eligible for an incentive.
  • Leased vehicles are eligible for an EVIP incentive. Vehicles with a 12 month lease term will receive 33% of the incentive, 24 month lease term receives 66% of the incentive and leased vehicles with a 36 month or longer term will receive the full incentive.

The application program was established in 2010 and “supports the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), rewards early adopters, and helps to create market demand for new technology in Ontario.”

Source: Ontario Ministry of Transportation

Comments

  • It’s Me

    Seems almost exactly the same amounts as last year. What changed?

    • It’s Me

      To answer my own question, the main changes that impact consumers are:

      Removes the cap limiting EV incentives to 30 per cent of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP)
      Eliminates the $3,000 cap on incentives for EVs fully run on battery power and priced between $75,000 and $150,000, which enable long-range, zero-emission travel and have less environmental impact than lower priced plug-in hybrids

      So, rebates were not actually boosted, at all, but a couple exclusions /caps were removed so more buyer qualify for higher rebates. Previously, the maximum rebate was $14k, if you hit the criteria ($10K base +$3K for large battery and $1 for 5 or more seats). This is unchanged. But this was capped at 30% of the MSRP. So, if your car’s MSRP was less than $46667, then you couldn’t get the full $14K. A 5 seat Leaf, for example, that might have an MSRP of $33K, would only qualify for $9900, even though it met all of the criteria for $14k, because $9900 would be the 30% of MSRP cap.

      The other difference is the removal of the “Tesla cap”, where expensive BEV cars that cost more than $75K would only qualify for $3K. Now they should qualify for the full $14K, since the $75K criteria cap was removed and the 30% rebate cap was removed.

    • jorvay

      This is great news. As someone who’s been eyeing an EV in the next year, it really rubbed me the wrong way that the government would give someone more money to buy a premium EV with a gas engine (BMW i3) than a longer-range pure EV. I have no problem incentivising both, but it incentivising the luxury model more because it cost more even though the average-joe model was just as functional was just wrong.

  • PΞTΞЯ™

    I’m not sure if the article is accurate. I was under the impression that cars with a base over $75,000 and less than $150,000 (eg. Tesla Model S) are now eligible for the full $14,000 whereas last year it was capped at $3,000. Correct me if i’m wrong?

    • It’s Me

      You are correct, but the lifting of the cap was only for fully electric (BEV) vehicles. The article is correct insofar as it mentions the $3K rebate cap remains for Plug in EV PHEV vehicles between $75K and $150K.

