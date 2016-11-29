You can now play Pac-Man and other mobile games on Facebook Messenger and News Feed

In case you needed any more excuse to waste time on Facebook, the company is now rolling out ‘Instant Games’ to Messenger and News Feed for mobile and web, allowing users to compete against their friends in such classics as Pac-Man and Space Invaders.
An extension of its previous, ‘secret’ but exceedingly popular game offerings, which were limited to soccer, basketball and chess, Messenger’s new Instant Games gives users access to 17 games at launch. In addition to the ones mentioned above, there is also Words With Friends: Frenzy, Galaga and Templar 2048.
The update is now rolling out to iOS v8 and Android v5 or later devices in Canada and 29 other countries, and is immediately available via the web. To get started, update Messenger and enter the conversation where you’d like to start a game (it can be with a group or just one-on-one) and tap the game controller icon. Once you’re finished playing, the game will post your score to the conversation, challenging those involved to see if they can beat your score.
“We think this is just the beginning for games on Messenger,” Facebook states in an announcement blog post, “Look for new titles to be added, and for new ways to play.”
Source: Facebook
