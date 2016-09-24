News
PREVIOUS|

Snapchat Spectacles can record 10-second videos, will retail for $130 (USD)

Sep 24, 2016

12:42 AM EDT

8 comments

Quickly following a leaked video for a wearable called Spectacles, Snapchat has confirmed the device and rebranded the company to simply Snap.

In a report in the Wall Street Journal, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel announced a pair of “video-sharing sunglasses” called Spectacles that will be released this fall in teal, black and coral.

“We’ve been working for the past few years to develop a totally new type of camera,” says an official release on the company blog.

Its main feature is a “circular video format” that captures 10 seconds in 115-degree-angles to playback full screen on your device, in either portrait or landscape. Spectacles syncs via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to your iPhone or Android device, then uploads directly to Snapchat.

The glasses have been in development since 2015 and carry “one of the smallest wireless video cameras in the world” and reportedly capable of capturing a day’s worth of Snaps on a single charge. Unfortunately, there was no indication of the battery size or how long it takes to charge.

Snap refers to the eyewear as a “toy” and will be available in a “limited release” for $129.99.

As for the company rebrand, “Snap Inc. is a camera company. We need a name that goes beyond just one product – but doesn’t lose the familiarity and fun of our team and brand,” said Spiegel. “We decided to drop the ‘chat’ and go with Snap Inc.”

Source: WSJ

Related Articles

News

Aug 4, 2017

2:42 PM EDT

Google will reportedly launch a rival to Snapchat’s ‘Discover’ feature

Business

Oct 6, 2017

10:28 AM EDT

Federal and Ontario governments investing $69.2 million for high-speed internet in five Northern ...

News

Oct 6, 2017

7:10 PM EDT

Canadian police forces kick off national road safety initiative for Thanksgiving weekend

News

Sep 4, 2017

11:26 AM EDT

Sorry students, the Toronto District School Board’s Wi-Fi network still won’t let you access ...

Comments

  • Do Do

    LMFAO

  • Mo Dabbas

    At least they label it as a “toy”.

  • vn33

    Get the Pokeman Wrist Gadget and you can start recording your Pokeman adventure! LOL!

  • Brad Fortin

    The return of the Glasshole!

    Also, for anyone wondering, *this* is what a toy looks like (colourful plastic and quirky design, not metal and glass).

    • Brett Arnold Allard

      That’s not what my 90’s optimus prime thinks!

    • Titoeuf

      Let’s talk about the iPhone 5C…

    • Brad Fortin

      Or the Galaxy S(1) through to the Galaxy S5, or the Optimus G through to the G4, or almost every BlackBerry ever made, etc.

    • Titoeuf

      I was more refering to the “colorful” part of your statement.

      Also I’m just teasing you, I know the iPhone is not comparable to this SnapCrap