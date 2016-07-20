18 years and $56m later, Dyson’s 360 Eye robot vacuum is finally here

Features
“Robot vacuums are here,” gestured Mike Aldred with his hand at waist height, one of the key engineers behind Dyson’s 360 Eye robot vacuum.”But we want to make them better,” said Aldred, moving his hand level to the height of his head.

Given how impressive iRobot’s connected $1000 Roomba 980 is, this is a tall order to beat, though Aldred feels Dyson has surpassed its competition by a considerable margin with the 360 Eye.

dyson-77

Dyson, the company that disrupted the vacuum, fan and hand dryer industries over the course of the last two decades, plans to take on iRobot’s Roomba, the current king of the robotic vacuum industry that’s experienced a 15 per cent year-over-year market share increase, with the release of its 360 Eye.

The 360 originally soft launched in Japan last year, but is set to be available in Canada starting this Friday via Dyson’s website and through retailers later this fall.

dyson-33

Aldred says that the 360 took 18 years to develop and that his company has produced various operational robot vacuum prototypes over the last two decades, before finally settling on the robot’s current sleek build.

What’s most interesting about how Dyson is positioning the 360 Eye in the smart vacuum market is the fact that the company views the device as a vacuum first and robot second, a fact that Aldred believes differentiates Dyson and its new product from competitors. The company has also made a significant effort to pack all of the technological innovations from the company’s other products into the tiny 360.

dyson360eye-99

This is one of the main issues with iRobot’s robotic vacuum products — despite how well they navigate a user’s home, even the company’s high-end 980 series doesn’t suck up debris as well as some owners likely expect from a device with such an expensive price tag.

According to Aldred, the cyclone core of Dyson’s vacuums proved to be a significant obstacle with the 360 Eye since there was no clear way, at least initially, to shrink the tech to fit into a device with a smaller build.

dyson-2

The team eventually opted for a higher profile with the 360 when compared to its competitors, though as a benefit of this decision, Dyson’s robot vacuum is smaller than any of iRobot’s products, allowing it to fit into small spaces easier. The device sucks between seven and eight litres of air per second, a number that is twice as much as iRobot’s highest-end Roomba. In short, this means that, at least in theory, the 360 Eye should actually clean better than any other robotic vacuum on the market.

The vacuums Vision System is also a significant industry innovation, according to Aldred. The panoramic view the camera gives the robotic vacuum allows the device to know where it is at all times and also prevents it from driving into objects. It’s worth noting, however, that the 360 Eye’s camera apparently does not operate well in low light conditions.

dyson-11

The 360 Eye, unlike other robot vacuums, moves around in five-metre squares, only crossing each part of the floor once, rather than multiple times, though, unlike the Roomba, it doesn’t memorize the home’s layout to create more efficient routes. Every time the 360 Eye cleans your home is like the first time for the device, which is a benefit for those that move their furniture around, but also means cleaning sessions can take longer.

While it’s unclear if Dyson’s Eye 360 is worth its expensive $1,299 Canadian price tag, on paper, the vacuuming giant’s 18-year, $56 million project, certainly sounds impressive and a significant step above even iRobot’s impressive Roomba 980.

We’ll have more Dyson 360 Eye related content on MobileSyrup in the coming days.

Photography by Tascia Barile. 

Comments

  • MoYeung

    $1,299 Canadian price tag? How many will they sell?

    • It’s a high-end device. It’s not intended for everyone.

    • Sally Mae

      Well said, sugar; there’s way too much a-cryin’ an’ a-hollerin’ on this page.

    • Avgvstvs

      Lol…

    • Sally Mae

      Hail Avgvstvs!

    • KiwiBri

      Same was said about the original dyson cleaners right? Well I’m glad my dyson is still going strong 7+ year’s later. It’s like when the iPhone came out. I know guys that got the knock off copies with random OS installed from Asia) they just wanted the iPhone for the look. Didnt realise that part of the reason to get iPhone was how well it worked

    • Justin

      My $50 Eureka vacuum is still going strong 10+ yrs later.

    • MoYeung

      Dysons are more expensive than Bissell and others, but still reasonable… this is not.

    • It’s definitely expensive, but I’m sure they’ll sell a bunch. I know it’s just a vacuum, but this might be the most eagerly anticipated vacuum of all time lol.

    • mike m

      its not expensive if you consider this is the first generation of thr the product. also i paid $800 cad for my 980 roomba <$700 usd ay the time). best buy has promos like this every month. for my braava i paid $250 cad. just need to know how to negotiate at the store 🙂

      in general over the last 12 months i spent over $15000 on tech toys and couldn't be happier. the only issue i see is when i have to update all my hw in 4 years i need ro spend $ again :))))

    • Justin

      Just wait until Apple comes out with a robotic vacuum for $1,999 Canadian! 🙂

    • mike m

      i would buy ir if i didn’t have my 980 already

    • MoYeung

      You have a iRobot Roomba 980?

    • Sally Mae

      Twelve…? Maybe…

  • thomas nguyen

    as long as they sell more than iRobot’s Roomba, I assume that is enough of a win for Dyson’s short term goal.

  • Jimmy C

    The fact that it is so tall is a total deal-breaker. It completely defeats the purpose of having a Roomba.

    • I talk about it a bit in the story (and I’ll focus on this in our upcoming feature about both the Roomba 980 and the 360 Eye), but the height is actually an advantage because the vacuum’s form factor is smaller.

      This means it can actually get into smaller spaces.

    • thereasoner

      We like our Dyson handheld, it’s great for spills, the vehicles, our furniture and in my workshop/garage. For the house? I’m sticking with the Roomba, it cleans well and it fits under my furniture and beds. We would still have to break out the full sized vacuum for those areas if we had the Dyson instead.

    • Brad Fortin

      Might help clarify what you mean if you mention it can fit into narrower spaces, since “smaller” can mean horizontal or vertical.

    • Sally Mae

      Saucy!!!

    • redheadednomad

      Smaller as in has a smaller footprintthan the Roomba, right? But it looks too tall to fit underneath a typical sofa/bed (where a lot of dust accumulates). That’s a major deal breaker.

  • h2oflyer

    Had a Dyson, got rid of it and got a Miele. We’ve got dogs and I don’t mind paying for vacuum bags….better than cleaning the Dyson container. The Dyson is over hyped as the suction on the Miele is just as strong.

  • Why does it have be small or low profile? I don’t care if it’s a full size “Lost in Space” robot lookalike as long as it vacuums the floors well.

    • Jimmy C

      Because it doesn’t vacuum under your furniture. I could vacuum my living room floor in 60 seconds with a regular vacuum – the whole point of a roomba is it gets in places where a vacuum can’t.

    • Colton Blumhagen

      No, the whole paint of a Roomba is that you don’t need to vacuum.

    • That’s why you add extendable feet on Robot. Or design a tentacle looking one straight out of hentai!

    • Jimmy C

      I had to drill some rubber feet onto my coffee table to give it about 2cm extra clearance because Roomba couldn’t get in, and it was totally worth it. When I see dirt or crumbs on the floor in front of my couch, I just kick them under the coffee table – Roomba will take care of it later.

  • knize10

    Check out Homesense for refurbished at 699$ on about a year.

  • AKDISQUS

    Dyson sucks, I had the hand vacuum, battery dies in 10-15 mins, completely useless. Overpriced plastic crap, just like Apple.

    • Isn’t Dyson supposed to “suck”? LOL

    • Sally Mae

      …and blow…?

    • Mayoo

      “It’s Megamaid! She’s gone from suck to blow!”

    • Sally Mae

      Gulp!

    • Alphax45

      Keep firing assholes!

    • KiwiBri

      Did you claim warranty?

    • Sally Mae

      Hush now, sugar. You’re jus’ tired an’ upset…there, there.

  • Raj Singh

    The proliferation of service bots cannot come soon enough… for me.

  • Theros

    Camera doesn’t operate well in low light? Guess they’d never heard of Neato’s robots using LIDAR… those ones can see in the dark just fine.

  • Lakh Jhajj

    It’s for the Axelord’s.

  • mike m

    had my roomba 980 and braava for about a year now. they completely changed my life. i no longer spend money on cleaners. these things paid for themselves! sw updates on roomba helped with performance. but honestly j expected more updates and features.. on addition roomba 980 had a major bug – carpet sensor is poorly implemented. it gets stuck in carpet mode. i had to replace the whole unit 7 times in the last year. this is BAD. glad i purchased extended warranty. otherwise you will be screwed.

    roomba said they will be offering ability to see via the camera. this never came. also battery life is not great. and you can’t drive the uni2like you can botvac connected.

    PLEASE CORRECT THE ARTICLE roomba doesn’t create a permanent record of the house for faster cleaning. the mao gets deleted after each cycle. this vas been verified.

    as for eye 360 we shell see. my pure cool link is doing ok ao far.

    • A vacuum cleaner completely changed your life?

    • mike m

      yes. i spend a lot less time vacuuming and washing floors. bedrooms, kitchens etc

  • Rony

    Patrick, compare this machine with neato. I think neato is way better then irobot.
    Roomba crashes to furniture and going like mad man around room.
    Dyson It’s cost double of neato high end one. Is it twice better? I highly doubt it. First flaw how high it is. . So I won’t go under beds, some furnitures compare to competition. Second, i’ve heard/not sure if truth / battery last around 20 min. If that truth it’s horrible. My neato run 50+min.will finish dinning and living room in one shot. So this would have to charge 2-3 times before job done. Not thanks.

    • mike m

      neato is ok but it gets stuck a lot more. plus can’t go under furniture

  • JD

    I’ll wait for one that can see in the dark.
    But for the people whining about the price. I was on the fence of hiring a cleaner or getting something like this, but the Roomba’s sucked (pardon the pun) at sucking.

    • Maestro Karajan

      Here’s a thought. Why not hire someone that needs the money and does a good job to clean your house? Seems to be you’re doing society more benefit by employing someone vs. buying junk like this?

    • JD

      How about no.

    • Maestro Karajan

      Yeah that’s the problem with the world. Outsource everything to machines and you wonder why so many people are out of work or have a hard time finding it.

      It’s your attitude that contributes to the problem.

      BTW, you do know that cleaning involves more than vacuuming right? Or maybe not. This machine is useless.

    • JD

      You are a deeply trouble individual.

    • Maestro Karajan

      Why? Because I think this machine is overpriced crap? Whatever dude

    • JD

      You need help

    • MHD

      It may be expensive but ROI determines sell price and doubt if it is crap. Being out your price range doesn’t make it so, and unless you can provide us a reason based on actual knowledge of it’s failings I’ll just wait for actual reviews before forming my opinion of its crappiness.

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Heatfan

      It sucks good, yeah?!?

    • Bobby Ricky

      You got it wrong. Build machines to improve everyone’s quality of life and retrain that cleaner who needs money to program/build/service robots at 2x the salary. To make progress we need to improve productivity and this is not done by sticking with doing everything through manual menial labour.

  • Maestro Karajan

    $1000 piece of junk. Whatever happened to people pushing their own vacuum around huh? Or a dust buster for small spills like in the kitchen?
    Has society really become that lazy that we need to automate cleaning or outsource to a ‘robot’?

    If there is a market for something like this it’s most certainly among those that have large houses and the disposable income to waste on a novelty. Beyond that I see little appeal or a market for this and Dyson products are overpriced to begin with. They try to be the ‘Apple’ of the custodial arts.

    • Rony

      Well, We don’t ride on hourses, don’t run to forest to get wood for heating, and don’t take titanic go overseas. It calls progress.
      Anyway, I got neato few years ago and it was best money spent. For people like me with big hairy dog it’s one brilliant machine. Does work while I’m at work so when I get home clean house without dog’s hair is wating and I don’t have to vacuum 3 times per week. Neato does it every day for me.
      Having said that this Dyson is way way overpriced machine. I got mine for less then half price and works amazingly.

    • Maestro Karajan

      Point taken but progress has limits and while I like tech as much as the next person on these forums, I’m not enamoured of stuff that essentially makes people lazy. This machine more or less does that in my estimation.
      That said, your dog situation perhaps makes it more worthwhile given the amount of cleaning that involves. So outside of people with lots of disposable income and large houses, I suppose those with big hairy dogs also see the benefits. 😉

    • Sally Mae

      I jus’ want a machine to wipe my f** **s…

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Heatfan

      I’m sure Gawee would be happy to oblige…

  • Humberto Giambrone

    All that money, and still no answers for corners, or do wealthy people all live in sphere’s now?

    I came up with a great idea the other day to get off the couch and actually push a vacuum. To my amazement, it actually worked.

    • MHD

      My Neato is shaped like a D instead of being round and handles corners really well.

    • Brad Fortin

      Wealthy people can usually afford to hire people (and now, robots) to do their cleaning for them. If they have a robot vacuum to take care of 99% of the vacuuming, they’ll only have to pay the humans to do the remaining 1% instead of the whole thing.

  • Jesus McDongswoggle

    vacuums are for germophobes

    • Sally Mae

      ‘Germophobes’…is that another word for lazy s*** ** ******s?

  • Wow they’d have to sell +43k of those before just to get ROI irrespective of other costs, marketing, etc. I find it hard to believe someone at Dyson signed off on that R&D bill year after year…

  • Sally Mae

    Right. It’s not like folks don’ have to get off of their f** b***s and do something.
    Housework at least offered the salad-dodgers some physical challenges; I guess they’ll all collapse on the sofa with a bucket o’ chicken gizzards an’ no motivation to EVER get up again.
    That should work out jus’ fine, yeah?!?

    • blzd

      Maybe you want to back to washing your laundry by hand too?

      If not doing chores is wrong, then I don’t want to be right.

    • Maestro Karajan

      That’s a ridiculous comment and you full well know it. To equate hand washing clothes to pushing a vacuum, which is essentially about as easy a task when it comes to housecleaning as it gets, is patently absurd.
      Outside of the physical activity it encourages, the last time I checked cleaning your own house the old fashioned way gives one a little pride in the space in which they live. Obviously if you have a larger house, family etc. you may want to hire extra help for that if your income allows it, but for people living in modest apartments, condos, townhouse etc. what is so wrong about doing a little manual labour?

      You’re the kind of person who sounds like you’d make the case for a robotic lawn mower too because after all one couldn’t possible “enjoy life” mowing their own grass, being outside, taking in the fresh air…
      Technology like this doesn’t encourage anything but laziness, complacency and the sense that one doesn’t have to do anything for themselves, including wiping your own a$$ after taking a dump if only the tech was there to support that too.

    • blzd

      People before vacuums thought the same thing “damn youth with their time saving vacuums, back in my day we had to use dust pans and mops and we liked it!”

      I like to call it “old man syndrome”. It can be hard for people to wrap their head around new technology that makes their lives easier and they are quick to judge people who use them as lazy.

      My apologies if you’ve reached that stage already. Enjoy pushing your air sucking machine around the room if that’s what gives your life value.

    • Maestro Karajan

      lol…Huh? Vacuums have been an integral part of housecleaning going back to 1860 and are in no danger of being replaced by ‘robots’ anytime soon.

      “Old man syndrome” to you is basically a euphemism for laziness or maybe your personal incompetence being able to push one around on your own to clean your house.

    • blzd

      It’s fine you can go back to washing your dishes by hand, pushing around vaccums, and sending your messages by courier pigeon if that’s what gives your life value.

      The rest of the “lazy” world will keep using our time saving technologies, thank you very much!

    • Sally Mae

      Lol! Well said, sugar.

    • Sally Mae

      How’s Type 2 Diabetes working out for the first world right now…?

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Heatfan

      Where’s my pizza an’ donuts, Aunt Sal…?

  • redheadednomad

    Ok, I get that you guys haven’t had access to a review model yet – nor a demo of it in action, judging from the article – but this write-up looks pretty much like an edited press release. Here’s a few potential flaws that are immediately obvious:

    1) Height: Judging from the photo, this thing is at least a foot tall (half a cat, anyway ;), so will struggle to fit underneath standard height furniture, beds etc. If it has better-than-average suction, this may help to extend its reach, but since it’s competitors (Botvac and Roomba) have lower clearance, this is an immediate flaw.

    2) Lacks low-light operation: Typical robot vacuum Use Case: Set it to run while you’re at work or out of the house. It sounds like the Dyson will struggle if the lights are not left on, which is really unacceptable given that cheaper models (e.g. Botvac) can operate in darkness.

    3) Fails to memorize a cleaning route: As you’ve pointed out, this means that each clean will take longer. I don’t think this can be justified by saying it’s a plus for people who move furniture regularly, as I know that the Botvac (and I’m assuming Roomba) will adjust it’s route to accommodate changes in the environment.

    That’s three potential flaws right there, not including price or smartphone connectivity – odd that this wasn’t mentioned on a mobile device news site – or lack thereof.

    • MHD

      How can each clean possibly take longer than the first clean? That doesn’t make sense.

