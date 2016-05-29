News
Acer’s massive 5,000mAh battery smartphone may come to Canada this summer

May 29, 2016

12:07 PM EDT

13 comments

Acer today announced that the Liquid Zest Plus, the smartphone it announced at special event in New York City last month, is headed to North America this July.

Set to cost $199 USD, the Liquid Zest Plus will feature a 5.5-inch 720p display, quad-core MediaTek MT6735 SoC, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage (expandable via a MicroSD slot), 13 megapixel rear-facing camera and 5 megapixel front-facing camera. Most notably, the phone will ship with a 5,000mAh battery. According to Acer, this battery should last about three days on a single charge.

When we reached out to Acer to confirm Canadian pricing and carrier availability, a spokesperson for the company had this to say, “Thanks for reaching out! I don’t have an update on a Canadian release for the Liquid Zest Plus yet. I will let you know when I do.”

Comments

  • Wish it had beefier specs , but that battery is love

    • Mister Ho!

      Is BIG love, dude-bro! Will it fit?!?

  • Scotiaman1

    Nothing wrong with the specs for 200 plus Canadian

    • Hello Moto

      You mean $200 USD. That means this will likely be $270-$300 Canadian.

  • Brad Fortin

    Any word on which version of Android it’ll run? Marshmallow’s Adoptable Storage would make the 16 GB + SD card combo more livable.

    • Mo Dabbas

      According to GSM arena it’s marshmallow

  • Mo Dabbas

    “Liquid Zest Plus” — sounds like a body wash products.

    • Graham Fluet

      I checked Zest’s product page and unfortunately it isn’t something they sell. But I can imagine it could’ve worked for a more powerful version of their first bodywash.

  • Mister Ho!

    Mister Ho never see such a big one!!!

  • The specs on the phone are a bit weak, buts it’s definetly catering for the market that wants the longest battery life but not sacrificing screen real estate. The quad core is still good enough for most applications, and it really reduces battery consumption compared to an octacore. If it also had the option to remove the battery too, that would be great! Having a fully charged spare would be super for a long trip!

    • vn33

      Wish the screen was 1080p though … For my own purpose, I guess I can put up with the MediaTek

