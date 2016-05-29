Acer today announced that the Liquid Zest Plus, the smartphone it announced at special event in New York City last month, is headed to North America this July.
Set to cost $199 USD, the Liquid Zest Plus will feature a 5.5-inch 720p display, quad-core MediaTek MT6735 SoC, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage (expandable via a MicroSD slot), 13 megapixel rear-facing camera and 5 megapixel front-facing camera. Most notably, the phone will ship with a 5,000mAh battery. According to Acer, this battery should last about three days on a single charge.
When we reached out to Acer to confirm Canadian pricing and carrier availability, a spokesperson for the company had this to say, “Thanks for reaching out! I don’t have an update on a Canadian release for the Liquid Zest Plus yet. I will let you know when I do.”
Comments
Pingback: Acer’s massive 5,000mAh battery smartphone may come to Canada this summer | DailyGeeky()
Pingback: AME()