Starbucks Mobile Order & Pay now available across Canada (excluding Quebec)

Starbucks has launched its Mobile Order and Pay platform across the company’s 950 Canadian stores – which includes all locations, except Quebec.
While the reason is not stated, possibly a translation issue, Starbucks notes on its site, “we are working on bringing this technology to Quebec, New Brunswick and French App users so stay tuned!”
Mobile Order and Pay is available on Android and iOS, and allows customers to quickly browse Starbucks’ complete menu, and pay with a credit card linked to a Starbucks account. The app indicates the closest Starbucks, complete with driving or walking directions, as well as specific pick-up location information related orders. Starbucks also indicates the time to the destination, with an estimate of when the food or drink will be ready.
Starbucks Canada previously noted that 18 percent of all in-store transactions are from a mobile device, which includes both the use of Mobile Order and Pay and customers scanning in-store via Starbucks’ app.
Update: Starbucks Canada sent us the following statement on the Quebec rollout of Mobile Order & Pay: “As you know, Mobile Order and Pay was first introduced in Canada in the GTA late last year. It was then introduced in Vancouver in January, and as of today, to even more provinces across the country. Mobile Order and Pay will be introduced in Quebec later this year as part of Starbucks rolling introduction of this innovative mobile ordering feature.”
