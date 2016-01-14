News
Ontario judge deems police “tower dump” requests violated customers’ Charter rights

Jan 14, 2016

11:52 AM EDT

An Ontario judge in the province’s Superior Court of Justice ruled today that a police request for a “tower dump,” where all the call data from a single tower operated is transferred to police, went too far, and would have violated customers’ Charter rights in the process.

In 2014, police requested tower dumps from Rogers and Telus that would have led to the sharing of personal information with police of up to 40,000 customers, “virtually all of whom would have had nothing to do with the investigation,” according to David Watt, Chief Privacy Officer at Rogers.

While police eventually recanted the request, Telus and Rogers decided to challenge it legally in order to prevent orders of this magnitude from being issued in the future.

Carriers tend to comply with requests for personal information from police when they meet the scope expected in such an investigation, usually obtained through a warrant. A tower dump on such a broad scale, according to Telus and Rogers, violated its customers’ privacy and added a level of complexity to the proceedings that was out of line.

Watt continued, “At Rogers, we will only share customer information with law enforcement when required by law, or in emergencies after careful consideration of the request. For us, this request did not meet the test and we’re glad the Court agreed.”

Telus has not yet issued an official response to the decision.

Comments

  • southerndinner

    A rare case where one or more of the oligopoly carriers is the good guy in a story.

    • Elton Bello

      Indeed! Bell is the only one that gives them whatever they want without asking. Rogers is better in that regard. Turns out Telus too. But Bell, nooooooo

    • Allan

      They were never ‘bad guys’.
      People just like to complain about their cell phone bills.

    • mat

      They’re bad guys, and you sound like a shill. They lobby to keep the telecom landscape heavily skewed in their favor. They run ad campaigns trying to convince the public that competition is a bad thing. They refuse to make infrastructure upgrades to reflect the growing influence of the internet and instead focus on throttling and propaganda to keep people paying insanely high rates for third-world service.

      That being said, I’m happy with the stance Rogers took against the government.

    • HiKsFiles

      Third world service? Really?

      I rarely side with Robelus, but in all honesty, we’re far from having 3rd-world service in Canada. Maybe you should plan you next trip to Central Africa…

    • Elton Bello

      We are almost there

    • Allan

      But does that make them truly ‘bad’? How are they different than any other major corporation in the world that is profit-driven? These are publicly-traded companies, and shareholders (ordinary people like you and I) expect them to have high returns. If they don’t provide these ‘insane’ profits, people will invest their money elsewhere.

      in what other way would you run the company?

    • mat

      Stop copy pasting your comments, shill

    • rick

      how many national carriers does canada have? How many does the US have? How many Carriers can either country support and still have a reliable useable wireless infrastructure? Could another national carrier come in and actually make a profit? Canada being what it is Geographically, the only way to artificially reduce costs would be to have a single crown corporation for cellular. But we’d all just pay more in taxes to have a bloated government entity run it. And it certainly wouldn’t be innovative. We’d likely still be on 3G under that scenario. The only thing I dislike about RoBeLus is the same thing I hate about all these providers in that the long term customer subsidizes attracting the new customer. Ultimately that just means we need to be smarter consumers. you have to game them at their own system. That means don’t ever do a contract and don’t get a subsidized phone. Get your reduced rates through customer retention programs and or go the grey route. I live in AB and have an AB number but am on the Koodo MB plan at everything and 5gb data for 48$ Given the stability and useability of the nework – that to me is good value.

    • mat

      Yeah. On the Koodo MB plan, that they only offer because of regional carriers. Those prices should be available to everyone, not the people lucky enough to have actual competition in their region or those who were able to trick a good deal out of them.

      I buy my devices outright, but so many decent deals require a contract anyway. That people can deny robellus’ intentional gouging of most Canadians is amazing.

    • SycloneRob

      I would agree with you up till they don’t spend on infrastructure….. I think the big 3 have a fairly good wireless network.. and even better then parts of the US.

    • southerndinner

      They have the highest profit margins in the industrialized world and play victim at every given opportunity. Our carriers aren’t ‘bad guys’ for Charging us for their services, they’re bad guys for engaging in the scummiest of scummy corporatist policies while benefiting from an overprotective regulatory body that helps them sustain their oligopoly.

      This is one of the first ‘good guy’ moves they’ve made in recent history that doesn’t directly impact profitability.

    • Allan

      But does that make them truly ‘bad’? How are they different than any other major corporation in the world that is profit-driven? These are publicly-traded companies, and shareholders (ordinary people like you and I) expect them to have high returns.

      If you were running the company, what could you do differently? Nothing.

    • rick

      highest profit margins??? show me that stat. I think you’ve describe Apple

    • Allan

      Precisely, I don’t see people beating up on Apple even with their illegal price-fixing schemes.

    • Do Do

      You’re worse than a shill.

    • jayzon12

      I love how anyone who says anything positive about the big three is a “shill” Although I would love cheaper price plans I also understand that with under 10 million subscribers we wont get the same pricing as US carriers with over 100 million subscribers. And although Canada has the highest margins that is due to low population as the US has 2 carriers in the top two for revenue in the world and we are not even close to the top 10.

    • Do Do

      You’re a shill

    • jayzon12

      And your a troll

    • Do Do

      More likely trying cover their own legal butts.

    • Chuck Green

      You can guarantee it’s only because they don’t want to deal with the logistics of this type of request. Rogers does not “have your back”.

  • MoYeung

    Big brother wants to watch you…

    • Elton Bello

      He is already watching. Now he wants to perform a colonoscopy on everyone.

    • MoYeung

      Colourful metaphor

    • rick

      Just the fear of the colonoscopy modifies our behaviors and impacts our lives.

      Google ted talks and Glenn Greenwald “why privacy matters”

  • Peter

    Good on them, just because they ask doesn’t mean it’s legal.

