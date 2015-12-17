News
PREVIOUS|

Everything you need to know about Shaw’s acquisition of Wind Mobile

Dec 17, 2015

4:50 PM EDT

144 comments

Wind Mobile

Late yesterday, Calgary-based Shaw Communications, which offers cable- and fiber-based internet and television services in Western Canada and parts of Northern Ontario, announced it would purchase Toronto-based Wind Mobile for $1.6 billion.

The deal actually involves the purchase of Wind Mobile’s parent company, Mid-Bowline Group, which was formed when Globalive and several investment firms came together to buy out majority shareholder VimpelCom in September 2014.

The specifics of the deal are fairly straightforward, as Wind reportedly has “very little” debt on the books, according to sources. Shaw reported in an investor call this morning that Wind will earn $485 million in revenue this calendar year, and $65 million earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA), spending $250 million on building out an LTE network over the next two years.

But there are a number of outstanding questions we’ve been asked about the state of Wind’s business, and where this leaves its 940,000 customers. We’ll attempt to answer as many of them as possible.

Will this deal impact the Wind Mobile brand?

At the moment, no. Shaw announced that all of Wind’s employees, including its CEO Alek Krstajic, would remain at the company to operate its wireless business, at least for the short term. One can assume that, over time, as Wind integrates into the company, there will be some consolidation, but since Shaw doesn’t have an existing wireless infrastructure outside of its Western Canada-based public WiFi network (which we’ll touch on later), there isn’t a surfeit of overlap.

Brad Shaw, Shaw Communications’ CEO, did mention that down the road it may make sense to launch a unified Shaw Mobile brand, especially if the company means to compete with Telus for bundling customers. Telus has eaten into Shaw’s whole-home market share since its acquisition of Clearnet in 2000, providing wireless, wireline, television and internet service. One can’t overstate how important wireless is to the mindset of the Canadian consumer, and, according to Brad Shaw, “wireless was a missing piece.”

What happens to Wind Mobile’s current customers?

Even before Shaw’s acquisition of Wind, the upstart carrier was, unlike Mobilicity and Public Mobile, which were purchased by incumbent telcos Rogers and Telus respectively, in no danger of going out of business.

According to Globalive chairman and former Wind Mobile CEO, Anthony Lacavera, it was important that Wind entered into the market with a long-term partner that was “willing to go the distance.” Unlike Public and Mobilicity, both of which took on considerable private equity, Wind’s launch partner, Orascom, was not necessarily looking for what’s known as an “exit”, a payday that comes from an acquisition that values a company at multiples more than the initial investment.

Though that is exactly what happened with Wind at the end — the recapitalization partners, West Face Capital, Tenenbaum Capital and others, including Globalive, will reportedly earn a six-times return on their investment upon closing — Lacavera said his goal was to hold on to Wind’s spectrum assets indefinitely. “I got into Wind to build the business for 25 years and beyond,” he said in an interview. “Wireless is the future of the world.”

The reality for Wind, though, was that despite a recent injection of $425 million from three banks and Finland’s export credit agency, taking on the Big Three would have required more than just building the network and undercutting the competition. Having Shaw’s existing cable and fibre infrastructure, extensive customer base, and recognizable brand will be a boon to Wind’s expansion almost immediately.

In the short-term, though, nothing is likely to change. Wind had already begun upgrading its equipment in Vancouver to increase speed and reliability, and, along with an influx of spectrum, is poised to improve its current customer experience in the short-term.

Does that mean that prices will stay the same?

In the short-term, yes. In the long-term? Definitely not.

According to an interview Brad Shaw gave to The Globe and Mail, increasing Wind’s average revenue per user is vital to the long-term health of the business — which means prices will need to rise. “I see pricing somewhat discounted, but probably closer to the incumbents as we go forward.” But he also said that matching the incumbents’ prices out of the gate won’t work.

“Listen, growth is very important to us and that’s going to be a key driver, as well as making sure consumers feel there’s value,” he said. One merely needs to look at a company like Videotron for an example of what may happen with Wind’s pricing. While the former only operates in Quebec and Eastern Ontario, it spent rapidly to build up its capacity and network performance to meet the minimal viable product expected by customers of Rogers, Bell and Telus.

For every Wind customer claiming that its network is good enough, and that price is the only consideration, there is another decrying its worst-in-Canada speed and lack of in-home coverage.

OK, so Shaw bought Wind just to turn around and make it into an incumbent?

Not at all. Shaw — the company and the CEO — recognize that Wind’s brand is synonymous with value. But “value” isn’t a shareholder-friendly word, since Wind skews more prepaid than its competitors. Shaw has to make Wind into a wireless brand that anyone, especially in its home markets, would be eager to subscribe to, and not just for its low price.

If Shaw really wants to compete, doesn’t it need more spectrum?

It really, really does. There are a few ways things could go here, and none of them are yet certain, but let’s follow a few potential paths.

Wind currently owns between 20Mhz and 30Mhz of AWS-1 spectrum in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, much of which is currently in use to supports it HSPA+ network. It also owns 30Mhz of AWS-3 spectrum that it picked up in March 2015 after Industry Canada set aside that amount for existing network providers with under 10 percent national market share. Mobilicity’s financial distress allowed Wind to pick up the entire package for just over $50 million.

AWS-3 has only recently been finalized by the 3GPP under Band 66, which includes the existing AWS-1 spectrum already in use today. While it will take a while for handsets to come to market supporting this new unified band, Shaw desperately needs to obtain low-band spectrum in the form of 700Mhz to penetrate into rural areas and older, concrete buildings.

There is only one company sitting on readily-available 700Mhz spectrum with no immediate plans to use it: Quebecor. When Wind Mobile (ironically) failed to raise the capital necessary to bid on the January 2014 spectrum auction, Videotron’s parent company spent $233 million to buy seven licenses across the country, including some in British Columbia, Alberta, Southern and Eastern Ontario, and all of Quebec. After publicly decrying the cost of wholesale roaming rates, Quebecor, Videotron’s owner, backed away from expanding its wireless service beyond its existing service area, leaving a block of unused paired spectrum in some of Canada’s most populated cities.

This morning, Brad Shaw refused to answer whether he would seek out these unused licenses from Quebecor, though he did acknowledge the importance of its acquisition. “As spectrum becomes available, it will be important for us to look at it.”

“We are comfortable with our spectrum position to further our business plan,” he continued, but there is no question Shaw has already had talks with Quebecor.

The other prospect is a network sharing agreement with Rogers. According to a network executive we spoke to, who wished to remain anonymous, Shaw and Rogers have always had a close business relationship, and the two could be looking to lower long-term capital expenditures by divvying up the country the way Telus and Bell have split up their territory along provincial lines.

Though Rogers already has an extensive network in Western Canada, it spends nearly $100 million more per year on building its network than Bell and Telus do independently, and with 5G on the horizon Rogers could be looking to share the load with a partner in the West the way it has with Videotron in Quebec and MTS in Manitoba.

A sale of 700Mhz spectrum to Shaw would once close the loop on Quebecor’s prospective wireless expansion, and create a situation where Rogers would, over time, spend less on wireless infrastructure in the west without sacrificing network reliability.

What about Shaw’s WiFi network? How does that play into this deal?

Shaw has an extensive network of 75,000 wireless access points across B.C., Alberta, the Prairies and small pockets of Northern Ontario. After deciding in 2011 it didn’t want to enter the wireless market, optioning the AWS-1 spectrum it bought in 2008 to Rogers, it quickened the buildout of its city-wide WiFi network, allowing customers to offload a significant amount of their smartphone, tablet and laptop traffic to its fibre and copper backhaul.

Once Wind is integrated into Shaw’s network, it’s easy to see situations where the WiFi network could help offload a significant amount of traffic. “This is a unique package we can bring to market,” said Brad Shaw during a conference call with investors. Eventually, once Wind has swapped out its older equipment with new LTE-capable Nokia hardware, calls and other IP traffic could be seamlessly transferred between the company’s cellular network and its WiFi network with no drops.

Furthermore, those WiFi hotspots could be used to push out LTE signals through Small-Cell radios, which are considerably less expensive to install and maintain, and help distribute wireless signals in areas where traditional cellular towers are not feasible.

I’ve heard that this deal was basically done to compete with Telus in the West. Is that true?

While no one at Shaw will admit that it was the sole reason for purchasing Wind Mobile, Telus has been a craw in Shaw’s side for many years.

Shaw is already a sizeable cable and fibre entity in Alberta and British Columbia, but Telus’s ability to offer the whole-home bundle, including wireless, has forced the cable company into a defensive position.

In that interview with The Globe, Brad Shaw admitted that “Now we’re on the same page, we’re at the same level … and we’ve improved our competitive position in Western Canada just by doing this deal, let alone the opportunity in the East.” Those opportunities in the East include Wind’s most sizeable user base of Toronto, where its network is not only fastest but, with an extra 10Mhz of spectrum, considerably more reliable than out West.

According to Tony Lacavera, Wind is in good hands with Shaw. “I wouldn’t have gone into the wireless business without a strategic partner [back in 2008], and Shaw was arguably the most strategic partner for this kind of deal.”

Related Articles

News

Sep 21, 2017

11:00 AM EDT

Shaw registers Shaw Mobile, Shaw Mobility, and Shaw Wireless trademarks

News

Aug 4, 2017

9:57 AM EDT

Shaw launches 12-month student internet plans

News

Nov 21, 2016

12:56 PM EDT

Freedom Mobile CEO says ‘it came to a point where we decided to own our own brand’

News

Nov 27, 2016

8:03 PM EDT

Freedom Mobile’s LTE network is now live* [Update]

Comments

  • Tom Blinky

    It was nice having more than a couple GB of data while it lasted…

    • danbob333

      I also have more than a couple GB on my WiFi network. Wind’s coverage is closer to my WiFi network than to the big 3 or even Videotron’s network.

  • JTon

    This is a really great piece. I laughed at this part though “OK, so Shaw bought Wind just to turn around and make it into an incumbent? Not at all.” Isn’t every for-profit company’s goal to become an incumbent? You’re large, stable, and have the gravy train on tap

  • Very well explained !! It should be interesting to see how this all plays out.

  • Andrew English

    WIND will need to fix their customer service if they plan to raise their rates and reduce their services to make the other big 3 in time or people will simply jump ship as they will be no different than Bell (who has the largest and fastest network), Rogers or Telus. There has to be reason for people to stay.

    • xanth18

      I was with Wind for 3 years, and I called their customer service several times in that span… and I can honestly say that I never had a bad call. They were always extremely helpful and I was able to get done whatever it was I wanted. So I don’t understand why people say they have horrible customer service… I had nothing but good dealings with them, from the moment I signed up in store to the moment I left.

    • Garrett Cooper

      Honestly, people who complain about customer service over the phone are often rude people who speak rudely to those on the other end. I was with Rogers for about 7 years and have been with Bell for almost 5. I’ve completed many hardware upgrades, negotiated, bill issues, etc and have never had a call that I could truly say was “bad”. Sure sometimes I don’t get my way, you thank them for their time and call back another day and get a different rep. Eventually you’ll get what you’re looking for. This is more in terms of negotiating new deals, actual bill issues and what not have always been handled promptly.

      This said, I’m always polite while on the phone. It makes all the difference. Many people aren’t, which leads to CS staff not wanting to help them, I wouldn’t either. Then that person complains they had poor service.

      This isn’t ALWAYS the case, bad calls will happen, people have bad days. But I don’t think it’s as common as people say, I think a lot of it has to do with the attitude of the person calling into CS.

      Just my $.02

      All this said, I’m not a fan of Shaw, and interested to see where this goes. Also curious to see how quickly prices increase compared to network quality. If it’s uniform, then there’s value. But I’d anticipate prices going up before any noticeably improvement in network quality/reliability.

    • robinottawa

      This.

      Ever since I started being nice to the service people at Rogers, things have gone smoothly for me.

    • dp

      Why did you leave Wind?

    • BB BB

      I’ve had horrible phone calls with wind, and even worse calls with customer service. One call was with a Canadian help desk during business hours but despite their horrid service and customer service I would still rate it 1 star above Rogers toxic pass the buck 9 times to the next guy and wait 1 hour support system.

  • It’s time to bend over and let greedy shareholders have their way with us

    • Mikie

      share holders have spoken today.. 24.90 2.07 (7.68%) lowest its been in 2 years

    • Elton Bello

      Well said…canadians are used to it by now

    • SK

      Sadly you are so right Dr. Eli Vance. And I betcha they are not gonna bother with using the lube either. I checked Shaw’s cable packages and they are not competitively priced and the same thing is gonna happen to their mobile division once they take over. Koodo has a promotion right now for Quebec only with 5GB and unlimited Canada wide calling for $60 a month. Very tempting…

  • Andrew English

    I am happy for Shaw as they have been itching at getting back into the Ontario market since the traded their assets wit Rogers years ago for their cable services. Now they have finally done it, I hope Rogers is starting to worry a little bit more. 🙂

  • danbob333

    I don’t get why they sold their spectrum if they were to buy Wind.

    • Elton Bello

      I predict this was a simple case of myopia on management’s part.

    • Rybone89

      They sold it years ago…

    • danbob333

      No I think it’s recent.

    • disqusmy

      articile says its sold few years ago. Unless you are talking about different spectrum.

    • MrQ

      No it was earlier this year part of the Mobilicity deal. Talks had been going on since 2013 but only finalized in 2015.

    • Stephen B Morris

      With this deal in a roundabout way, don’t they get it back? Rogers had to give all of the AWS spectrum that they had to WIND didn’t they?

  • Motiejus Osipovas

    I wonder what this means for WIND’s roaming agreement with T-Mobile in the US. Their $15 addon is great value for people travelling to the US.

    • Elton Bello

      Most likely will be gonne with the wind lol

    • Carl Hall

      it isnt just t-mobile….we can roam on AT&T too

  • Elton Bello

    Disaster in the making! Bravo CRTC

    • Morgan Freeman

      CRTC needs to step in and stop this deal. Canada’s already a 3rd world country for telecom. This is embarrassing.

    • Matt

      Has the CRTC ever helped us consumers ?? all they have done is help the cell carriers all these years with their monopoly, cause we all know CRTC actually works for the carriers as thats where they get their funding from in the first place, and plus the back door bribe money they get into their pockets to only help the carriers. If CRTC was ever serious about helping us the state of wireless services wouldn’t be the way it is now. Would actually be fare competition with fare value prices. And there wouldn’t be price fixing aloud.

    • Elton Bello

      Well put

    • James Arket

      Yes actually I complained about wind removing a feature and they fixed it. I was sure happy they were on the clock!

    • Nathan Drescher

      “Fair”, not “fare”

    • Morgan Freeman

      Also allowed, not aloud.

    • Matt

      Plus CRTC is probably loving the idea that wind mobile will soon disappear, cause it was the CRTC that didn’t want Wind Mobile to open in the first place. Cause their buddies from big 3 didn’t want Wind mobile to open cause they were afraid their monopoly would be affected.

    • will

      Do you mean oligopoly?

    • I’m curious, why you think this is a disaster in the making? It seems to me that Wind is in a better position than ever to become a fourth national carrier, or at least another regional carrier (along with SaskTel in SA, MTS in MB, and Videotron in QC). Sure, it’s owned by cable/telecom giant Shaw, but it’s still more competition.

    • Elton Bello

      Wow really? I really do I have to explain? Wow…ok. First, I knew that if I was on dire straights financially, I had an option to fall back on, no matter how spotty the coverage was. Secondly, pretty soon after shaw raises prices, we will see the elimination of Canada – Wide calls and the return of those s****y local calls, where one does not know where they begin or end geografilly…We will see a return to the old days of local calls everywhere, and thats a step backwards, not forward. Do you want me to continue some more for you Sir? Lol

    • Justin Steen

      Why would they eliminate free national calling? Bell and Telus both offer such.

    • Elton Bello

      Simple: To make more money to make their stock price go up. Just as it was before. They have it now because of Wind And Mobi. Wait till they are gone and you will see.

    • Justin Steen

      Doesn’t make a difference to me. I use Bell because I don’t want crappy cell reception. We use Rogers for our work phones and they have terrible coverage. We can hope Shaw will provide some competition to the other 3 carriers instead of helping them maintain status quo. I just don’t see how raising prices and offering an inferior product would make a good business model. I don’t see prices increasing for awhile.

    • Elton Bello

      Wannabet?

    • jayzon12

      Canada wide calling came out because of trying to reduce billing issues not because of Wind. Also wind was not making money. They were just trying to get subs so they could sell to one of the big three.

    • Elton Bello

      You dont deserve a response for that. You are either missinformed or telco management. Fact is, the big three are trying to bring back local calling, and that proves it is not as you say. Check the rogers or bell website. Because of the small entrants, unlmt and canada wide calls came, not because of errors in billing. You almost made me laugh, and after that, made me cry. Weeeeee

    • jayzon12

      your implication that it is because of wind is the most misguided thing I have read on mobile syrup in a long time. The big three have never cared what wind and mobi did. When they made the changes to long distance it was stated that it was due to billing complaints. They kept it as only long distance for quite a while before offering the local again more recently due to complaints of the 80 dollar starting point

    • Elton Bello

      Yea, thats right. Even unlmt calls they offered because of that. Dream on buddy

    • jayzon12

      OK than enlighten me please on why they made the changes to begin with?

    • Abel

      And… I guess they are so honest that you believe them to the letter?! This would probably be the first time a corporation (or 3 in this case) make(s) statements explaining an action they take with the actual reason behind it!

      I’d say that’s a very naive way of thinking! True, they haven’t cared much for Wind/Mobilicity/Public Mobile, but they *have* a little, enough to make them change some policies to counteract their nascent influence.

    • jayzon12

      I only believe it because no one has offered a better explanation. Competition was not has never changed these things and from all the people Ive talked to or read on here everyone complains about overages on their bills. The plans they launched even though they were more expensive solved that problem. Yes they often mislead with a lot of their messages but this one made sense to me

    • NLer in Ottawa

      I think you’re right, but you’re coming off as kind of a dick.

    • Elton Bello

      Better a d**k who speaks up for the people than a nice guy who says telco’s are right and raising the prices at this levels is justified by Sharobellus

    • Omar

      What good is a 4th national carrier if their prices are the same as the other 3? The whole point of Wind becoming a 4th national carrier was to make pricing a bit more competitive. Once Shaw becomes the 4th “Big 3′, what’s stopping prices from continuing to go up?

    • Prices are inversely proportional to competition. Shaw becoming a fourth regional or national carrier would be an addition to competition in Canada’s wireless market. Therefore, Shaw becoming a fourth regional carrier would have a downward effect on prices.

      Prices for wireless data per megabyte have increased in recent years, I’ll admit. Coverage, network reliability, services and features have increased. More than those factors, *speed* has increased most of all. Now, whether consumers would prefer to have more data at 3G speeds or less data at LTE speeds is a marketing question (and I’m a technical guy and I think more choices are always good for consumers) but I think it’s misleading to suggest that prices have increased with no perceptible benefit to consumers.

    • Anthony Benel

      People forget that Rogers used to be a Cable TV and then added Mobile. With Shaw backing Wind, only good things can happen.

  • AlphaEdge

    Just sad.

    I was with Shaw for my internet for many years, and 4 years ago dropped them for Telus. They raised the rate 5 times in 3 years. Two of those years, they raised the rate twice in the same year! When I asked why they were raising their rate so much, they said they wanted to catch up to their competition. They wanted me to bundle in order to save. Forget it. I had enough of them.

    If they raise rates on my Holiday Miracle Plan, which I expect them to do, I will switch.

    I tried to convince about 5 different friends over the years to go with Wind, and they did not for one reason or another (some had really lame reasons), and I’m glad they didn’t. Funny how things work out.

    Only thing now to worry about, the competition will start raising their rates, if Shaw/Wind starts doing it also. So much for saving money on wireless here in Canada. It was good while it lasted, and I saved a ton because of Wind.

  • Thomas C. Riddell

    so my 29 Dollar Plan will go 45 or Higher if that happens I Ditch the Cell Phone and go back to VOIP and home phone .

    • Elton Bello

      Higher

    • Thomas C. Riddell

      Then I am going back to VOIP when that happens

    • Elton Bello

      Not a bad idea…VoipMS seems a good choice to me. I suggest you get on the Mobi train while you can. Its a blessing this is happening now, while you still can. Their data suck but for now, they have good value.

    • AaronBradford

      I’m glad you know exactly how much higher Shaw is making the prices and when the price changes are going into effect. Thanks for leaking the information!

    • Elton Bello

      I appreciate the your irony but these are simple logical deductions.

    • AaronBradford

      I also predict that the price of bread and water and power will go Higher.

    • Elton Bello

      Agreed, except find the right forum lol

    • robinottawa

      But are you saying that they NEED to raise their prices, or that this will LET them skin us more? I think that was the issue?

  • Omis

    The last thing Wind customers need to know is they are out of stock on lube. Shaw is going in dry.

  • George

    Tony Who? You mean that boy loves stand in front of camera?

    • Your criticisms of Wind don’t make sense. There are a lot of problems with Wind, but instead of bringing up these problems, all you have to say is:
      “Tony Who? You mean that boy loves stand in front of camera?”
      That’s like something a child would say, and you always say something similar on different Wind articles.
      Also as a sentence, what you posted doesn’t make sense “You mean THAT BOY LOVES STAND in front of camera?”
      You post gibberish like that in nearly every comment.

    • George

      My comments are not intended to please you or anyone else.
      If you don’t like it, that’s your problem.

    • AaronBradford

      If your comments aren’t intended to be constructive or insightful or informative, why are you posting? Why are you wasting your time?
      Just to hear yourself spout nonsense?

    • George

      Actually my comments are informative because I do know how wind operates from day one of established until now. Most people may not like what I write but to be honest I don’t give a crap. This applies to you too. If you think it is nonsense just suck it up. It is what it is…

    • “Tony Who? You mean that boy loves stand in front of camera?”

      How was that informative?

    • George

      You don’t have to understand.

    • robinottawa

      So you’re a troll?

    • James Arket

      I knew who he was talking about straight away where you been?

    • Who said I didn’t know who Tony is? What he said didn’t make sense.

    • robinottawa

      So are his. 😉

    • James Arket

      George makes a valid point tony who sold his share and ran off. Now he is back to say what? he started wind to give us choice? I thought orascom, then vimplecom then the investor group and now shaw are going to do that? tony who indeed. Whyt does he just come out of the closet already..

  • kyle brodie

    We switched to Wind mainly for the prices but if they are going to increase what is the point of sticking around, especially if coverage and speed doesn’t improve quickly? This is disappointing indeed.

    • Elton Bello

      Go with Mobi! At least their prices wont change!

    • Al Chui

      How can you say that? While Robellus has kept their flanker brands somewhat cheaper than the main brand they all kept raising prices until they were closer to the main brand than when they started.

    • Elton Bello

      Pretty sure if he gets his plan now, his price wont change. Yea, the internet sucks and all, but it has good value. Mobi will have higher prices on new plans after december, but this ones wont change.

  • dan

    If you are on WIND as of right now, I assume you will be grandfathered in? What is the worry? If you are on a HMP, you will get to keep it I assume. However, once they get LTE, they may limit your data to 3G only .

    • Morgan Freeman

      I want to know this as well!

    • Proper 3G speeds would be an upgrade, in my opinion. I barely dial up speeds in some neighbourhoods!

    • Elton Bello

      If you think Shaw would give real 3G, not like Rogers did with Mobi. Mobi has 2G speeeds right now, not3G

    • James Arket

      it is not that easy. wind has ended plans and put limits on others when it suits them ans since no one roams on wind it is not going to be pretty. Then again they may just leave the prices alone and just let the network fall apart as it is already.

  • netnomad

    All I know is this. The next cellular company I do business with is going to have NOTHING to do with Alex Krystajic. I’ve been thrown under the bus TWICE by this prick and I won’t let it happen again.

    I’d like to launch the heartless prick out of a cannon. He should be deported back to hell where he came from.

    • Hello Moto

      So you want to deport Alek back to where he came from…..here’s already here lol………..

    • Elton Bello

      He should be deported to hell

    • Aaron Hoyland

      Well, that feels awfully…racist.

    • Abel

      Why would this be considered racism?

      I’m sooooo tired of this North American pretend political correctness. He’s just saying that he sort of hates the guy because he screwed him twice, and wants to get rid of him. And because of the last name (sounds like Serbian, or Croatian, or at least Eastern European) he infers he came from another country, so he wants to send him back. He could have said he wanted to send him to Mars, or the Moon, or the Sahara, but sending him to his potential place of origin is easier.

      It’s the same as if someone moves to your neighbourhood and is noisy, or bothersome or whatever. Wouldn’t you wish for him to go back to where he came from, or elsewhere?

      Racism is when you discriminate others, potentially causing them harm, based on RACE, Wanting to send someone you strongly dislike away is NOT racism (and even if it were, he has the right to feel that way. He just doesn’t have the right to exercise that feeling and sending him back, were he in a position of power that would allow for such a move).

      I’m an immigrant in this country, and I would understand if someone dislikes me and feels like sending me home. I would probably laugh in their face, though, because I’m already a Canadian citizen, with the same rights and duties of a person born here, and cannot be deported, but they are entitled to feel however the heck they want.

      Now, that Alek Krstajic most likely had not much weight in the decision to sell and the said feelings of ill-will towards him by the poster are unwarranted… well, that’s a different story. In fact, he most likely hated the idea, since, even though they are saying that he will remain CEO of Wind and all that, whenever there are mergers/purchases like this one, eventually there will be a shakeup in the personnel, and Upper Management usually gets hit, so he could potentially lose his job in a year or two. (Who knows… Maybe Mr Shaw has already a friend in mind to whom he would like to see heading the company).

      In any case, I’m ending my rant here…

    • Elton Bello

      If you really are an immigrant and do not understand the need for political correctness, then you should throw your passport away and run where the hell you came from. Because it is that political correctness that made you a canadian citizen and still keeping you here. Shame on you!

    • Abel

      I *am* an immigrant, and, like I said in my post, I’ll laugh to your face if you tell me to go away.

      You should do some good to yourself and study the history of Canada. That way, you will understand that Canada massively opening their arms to immigrants has nothing to do with political correctness but rather with the fact that this country has one of the lowest population density in the world, and an aging population on top of that. So Canada needed labor force, and the best way to get it is by allowing immigrants to come in. There’s a small number of other immigrants, like refugees and so on, but these numbers are minimal and they end up boosting the work force anyways.

      I’m not going to get into an off-topic argument with you here. From a lot of your previous posts, I infer you are just a spoiled late teen/early youth with an enormous sense of entitlement (in part caused by that very same pretend political correctness). But you might like to measure your words.

    • Elton Bello

      Lol, pointless to argue with a person who argues against his interests

    • englue

      I absolutely love it when this crap goes a million miles off-topic….next will be if you can get better pizza in Croatia or Serbia……..:P

    • Elton Bello

      Haha, what can u do

  • hardy83

    “I see pricing somewhat discounted, but probably closer to the incumbents as we go forward.”

    Well see ya later when that happens.
    If I’m gonna get ripped off I may as well get ripped off at a company with a better network, or just not ever use phones again.

  • Stephen B Morris

    And with that we are back to where we started. All good things must come to an end.

    • Elton Bello

      Haha indeed. Epic government failure

  • Goran Mihajlović

    WEll they said they plan to stay cheaper than the Big 3. I hope that means that say the HMP will be offered for ~60 a month, as the equivalent plan with the Big 3 and flankers is 90+ today. I think that most would accept that in exchange for similar levels of reception and data speeds.

    Emphasis on hope.

    • Elton Bello

      Or 100$ a month to the big three 120$ lol

    • blzd

      “Somewhat discounted” is the quote. Doesn’t sound like it’ll be by much.

      We know they want to be making the big bucks like Robbelus are pulling in right now. They got the money signs in their eyes.

  • Chao Yang

    Well, they won’t able to finish LTE upgrade until 2017, that is good 2 years away from now. Who knows what gonna happen with 2 years. I don’t think they will be on par with big 3. Even if they push price to 60ish range for 3GB data, i would still OK with it. If they would keep my 39 dollars plan, i would just keep it.

    • englue

      I currently am a Shaw customer, internet, home phone and cable. My cell service is Koodo. My cell plan includes 100 meg of data per month which I rarely use more than half due to the fact that my cell phone is set up on my Shaw GoWifi which has worked out well so far.

  • Lakh Jhajj

    I guess wireless policies have softened since Conservatives are out of power. And these big companies know they can lobby the Liberals like anything. So hope after a year or two WIND still stays the same brand for what it came to existence, that is “Value for Canadians”. I wouldn’t mind paying a little bit more for WIND/SHAW LTE plans like same as LTE plans in Manitoba or Saskatchewan anything more than that will be a stretch.

    • DMan

      As if they weren’t lobbying the Conservatives like no tommorow? The only reason that they did this whole “more competition for wireless sector” thing was to get votes… because they knew that if there was one thing the majority of Canadians hated more than Harper it was the Big 3 telecoms

    • Omis

      Lol it was the conservative policies that brought us to this point. There’s actually no reason to stop the buy out, other than Wind customers not wanting to be apart of Shaw.

  • Kyolux

    If prices go up, might as well go with Videotron and limit my data usage. Haven’t been using as much anyway lately. Already have internet and tv with them.

    • Elton Bello

      We dont have Videotron in Ontario, worse place to live regarding telecoms.

    • Kyolux

      It’s only seen to be worth it with them if I bundle it up though, and the prices don’t seem all that better than koodo and such.

  • Yossi Ronnen

    Simply put: we had the Big 3 oligopoly offering the same price for the same product. Now we’re going to have 4.

  • Tyrannosaur3464

    Shaw doesn’t use fibre, as much as they want to believe it, Daniel.

    • Carl Hall

      Shaw’s infrastructure is Fibre to the Node…hence DOCSIS 3.0……

  • Toronto Lane

    If you are already with wind and have a plan.. Why is everyone worried that their prices will go up? They can’t just change the price of your current plan. Won’t we all be grandfathered?

    • Keith Zubot-Gephart

      Almost undoubtedly. And frankly with the prices of the big three, the plan prices on Wind would have to go up a lot to be as bad for new customers.

      I think people are just fearful of telecom consolidation, and with good reason, but personally I think that despite Shaw’s shareholder-friendly talk of increasing ARPU their main focus with Wind will be fighting against Telus—it’s just that as obvious of a business plan as that is, that’s nonetheless too much of a long-term and nuanced strategy for modern shareholders who are basically ADHD-addled children, so with Shaw spending money to acquire Wind they kindof have to make noises saying “but look, shiny direct Increases in revenue! We can pull a lever and have more money come out!”. Just hopefully they know enough not to actually pull that lever.

    • Toronto Lane

      I understand the fear .. But for current customers they just can’t increase it out of no where. It’s like having a fido account and just increasing the price becusse they want to increase their arpu. People are freaking out over “price increases” without actually thinking abut how they can do that

    • Omis

      You’ve never dealt with Shaw. It won’t go up in an instant but they will keep dinging you with marginal increases until the prices are in line with the big three. Don’t rely on being grandfathered in. Your bill will be going up. I guarantee it.

    • Elton Bello

      Its not fear, because having a cell service or not, does not impact your survival. It is a matter of rage of the gouging the telcos are giving to us and we are bending over all the time.

    • AaronBradford

      I think it’s just one bad commenter on MobileSyrup that is spamming the thread with FUD.

    • Elton Bello

      Is that u? Lol

    • James Butcher

      Unlike a lot of other cell phone company’s there is no contract and since there is no contract they can raise the rates by $10 tomorrow and that is what we would be paying.

    • Toronto Lane

      But I was with fido on month to month and they never increased it . They just can’t do this. People are freaking out

    • Hello Moto

      People are freaking out because Shaw regularly (a couple times a year) increases the rates for all their customers. Nobody get’s grandfathered rates with Shaw.

  • Elton Bello

    I guess I will be the first to say this: Shaw felt lonely and wanted to be part of the famous Robellus. Welcome to life and happy bday SHAROBELLUS! Lol

  • robinottawa

    Lots of serious comments and concerns here. Don’t forget to follow professor Michael Geist’s blog. He’s on to the CRTC.

  • Albert E Evangelista

    One of the big three got bigger, less competition means higher price for consumers…that sucks!!!. Pure business decisions by Wind; investors made the money back plus many times more.

    • specialk2000

      Shaw is not one of the big three…unless I misunderstood your comment.

  • James Butcher

    Just another way to screw us over. Next thing you we will be paying $100 a month for only 1 gig of internet just like bell, Telus or Robbers oops I mean Rogers.

    • James Arket

      see that is why I love my corp plan. all the goodies that wind offers but it is reliable and LTE. oh to be a windidiot .. or not

    • Hello Moto

      Not everyone has access to one of those corporate plans. Some of us have to be “windidiots” in order to get a reasonable plan.

    • James Arket

      well moto you have a valid point. BUT all you need to do is take over the plan and presto you are in the corp world.

    • Elton Bello

      Never seen a more ridic comment. How do you live with yourself? Must be nice in Lalaland

  • CADDMan71

    Sooooo….according to reports Wind has very little debt? I am seriously questioning where that debt went that they must have had. It was only recently that Wind Mobile’s ARPU went above $35 (the accepted point where customers with voice & data are profitable) so prior to that they would have been, on average, losing money with each customer. So losing money plus the $442 million spent on spectrum plus the $100s millions spent to build out their network, where did it all go? Either Wind was incredibly frugal in their operational spending (which is possible) or Vimplecom must have forgiven A LOT of debt. It’s also possible that any outstanding debt is taken care of in a separate side detail we don’t know about.
    I’m thinking Vimplecom is kicking themselves for forgiving the debt and selling Wind for $300 million after seeing Shaw willing to pay $1.6Billion a little more than a year later. Put one in the win column for a Canadian company.

    • Hello Moto

      Nobody cares about Vimplecom. They screwed themselves with their “sky is falling” attitude. They could have easily bid on the 700 Mhz spectrum and then sell Wind for a handsome profit if they stayed around for just a little while longer.

    • James Arket

      Vimpelcom never forgave the debt.. think of it as a lease take over. the selling price was separate of the debt. You do not invest a billion bucks and then walk away.. the investors would not have it. also why would anyone in their right mind invest more in wind when they clearly do not have a clue what they are doing. oh you windies are so silly sometimes! Much like that Brian guy who trolls the wind facebook page!

    • DMan

      The Mid-Bowline Group investors took on Wind’s debt when they purchased it from Vimpelcom. They paid $135 million for the controlling share of the company (which in reality was just paying for debts because Vimpelcom valued Wind at exactly $0), plus took on an additional $150 million in debts

  • Morgan Freeman

    I despise everything about Canada’s telecommunications market, and this is just another reason for me hate it even more. Fvcking sh!t service, horrible coverage, capped bandwidths topped off with the HIGHEST prices for this garbage among all developed countries and the CRTC is bought out by the oligopoly. How the fvck does anyone tolerate this in Canada?

    • James Arket

      Morty it is all about education . Get some.

      My coverage is excellent, my service is top notch, 30 gb of data get a proper plan, had you stayed in school and been hired by a good company you would be enjoying such plans.. but working as a greater at wallmart keeps you in dollar store mac and cheese and wind mobile.

    • Elton Bello

      Lol the mos disrespectful d**k comment ever. What kind of drugs are you using?

    • DMan

      It’s funny that you condescendingly lecture people about staying in school when you seem to be barely able to spell.

    • Elton Bello

      Well said

  • Haruki Chou

    I used Wind Mobile, but it doesn’t work on my work’s street, Caldwell Ave in Ottawa. Very poor coverage indeed. Went back to Fido. I pay a bit more but my phone is working! Why pay less for a Wind phone which is always Wind Away (out of range)!

  • God

    Before they can raise prices even by a single penny, they’ll need to get some actual coverage that doesn’t suck

  • Yoseph107

    So I’ve been a wonderful customer for 3 years. I was a secondary account holder off my brothers account. Then my brother recently moved out of the city. Me and my brother decided to cancel my secondary account, so I can have my own priority account, so I can have more access towards my account and It wouldn’t be inconvenient, so my brother wouldn’t have to be in store with me. I was planning on purchasing a new phone, start a new tab by starting a new account. I was going to get the LG G4. I failed the credit check. I didn’t realize Wind had a strick credit score. It was a rip off for me to pay $150 deposit to have $100 tab credit. I was frustrated. I called a wind agent later on at home to talk to him about whathappened. The agent told me after I put $150 deposit, I could pay $399 for the LG G4 plus the remaining tab. After I went to a another store to get the LG G4, the agent told me I could only have a $100 tab, with $150 deposit. I left the store, called wind again from a WiFi zone. The other agent told me the exact same thing as the first agent did on the phone. I asked him to call the store in terms of garenteeing I would have more then a $100 tab if I paid the deposit. I also keep telling the agent I failed the credit check. The agent said it wasn’t a problem I asked the agent to call the store and talk to them. They policy was they couldn’t call the store. I asked to speak to a manager, I was told the manager was busy and wouldn’t get back to me for 3 hours. But didn’t call me back.. I went back to the store for half an hour as the agent at the store was attempting to give a full $250 tab if I paid my deposit, plus $399. The system wouldn”t allow it. He called his supervisor, then supervisor then explained to me that it was their policy that I can only get $100 tab if I put $150 deposit. I gave her the case #s and names of agents I spoke to on the phone, and they told me the opposite. The supervisor still couldn’t do anything about it.

    I was very disappointed and annoyed with winds customer service. I don’t feel like a valuable customer and wasn’t treated well. I’m considering leaving wind after the predicaments of talking on the phone with wind  a few times all day and having to show up at the store 3 times. I even did a credit check with equalfax after and they said my credit score of very good. I also did a credit check with koodo and ibooth and they told me I was pre approved. I was considerating leaving wind until I found out Shaw bought them. I’m a fan of Shaw and I really like how Shaw treats their customers with value. I hope Shaw, can improve not just their network, but also their customer service.

  • Cathleen Bergen

    As of last week,my regular Wind dealer told me prices will koo

  • Pingback: Homepage()