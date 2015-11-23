News
Small Talk: BlackBerry Priv owners, what do you think of the device so far?

Nov 23, 2015

10:35 AM EDT

206 comments

The BlackBerry Priv has been available in one form or another for nearly three weeks, which means that it has likely gotten into the hands of most people looking to become early adopters.

There was no question the Priv would garner considerable attention both from BlackBerry faithful and curious onlookers, but just how much was an ongoing industry question. The Priv’s initial shipments from BlackBerry’s online store quickly sold out, and subsequent inventory was pushed back from this week until November 30th. It appears that the Waterloo-based company can’t make enough of them to keep them in stock.

At the same time, Canadian carriers we’ve spoken to have remained cautiously optimistic about the product, most claiming they are “excited” about BlackBerry’s first Android phone. Stores we’ve visited have been displaying the product alongside other Android devices instead of fellow BB10 products like the Passport and Classic, and representatives have said that while interest has been high, the $400 to $410 on-contract price tag has scared people away. It remains to be seen whether BlackBerry will lower the price before the all-important Christmas shopping season.

So, those of you with Privs in hand, what do you think? What’s absolutely amazing? What could be better? And — I think the question most people want answered — do you use the keyboard?

Let’s chat.

  • vn33

    Had a chance to play with my friend’s Priv yesterday, and I can say it feels like a premium product. Beautiful screen, fast and smooth graphics, and keyboard slides in/out nicely and firmly. Fit and finish is very good and I’m sure many owners will be pleased with it.
    On the other side of the coin, my friend said the phone stopped recognizing his SIM after a few hours, and he tried different SIMs but same result, even though it worked when he first put his main SIM in. The SIMs do work on his other phones, so must have been a defective unit.

    • gommer strike

      The SIM issue reminds me of a similar thing which affected the HTC One X. Everything would be fine for a while, but then the phone would complain “SIM card not found”. A reboot would sometimes resolve it, but it’s been speculated that there’s an issue with the how the SIM tray contacts with the internals.

      It may be something similar here.

  • caluorma

    i’ll comment once I win the contest ; )

  • mitch

    Love this phone. Sliding up the screen to answer a call is nice when you don’t need to look at the screen first. There is 30 hotkeys, that you can program to do what you want. Set the LED colour different notifications, this is just a great phone!

  • nonenone22

    Biggest mistake of my life!

    • rick

      care to expand a little? Just curious. Not looking for an argument

    • Surveillance

      I’m curious too. There’s plenty of praise so to see this peeks my interest.

    • El Capitan Morgan

      His comment makes me think that he doesn’t really own the product cause he failed to elaborate.

    • Sean-Paul

      Just another troll trying to get attention. Puts up a one liner with no reason or facts

    • Jeremy

      You obviously never used an iPhone

    • Unorthodox

      😉

    • nonenone22

      Obviously! *typed on an iPhone*

  • southerndinner

    I’m not an owner but my dad got one for work as was stoked on buying a Berry that he could finally use apps on. I spent a good 6 hours with it over the weekend and my first takeaway was with how god awful the physical keyboard was. They couldn’t think to minimize the action bar to allow for easier auto correct when using the physical kb?

    Otherwise it was decent but absolutely not worth the criminally high $410 it was on contract

    • Raffi

      Have you tried flicking up on the capacitive keyboard to select an auto correct suggestion? I don’t think the design intent is for you to reach up and tap the word. Flick up in the 1/3 section of the keyboard that the word is in, and it will be selected.

  • Andrew

    So far I like it. Took me a while to find a place that wasn’t sold out though. I tried a few different phones and liked it best, cost wasn’t an issue.

    A quick review from me is,
    + The keyboard is nice, not as good as my Q10s though. The touchscreen keyboard is fantastic. I find myself using both keyboards for different things.
    + The special encryption and security is a bonus.
    + The device is super quick and I’m finding the battery life to be superb especially considering the building I work in has poor reception for any phone on MTS + Rogers. For some reason I am having issues receiving MMS messages though, but it could just be the network.
    – Perhaps I’m still getting used to Android, but I like the layout, features and flow of BB10 much better and I am missing that.
    – Picture Password seems a bit finicky, I hope BB fixes that.

    The Hub is a bit of a downgrade from BB10’s, but it is certainly still good.
    I’m hoping Android 6 comes soon for app permissions.

    • Vito R.

      It’s coming in 2016. It seems that because this is sold as a “BlackBerry” having the latest version of Android isn’t a priority. They did say they will be quick with security updates.

    • CoryB

      The delay in Marshmallow is within the scope of other in-market Android phones. BlackBerry is using a different base layer to provided added security which would also make version updates a little more complicated. Also considering the time frame on when Marshmallow was released compared to the Priv it makes sense it isn’t on the latest version at launch.

    • Vito R.

      The much cheaper HTC A9 launched at the same time as the Priv and it launched with Marshmallow.

      The more BlackBerry modified base Android the longer it will take to update. Like I suggested, updates won’t be quick.

    • Ryan

      Gotta remember this is their first Android phone, they been working on it for a long time I assume. The HTC A9 was just an update for them.

    • Vito R.

      It’s probably easier to start from scratch with a new OS than to upgrade an existing version, but yes, BlackBerry is an inexperienced Android OEM.

  • rick

    waiting for a version without physical kb and liked the keyboard on z10 and z30. I didn’t buy a Torch either though.

    • CoryB

      Keep the slider closed on the Priv and it has the same style touch based software keyboard as the Z10 and Z30. It is based on a different software stream though so there may be some differences. There is absolute need to open the physical keyboard if you don’t want and it doesn’t add a lot of bulk to the device, unlike how the Torch was.

    • rick

      Except I don’t want the weight and and other distractions that will come with it. just take the z30 and do a build on Android for it. Those specs are good enough for me. Charge a price in alignment to tech in the z30 (300 to 400 off contract) and I bet you’d have a killer low to mid tier android device.

    • CoryB

      The added weight also comes with a larger screen and larger battery, both of which are huge improvements over the Z30. Going after the low-mid tier market is also not the best strategy as it is a very low margin game.

    • rick

      I don’t care what it is I just don’t want a physical kb

    • djinn123

      Then stop lurking on Priv reviews. The phone won’t magically off its keyboard for you if you keep doing so. The phone is not for you obviously so just stop stalking priv reviews saying the same thing over and over

    • rick

      egads relax man. I’m not saying the phone sucks because it has a Kb or because it’s a bb. It’s not for me and I expressed my interest and hope that bb would release one without a Kb. Have you become so defensively that no one can give any contrary opinion. You’re sounding like an apple user. There are a lot of people who like BB’s that don’t like sliders. And another subset of us who rather enjoy soft kb devices released by bb. Perhaps you should stop lurking

    • Marco Bairos

      I hate it when people say “keep the slider shut if you dont want the physical keyboard” You are paying an extra $150 for that slider keyboard, what is the point on buying the Priv and paying that much money and not use the keyboard. Makes no sense at all to me.

  • Columbo

    This story is literally a request for a flame war.

    • It’s Me

      I think it is literally a request for comments from owners. I think you’re right that it will turn into a flame war because there are some people that have a compulsive need to make comments only to trash other platforms. They are pretty pathetic people but they are predictable.

    • Vito R.

      So true.

    • MaXiM

      amen to that. As they say, haters gonna hate, lol.

    • I have made a point from today forward to just not feed the trolls any more.. they don’t even realize they are trolls. If you want to add to the conversation please add, I want to know how you think or how someone on the outside feels about the device. But to just slam your opinion on the table and yeall at people. Just get out we don’t need your opinion if that is how you want to communicate it, should be able to vote people off, if enough votes the account gets banned.

    • nonenone22

      “Never feed it after dark, gotta treat it like Gremlin.”

  • jellmoo

    My two concerns after checking out some reviews are some mentions of lag and stuttering, as well as the device getting rather warm. Has this been the experience of new owners?

    • CoryB

      I haven’t seen any lag or stuttering on my wife’s Priv. Is there a specific task sequence to try?
      In terms of temperature, if anything it runs cooler than my Nexus 6P. I have never really noticed it being warm.

    • IgnoranceIsBliss

      Those are my concerns too. I know some stuttering and lags have been fixed with app updates (which strangely don’t show up in Google Play automatically until you manually search for the apps and install the updates and then the auto-updates work fine).

      It seems a bit like the BB10 launch where it launched full of bugs but in about 6 months, the first major update pretty much fixed all the issues… and over the next two years they (arguably) released more significant updates than the other platforms.

      Anyways, I’m going to wait another couple of months to see what happens.

    • Andrew

      I haven’t run my Priv through any benchmarks, but when installing or running a few games I found the device to become warm, but not even close to being hot. I have had other phones that got much warmer.

      I have yet to find any lag or shuddering with mine.

    • Mine also gets warm but this is only when I am streaming content from WiFi and then using the ChromeCast to stream to it. So really i am pulling content form the internet to my phone then redirecting it over to the ChromeCast. and because this kills the battery it is normally plugged in at the same time. This is the only time i have felt 4 of our Privs at work get hot.

    • Vito R.

      Did you ever get the Moto X Play?

    • jellmoo

      No. I still like it a good deal, but my playing with it caused some concerns with the physical structure. The buttons are pretty loose and rattle, which is one of my pet peeves (and largely why I sold my original Nexus 5 some years back).

      I’m looking to grab a new device after the holidays (the wife won’t let me make any purchases before hand), and the Priv might make it to my short list.

    • Vito R.

      The Nexus 5X is pretty solid. No rattling buttons on it. Highly recommended.

      I spoke too soon. I just shook it beside my ear and I hear it shaking. In normal use I don’t notice any rattling.

    • jellmoo

      The 5X is definitely on my radar, but I’m concerned about the limited storage. For my usage, 32GB doesn’t give me much wiggle room.

      I’m also thinking about the 6P for the additional storage options, but the size of the thing is a little much for my liking.

    • Vito R.

      Did you try the 6P? I played with one at Best Buy and found it more heavy than big (surprisingly).

    • jellmoo

      Only briefly. It’s the height that gets to me. I had a Note 4 which I thought was a little to big for my liking, and the 6P just feels so much taller. I’m not ruling it out as an option (I’m a sucker for an AMOLED screen), but I’d need a little more time with one first.

    • Vito R.

      Yeah, truth be told, even the 5x is a little tall for me. I miss the form factor of my Z3C.

    • Mike Pengelly

      Highly recommend the 6p i absolutely love mine! great phone… few bugs but nothing that wont be fixed before christmas!

    • Jordan Hogan

      It does get a bit warm but I wouldn’t even remotely call it hot. I suspect that the thin material the back plate is made out off transfers heat more than other material used on other phones. Either way, it only got warm when doing processor intensive tasks.

      Established Android apps like Gmail, Google Maps, Chrome, and the like all run smooth. Not as smooth as the N6P with Android 6.0 but I haven’t seen another Android phone yet that does. I honestly didn’t notice the difference between the two until I used them side by side scrolling up and down in the Gmail app. The BB Hub on the other hand still needs a lot of code optimization put behind it (which is happening evident by the frequency of updates to it). When the Hub is performing network operations the whole phone will lag out a bit. For example if you start a manual refresh in the Hub, go to another app and start scrolling you will see scroll stutter until the Hub has finished. Clearly the Hub is thrashing the CPU when performing bulk operations. The phone is still very usable when this is happening and it only lasts a few seconds though.

    • gommer strike

      Something that’s very important to remember is that “lag and stuttering” are things that non-technical people tend not to care about. To a non-techie user, what we perceive as frame-rate drops and obvious scroll stuttering are things that many people either just think “oh that’s nothing big” or “oh that’s the network”.

      They may see it as “slowing down” later in the phone’s life, but yeah I saw the frame rate drops and stutter in video reviews. It was pretty obvious too, but hard to tell if it was just a review unit thing.

    • Jesse Pentecost

      It does get warm, but not sure if that’s really an issue. Doesn’t seem to affect the performance , it’s not like it gets hot enough to burn your hands lol. It gets warm playing games, everything else it’s cool.

    • Kelly Lewis

      Mine got extremely warm but this was on day 2 when it carried out some serious updates, it’s been as good as gold since then

  • CoryB

    My wife has had the Priv for a couple of weeks and occasionally asks for assistance. In terms of the hardware it is a nice piece. I did a couple camera tests and without heavily analysis on the pictures it seemed fairly comparable to the Nexus 6P.
    Two things stand out for my with the Priv. First, it is using the Blackberry keyboard by default. This means the sliding style of typing is turned off and there is no way to turn it out without changing the keyboard app. The other is that the Blackberry launcher has a very unique way of displaying running apps. The best way I can explain it is task switching is sort of similar in style of Microsoft’s Live Tiles.
    Overall it seems like a very solid phone and the battery life is outstanding. If anyone has a specific question post a reply and I will try to answer.

    • Jordan Hogan

      The style of the multi tasking view can be changed in the phones display settings if your wife does not like the default one (it is a bit weird in how it decides which tiles should be big or small).

  • So i have used the BlackBerry Priv since the 6th. I got mine on day one! Here is my thoughts on it.

    1. If you want a BlackBerry this is not a BlackBerry: What i mean by this is this is almost stock Android. 98% Android 2% BlackBerry really. So if you are a die hard BlackBerry user and love the BB10 OS this is not even close to it.

    2. Contrast to the last statement if you want a Android device that feels like a BlackBerry this is very close.

    3. Notification/alerts/led system blows chunks: Seriously coming from BlackBerry to this was a punch in the face to how old school it is. I mean from what I am told I was coming from a inferior BB10 OS to the world of OMG in Android. The very first thing I noticed was the complete lack of a mature notification system. Yes all the notifications show up at the top like they should and acknowledging these notification is nice and easy (all 5 million alerts that you get see point 4). What I am talking about is the ability to set a tone and a LED for each app. This requires the app developer to put it in their App. So if a dev is lazy then the feature does not exist and if you are lucky you are stuck with using the system defualt one. Not to mention the every app developer hides it in a different location. Try and find it in Facebook it was like digging for gold on the beach. Hello Android it’s 2015, time to write a proper notification system that is located in a central location.

    4. So many notifications that you can either turn on or off: I spend so much time acknowledging so many notifications for the silliest things. I know this is the app developers fault but there has to be a better way or more granular control of them, CTV news app send me 10 a day about trending news when all i really want is to be notified of big stories like the Paris attacks. But its either on or off no in between.

    5. As much as I was never an app guy, i am now. I did not know what I was missing by not having some apps.

    6. Chrome Cast: YES is all I can say. I use this so much to mirror my screen to my TV and watch Kodi streaming TV shows and Movies. Because the Priv is almost stock Android this works amazing where as my Samsung Tablet butchered this feature and I am lucky is the Screen sharing works for 5 minutes before crashing.

    7. Slim Port: I have the ability when not using ChromeCast to use the SlimPort to charge and use HDMI on my TV or a friends TV to watch Podcasts and shows.

    8. The power button needs to move: This was the worst place to put the power button. I hit it all the time by accident just holding the device. Not a huge deal but it sucks when you have your screen lock as soon as you hit the power button like I do

    9. In ability to have my work email in the native OS: I miss this so much on the BB10 OS. The fact that the HUB had everything in it all at my fingertips. now I have to open an app to access it and it is a broken experience compared to what I used to have. I hope that BlackBerry can write an API so the HUB can talk to the work container to display these emails.

    10.Notification LEDS do not queue up. If i get an email and its yellow then I get a BBM and its white then my device only blinks white and I have no idea that I have an email by just looking at my device. I used to have BeBuzz and the LEDs woudl rotate between all the active ones so I can tell what messages I have.

    11. All the bugs in the hub: BlackBerry will fix there I am sure but there are some big ones that are forcing people to not use the HUB, thisng like email stops syncing, SMS messages are gone. BBM names dont show up properly.

    Will all that said I still love this phone and you get some you loose some. I get that Android is a different OS and expecting it to behave the same as BB10 is not realistic. If you are an Android lover this phone is for you. If you are a BB10 lover and cant live without the OS and its features then maybe not. It will be nice if BlackBerry created the ability to install either OS on the hardware.. just another wish 🙂

    I own BlackBerry stock and I am a BES administrator, I have also used a BlackBerry only since the 8700r and nothing else so this is my first venture out to Android other then managing QA devices for work.

    • I agree with you on installing the BB10 OS. I would get this phone in a heart beat if I could put BB10 on it.

    • I think they would be smart to offer both OSes you can use Link to change what is installed on your device 🙂

    • It’s Me

      Yup. Priv and PrivBB10 (or Priv Secure).

      But, they can only focus on so many priorities at a time. If they released both an Android and a BB10 device, it would dilute the message of both.

    • That’s true

    • I disagree it would have said hey we are not abandoning BB10 but we know some people love our hardware, here is Android for all BB10 devices going forward. But I agree they have to concentrate on one thing at a time

    • I agree. If it just erased everything and made you reinstall the other OS

    • Sean-Paul

      Agreed on the BB10 point. I dropped my Passport for a Note 5 because of the decision to put Android on the slider. If they kept BB10 on the slider….instant buy for me.

    • Nocx

      I’m hoping for that too. I don’t mind BB10 only having android runtime. I have the Google Play store on my Passport (no sideloading, you just download/install 3 apks from Crackberry forums), so I rarely miss anything by not having Android OS except some games where the Google Play online services are too integrated. The quickness , layout, and consistency of BB10 is something I know would miss because I have owned the global/unlocked edition of the Motorola Droid Turbo (Moto Maxx XT125), which is pretty much stock Android, and I didn’t like it as much as using BB 10.

    • Vito R.

      Very thorough. Thanks for posting your thoughts on it.

    • gommer strike

      Regarding your gripes:

      – Customized LED lights for each app. The app Lightflow can help with that. Mind you it can’t do *everything* and it doesn’t support every app, but it can help. However regarding your request of “queued” LED notifications. There is no solution for that right now. I have not yet seen an Android app or feature which toggles between all the different notification colors to represent the fact that you have multiple apps trying to notify you of something.

      The only thing I can suggest is to turn off the notification light for apps where you don’t care as much about being notified on. That said once again – not all apps allow you to customize the light(plus Android desperately needs a way to notify you via the notification bar up top – but yet allow the user a way to NOT blink the notification light. I know what you’re saying about centralizing the notification system all in one place(kinda like how iOS does it), but Android is by nature meant to be open, which is a blessing and curse.

      – News. There is no way to be only notified on specific news items, unless you find an app which allows you to flag news via specific keywords. I don’t believe Google Newstands supports that, and frankly I would be surprised if your BB10 supported that feature(or really any smartphone OS for that matter). Why do you need to be alerted on News items? That’s just asking to be spammed with notifications.

      If you phone notification LED is constantly lit up all the time, then it takes away the point of notifications. You end up learning to ignore the phone because well – it’s constantly flashing all the time anyways. Therefore the light might as well not be on. It’s best to configure the phone to light up that LED when app notifications really truly warrant your attention, such as instant messaging apps and so forth.

    • Thanks for the reply, great suggestions, I have used the Light flow and it does do most apps but leaves some out or requires root which I am betting people wont get on this phone.

      And I agree it should only be for what I care about like BBM or work emails, who cares about Facebook or SMS. Just have to think different then I used to is all.

    • I loved BeBuzz 🙁

    • R33

      Caspan – bang-on list. You pretty much nailed it in #1. Priv is closer to Nexus line than to any version of BB10.

      As a fellow BES admin, I am currently trying to explain #9 to an early adopter (former 9900 user, switched to Z10 on day one, now moving to Priv, no Android experience). I configured him with Secure Work Space (Work and Personal – user privacy) and he is just completely flabbergasted that BlackBerry would even consider releasing Priv with Hub not being able to reach into the Work side, not to mention in the state it is (barely out of beta, IMHO)

      Now, technically you *could* push ActiveSync mail to the Hub on personal side (via Exchange Gatekeeping feature), but my Exchange admin and SecOps had a hearty laugh when I showed them what was involved configuration- and security-wise (allowing an account to “gatekeep” ActiveSync connections in Exchange and basically throwing ActiveSync server out in the open, certificates and all.

    • I have been trying to find different way to make it less broken, Google for Work seems like the best experience to give you sandboxed apps like BB10 did but it seems like it is only for Google hosted email domains.

      You should come hang out in the ##BlackBerry room on on Freenode IRC, there are a a few of us BES admins in there and always nice to have more to bounce ideas off of.

    • R33

      Android for Work can be configured with your company domain, but it’s PITA to configure and troubleshoot.
      We ran into an issue while configuring BES12 with AfW (Google received the registration and bound our BES12 as EMM on their side, but BES12 failed registering locally and wouldn’t accept Google’s token)
      Now we are stuck in support limbo between Google and BlackBerry, with no resolution in sight as of yet. Last I heard this was escalated to Dev on BlackBerry’s side.
      Not quite what you would want with (potentially) couple of hundred people world wide, clutching to their phones and waiting for their mail/data to arrive….:P
      IRC….I wish I had time for chat, man….:)

    • So if we have an on premise Exchange server can we even use AfW? or does your email need to be hosted through Google? what does having a Android for work domain actually mean? LOL

    • R33

      You don’t really need AfW unless you need a secure container and/or want to secure apps.
      For corporate mail all you need is on-premise (or cloud-based) Exchange, with CAS (Client Access Server), configured for ActiveSync, sitting somewhere where it can be reached from the outside of your work perimeter (usually DMZ, or NATted through the firewall)
      It needs to have FQDN registered on public DNS, and a SSL certificate.
      Then you create a gatekeeping account in AD/Exchange that will have rights to permit or deny ActiveSync traffic to the phone. This is configured both on BES12 and in Exchange (BES12 admin console and PowerShell commands for Exchange)
      On the phone you will go to the Hub app, and go “Add account”. Put your corp email address and go “Manual Setup”. You should see a button for ActiveSync setup. The rest is fairly straightforward…:)
      Of course, you could package all this as an email profile on BES12 and push the majority of this info to the device.
      I haven’t quite looked into how BES12 actually does the gatekeeping, but my guess is it’s most likely based on some AD security group membership lookup. I know it can be done manually per user.
      BTW, for this setup you don’t have to use (expensive) Gold CALs, since there is no secure container. Silver CAL is enough.
      Anyway, this is an “ok” method of getting corp mail on the device, but it is inherently far less secure than full Secure Workspace container. Corp mail will be travelling from and to the device encrypted, but the device will be talking directly to ActiveSync server – data is not traversing BlackBerry NOC over MDS (in the way how BB10 Work side, Secure Work Space and old school BES5 used to do it)
      The other problem with this is BYOD.
      If the users own their phones and they leave the company and take their device with them, your only options for off-boarding are blocking ActiveSync to the device, or full wipe.

      If you block ActiveSync, all the mail that was accumulated on the device until the point of blocking the mail flow stays on the device.
      You cannot remove just the work side and all the data with it.
      And you know what full wipe does….:)

    • Yeah i have looked at though router. Some of our clients are banks so security of email communications is a must.

      We need to use SWS or som e way to containerize data so it cannot move between containers. aslo Secure Connect Plus for Android for work looks useful to create a tunnel back to the business for apps. That way apps dont need VPN they have a persistent connection. Problem with your solution is corp data can be shared to personal email accounts through the phone and that is a no no.

    • R33

      Exactly – too much data leakage when you don’t have a container to, well, contain it….:P

      Haven’t had a chance to explore Secure Connect Plus yet, but it’s on my short list.

      I’ve seen per-app tunnels work on some other MDMs (MobileIron, XenMobile), and they are quite nice.

      You do have to have all the bits perfectly aligned – use supported VPN product, get all the certs/SCEP in check, etc. so there is some extra footwork.
      If Secure Connect Plus can simplify and streamline it, I am all for it.

    • exactly same for me..

    • Raffi

      Thank you for this… Honestly, I did not know that Android does not queue LED notification light colours… What a shame. I use BeBuzz too and it’s one of those things you don’t even realize you need until you have it, and then you don’t want to give it up.

    • dannyR

      “If you are an Android lover this phone is for you. ”
      “I own BlackBerry stock.”

      I got something figured out here.

    • nope, I love this phone so what does that tell you?

    • Mr Bojangles

      Love? It’s a piece of plastic buddy. And you hold stock here? You’re stupider than you appear apparently.

    • Please stop harassing me Mr Bojangels

    • Kris

      He’s right. You are stupid. Holding stock here and owning these phones has completely warped any perspective you had left. Not that you had much to begin with but still…For a troll killer you sure can’t take much heat when in the kitchen and fanning the flames.

  • guydude

    I must say that I do love the phone. Although I did have to send it away to get fixed. Anytime the flashlight app was running or if the camera was going the device would intermittently emit a squealing noise.

    • repair, they didn’t do a DOA for you and replaced it with a new one? Who is your carrier? I would demand a new phone not a repaired one! 15 day window normally with Rogers.

  • Jordan Hogan

    I’ve found the camera to be the most disappointing part of the Priv. Its capable of taking good shots comparable to the Nexus 6P I’ve been using alongside it, but in low light it produces lots of noise. A recent update to the camera app has smoothed this out a bit though.

    The camera is also unacceptably (by 2015 standards) slow at actually taking a photo. The app loads fairly quickly, the focus is fairly quick, but actually pressing the capture button and getting a photo is slow. This is odd since its a high-end Sony sensor paired with a Snapdragon 801 (same chip as the Nexus 5X) which proves that this combo can take pictures quickly. I wonder if Blackberry hasn’t implemented the OS extensions to use the dedicated photo processing built into the CPU. If this is the case than the performance will likely improve a lot with firmware updates. Its a gamble right now though if that will be the case or not.

    • Shaun Crawford

      *Snapdragon 808

    • Jordan Hogan

      Oops, you’re correct. It is indeed a Snapdragon 808. 🙂

    • G.I.GIO

      Do you have auto HDR on? it takes 3 separate pictures and then stitches them together, most smartphones take only two shots which is faster.

    • Jordan Hogan

      Yes this is with auto HDR off.

      It’s very obvious when the Priv is taking an HDR photo because it plays that annoying camera click sound three times in rapid succession.

      I was playing with the Priv’s camera again last night and BB’s recent update to the camera app has improved things a fair bit. Low light shots don’t seem to have as much grain and are much closer to the Nexus 6P’s output. The Priv does lean more on the warm side than the Nexus 6P does but that’s fine.

  • Raj Singh

    I don’t have one but this chick at my work who is a die hard Apple aficionado said, “Oh my God. It is amazing! No, it’s really cool.”
    Direct quote.

    • dannyR

      Probably meant the hyper-res display.

    • Mr Bojangles

      LOL She probably thought you were a dope and was patronizing you. Sure sounds that way to me. Too bad you didn’t pick up on that because the joke is on you Raj.

    • Raj Singh

      Wow, it’s kinda crazy that that’s the first thing that comes to your mind.

      She was talking to her girlfriend and I just overheard the conversation. She also had a Xperia Z3 Compact but upgraded to an iPhone 6S.

      It must suck to only allow your brain to like one thing. Do you only like one car manufacturer, one shoe manufacturer, one type of pasta?

    • Don’t bother the guy just is a troll and always has been, he changes his name and profile all the time because everyone hates him on here. Professional troll

    • Mr Bojangles

      Yeah you’re so loved and need validation here to give meaning to your life. Lol.
      Pretty sad.

    • Please stop harassing me MrBojangles! you said your point move on unless you want to actually add to an article, if you have used a Priv for more then 3 min in a store we would love to hear your feed back

    • Mr Bojangles

      We all have our favorites no matter what. Obviously this junk is yours. 🙂

    • If everyone ignored him he will go away. just do not respond to him Raj. you wont win he is just trying to provoke you.

    • Raj Singh

      While it’s not my favourite, I’m not going to call it junk. I haven’t even seen or touched the thing. I’m glad it exists though. In reality, it is one of the only devices on the market that breaks the mold and does something different.

      The fact that you call it junk tells me that your life is junk. Hate on. You might even feel better about your sh tty self in the process.

  • JohnGregor

    The hardware is magnificent; however, I’ve always considered Android to be the weakest of the 4 major phone OS’s from a usability point of view. Android fans will obviously disagree, but for me personally it would be nice if I could swap back to the Blackberry OS. If you are looking for a top of the line Android phone then this should definitely tear some market share away from Samsung.

    • dannyR

      Why? Samsung makes its phone money on all-touch models. They would like BB to stick with powdered-wig keyboards. They have a partnership with BB, and they don’t want Chen to go and spoil that.

  • Ridge

    I can say that I’ve sold a few where I work, and the majority have been brought back due to various bugs or issues. I’m sure the majority of them could he fixed with updates, but until then..

    All I’m saying is that BlackBerry should have jumped ship to Android a long, long time ago. If they had, all the kinks would have probably been worked out by now.

    • Consumers will be consumers and especially on a brand new device to the market it will have a few bugs but I get that some people want it for the price to be perfect out of the box.

      BTW not that I think you were trying to say it but BlackBerry didn’t abandon BB10. Jumping ship to me means they left the old one, let’s just say they built a new cruise ship 🙂

    • Mr Bojangles

      BB10 is dead

    • on no BlackBerry is dead 🙂

    • Mr Bojangles

      Yeah. What would you call a company with less than half a percent market share? lol
      Amazing how deluded people like you are about this company and your fervent belief that a slider phone is going to make all the difference. Get real.

    • 3 billion in cash 🙂

    • Mr Bojangles

      More like half that when you take into account the debt here and even less when you consider what Chen is paying for the Good acquisition.
      Oh, and that $3 billion number until recently really hasn’t changed in over 4 years so I wouldn’t be bragging too much about that. They don’t spend jackshit on advertising and have slashed R&D to the bone so its easy to sit on cash when you aren’t spending it.

    • its more money then you have 🙂

    • Mr Bojangles

      lol…Yeah. Same goes for you but it hardly addresses the fact that you are wrong and think swarmy replies gives you more credibility. You people never deal in facts. Just fantasy and fiction as spun by this company and the defenders of its faith.

    • We never deal in facts!!! LOL look in the mirror this is all you do. you just spout off with no facts, im just feeding you some of your own medicine and you complain about how bad it tastes. show me facts and well talk. your financial knowledge from a year ago means nothing to me!

    • Mr Bojangles

      You wouldn’t know a fact if it fell out of the sky landed on your face and started to wiggle. Get real.
      You can’t deal in financials because you haven’t the first clue what shape this company is in. You can’t tell the difference between an asset and a liability nor can you add 13% to the price of hardware because you want to believe its $900. lmao! You call yourself a truth seeker?
      Gimme a break man.

    • nope I’m a troll killer.. your only use is for nothing on this site, you add nothing you contribute nothing but an opinion that was never asked for. go back to work, before you’re fired again!

    • Mr Bojangles

      A troll killer? lol In that case you aren’t very good at your job.
      If dealing in facts makes me a troll then so be it. Much better than being some air head knob that makes up his own facts and prefers to live in some alternate reality where Blackberry means something anymore.

    • Says the guy that got fired!

    • Mr Bojangles

      Fired from what? Are you running a fever man? lol More BS courtesy of your imagination.

    • have a nice day sir, please stop talking to me..

    • Mr Bojangles

      Piss off and stop responding to me as well. I have no time for BS artists

    • There is no need for swearing and intimidation.

    • Kris

      Reading the back and forth between you and Bojangles it’s you who started goading him in replying to his first post. Talk about the pot calling the kettle…

    • There is a difference between having a civilized conversation that you can disagree on points but to start swearing and calling some one names just because you don’t agree with their opinion then it’s harassment! I will argue my point with anyone but the point when someone starts badgering someone to make a point shows they don’t want to have a conversation they had an agenda, conversations don’t require calling something a piece of crap or a hunk of junk, its fine to have an opinion its different to shove it down peoples throats.

    • Kris

      Who is calling names? I don’t see much of that between either of you to be honest. Calling something a piece of crap is hardly a personal insult and if they feel that way about it then you had better accept that as a valid opinion as much as yours.

    • Read the other conversations, again it is not required to have a conversation. It’s my choice if I want to be offended by people that come in screaming something is a turd, and a piece of crap. it does not facilitate conversation it facilitates anger responses which is what he wants. And I bet you 99% of the people in her agree with me.

      Go into a meeting tomorrow and pick up your phone of choice and call it a piece of crap and see how that person reacts to that comment. He is trying to invoke a response and it does not help any one, it does not open the door for communication to happen its running into the room standing on your soap box and screaming about something then slamming the door.

    • Kris

      Better check again. More like $1.8 billion in cash. You hold shares here and don’t even know much about the company you’re invested in. More proof that some people shouldn’t be allowed to play the stock market.

  • moclips

    I love mine … just got it and am thrilled.

  • CaptainPancakes

    So, I have one of these, I am one of the lucky ones who got it direct from Blackberry the monday after they offered it online.

    Love the speediness of everything took a while to get used to the slide out keyboard again.

    I have tried 3 different SD cards, all have worked (64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB)

    the latter needed a exfat driver from the play store but that was installed quickly and it all works with no visible lag.

    As for day to day usage the hub was well integrated. I use it for everything email/BBM/Skype related and it works out great.

    Apps they work as intended with no hiccups so far.

    The only quirk i get from people is, it is made by Blackberry without even trying it out they write off the phone as some obsolete model from years past.

    Camera hasnt seen any of the lag issues that were described in some early reviews.

    Battery life depending on what you are doing can drain with extreme usage can last as little as two hours or with more moderate usage and no cell reception ~20 hours.

    with cell reception and the same usage it lasted about 2.5 days.

    Overall happy I bought the Priv.

    • Mr Bojangles

      One of the lucky ones? lol More like one of the suckers. The phone is obsolete like everything these guys make. Tactile keys and slider form factors are DEAD and have very little appeal to anyone but diehard loyalists who can’t let go of this brand once and for all.

    • CaptainPancakes

      So did you even touch the phone prior to deeming it unworthy of your approval?
      Or are you just going against a company blindly?
      What is really behind this anger towards BlackBerry? Are you a typo investor? Or someone with a short on the company’s stock value?
      The phone is not for everyone, but that can be said for Apple devices, Samsung devices, and any other category of device conceived.
      I love the form factor and it’s one of the reasons I bought it day 1. The microsd that can hold my 256 gb card was the secondary reason. The fast charging was the third.
      But to call someone a sucker for actually liking something that you don’t is very childish. You are entitled to your opinion, however, grow up.

      The luck I was referring to is that blackberry doesn’t make a whole lot pre-sale production so the numbers of the first batch were low compared to the demand of the priv so they sold out quickly.

      And for the loyalist argument I have multiple devices of each manufacturer (an iPhone 6 , a Galaxy note 5 and a windows tablet, and a BlackBerry Z30) swapped from the note 5 to the priv because it does a better job at long emails and communicating to other people.

      In terms of buyer’s remorse the phone I regretted the most was the iPhone 6.

      The priv is a good device if you actually touch it for a week as your primary device. Likely the second week of December I will be going to one of my older phones to see what I have adapted to with the priv to determine the litte things that are good or bad with the phone.

      If I could Frankenphone some features together into a working phone it would be the slider form factor, microsd is a must, if I could get a mix of android customability, BlackBerry gestures and keyboards and apples accessories, siri, and a lumia camera.

    • Mr Bojangles

      Grow up? Is that the best you can offer up because i don’t share your enthusiasm for this junk?
      Anyone that pays nearly a $1000 for any phone is a sucker but more so buying hardware from a company on the verge of going teats up as an OEM.

    • its $900 CDN and $800 US get your facts straight.. where do you get nearly a $1000 from? you do understand the definition of nearly right “very close to; almost” you are off by 10% in one case and 20% in the other case and that is only if you get it outright which no one really does with premium phones they get them on contract for $350

    • Mr Bojangles

      What is $900 CDN to you? I think to most people they’d identify that as a $1000. You think saying its $900 sounds better? LMAO!
      You really are splitting hairs now.

    • Your order comes to $900 sir, you might as well just make that $1000 because they are practically the same. wow glad you don’t do my finances!

    • Mr Bojangles

      LOL You’re pathetic. The price is $899 plus tax which comes to $1015.87 with 13% HST here in Ontario. Or maybe you forgot to include that in your calculations given how much a genius we know BB users are.

      $900 bucks would be viewed as a grand by any person no matter how much you want to split hairs over it and with taxes in it’s over a $1000. Learn some math.

    • Sorry my BlackBerry does not have a calculator and no $900 is $900 and $1000 is $1000 no wonder you got fired form your job!

      No one talks about prices of phones plus tax your just grasping at straws to prove a moot point

    • Mr Bojangles

      Oh of course you don’t talk about tax because I guess you don’t pay it do you? How lucky you are but here in the real world taxes are part of everyday life and purchases and whether you choose to consider it or not the bottom line is to buy this junk today would run you over $1000 on your credit card statement. But you can keep pretending you paid only $900 because psychologically it makes you feel good. lol
      How lame can you get

    • I guess that’s why they always put taxes on price tags right?

    • Mr Bojangles

      Who buys stuff today without factoring in taxes? Do you? Especially stuff at this price point. This isn’t a $1.99 stick of gum. It’s a $900 piece of hardware that will cost over $115 more in taxes. It’s a $1000 so deal with the facts or take a hike.

    • I wonder why others made mock accounts of you. Must be cause you are such an awesome guy and add and contribute to society. get back to work, troll

    • Mr Bojangles

      lol…Because they are individuals without imagination that’s why. Typical of the defenders of this company and its out dated phones.

    • I will be here in every BS statement you make, you add a real comment ill leave it you start spouting your BS ill be right here 🙂 Go back to work seriously you’re going to get fired!

    • Mr Bojangles

      The only one spouting off BS is you. You and you’re $900 phones without taxes and your belief that debts don’t affect assets and that $3 billion stagnant cash hoard that is a figment of your BS imagination.

    • 🙂 later dude!

    • Kris

      You’re kidding right? $900 is a thousand bucks to almost anyone. Psychologically its hard to ignore that. Try as you might. People like you may me laugh.

    • CaptainPancakes

      Blackberry has survived their major “teats up” moments. They own qnx, their software and security products will live for quite some time because of the applications of that secure OS for regulated industries is strongly required for them to do business. That and they are sitting on a mountain of cash and patents. Their phone hardware business hasn’t done as well as it did in the mid 2000s but it isn’t hemorrhaging the company money anymore. Also I paid 700 for the phone, far from the scalper prices you see on ebay and Amazon for this moment in time. Some of us are gainfully employed with enough disposable income to afford the things in life that we want.
      As for your taunt, I will take the high road and just pray for you.

    • Mr Bojangles

      Thanks but I think you should save your prayers for this company instead.
      QNX means absolutely nothing here and never has. It accounts for only 2% of their revenue and even that’s rather unclear because they’ve never provided a breakdown on just how much they monetize from that.
      Not saying there isn’t a need for secure solutions in enterprise but as a standalone entity this company is through. If it want to leverage any assets it has left it’s only going to happen through a merger.

    • What he is saying is that they are very well diversified so not one thing can bring them down they have their hands in a lot of different pots. You seem to understand finances but lack basic knowledge of how it works. BlackBerry is going no where they are stable and making growth . Sorry that makes you mad bro!

    • Mr Bojangles

      Diversified? lol How do you figure? Their bread and butter is still heavily dependent on hardware to the tune of nearly half the revenue. So much for pivoting to a software/services entity which is what Chen was tasked with when he was hired. He wasn’t brought on board to perpetuate fantasies about hardware which he specifically stated were no longer a focus for Blackberry.
      Bottom line is he has made so many contradictory statements about phones since August that he doesn’t know his a*s from a hole in the ground. He’s making a play for whatever he can to keep this thing afloat because his ‘turnaround’ strategy sucks and hit a dead end.

    • You should get back to work before you’re fired again!

    • he is an ex BlackBerry employee that got fired and he is so pissed at BlackBerry for his life’s decisions he made it his life’s effort to destroy them instead of moving on. I think the law calls these people stalkers. There is never any facts behind anything he says its all just opinions after he is proved wrong he never replies again just goes and cries in his room because once again he was proved wrong with facts. If he put even half the effort into something else he actually might be good at something. Instead he thinks this is really making some kind of dent. Even a broken clock is right twice a day but this guy will boast to the world that his prediction that the clock is right was right twice ignoreing the fact that it was wrong the other 99% of the time.

    • Mr Bojangles

      Get real. This company destroyed itself when it chose not to listen to their own engineers prior to 2007 and the iPhone’s introduction as to what was coming in the market.
      They also didn’t do themselves any favours releasing an OS that had literally no developer support whatsoever because Lazaridis was too arrogant to accept the reality of a changing market. Why do you think BB 10 is in the shape it is?
      Bottom line is that this is an ARROGANT operation and always has been. Those that defend it are equally guilty of the same personality complex.

    • You sound bitter bro if you were better at your job they would not have let you go! and every OS is released with no developer support. its classic chicken and egg syndrome. Look at Mac when they came back they had barely any developer support. this is how it works in business you release something hoping it get momentum and if it does you go with it if it does not and you don’t make any profit you stop. I guess every OS out there is ARROGANT as you state it

    • Mr Bojangles

      Apple made an effort to cultivate the developer community and make applications for their devices. Blackberry never did because they felt it was a passing fancy just like they thought the iPhone was going to flop because tactile keys and battery life was all that mattered to the clowns running the circus over there.

      This company missed the boat years ago and the poor shareholders have paid a heavy price for the arrogance and stupidity that ruled this operation and still does. Take a look at the stock price today. It ain’t much better than when Chen took over this disaster save for a couple pump and dump runs to $15 on buyout rumours. Even that’s left a whole new crop of bag holders who want to believe.

    • You should get back to work Bro!

    • Mr Bojangles

      More facts from you I see. Happy touting of this garbage. I see they’re back in stock at the website so I guess it’s not sold out after all. 🙂 One day sell outs and to you it’s a smashing success. lmfao

    • You should really get back to work man!

    • Kris

      I took one for a test run and frankly I wasn’t impressed. It’s got a cheap feel to it all around. The keys are plastic pieces of junk as far as the keyboard goes and the slider mechanism is rough and pointless.

      I think when the sales numbers come out in the new year a lot of people are going to be in for a rude awakening how much this thing flopped.

  • lukesterwpg

    Our Corporate Telus rep sent us 2 Priv’s to demo at our Head office. On one the battery lasted only an hour just sitting on the desk. The other one, was fine up until day 3 when it would not turn on at all. Needless to say our company will not be buying them. Disappointing.

    • Mr Bojangles

      Sure. Because these are crap devices that Chenny Chen Chen pushed out to save his a*s and his flagging hardware division. Anyone that paid full price for his needs their head examined.

  • Curtis

    Hardware wise, i would say it is excellent. I’ve been having a terrible time with the Hub only syncing at random times during the day though. It’s very odd, doesn’t seem to follow a pattern. Hoping that gets patched out!

    • slogiks

      Had the exact same problem, along with some charging issues. Hub worked great for the first few days then just stopped receiving email altogether. The phone # they give you is somewhere like Mexico or something, and they just want you to factory reset the phone. Had Telus send me a replacement and its the same. Going with the 6P instead.

  • dannyR

    Hilariously, an exhaustive review on Znet of the Priv, wound up with encouragement to buy… Passport, which sentiment was echoed by more than one comment.

    • What is hilarious is you are also choosing to focus on a few reviews to back up your point and ignoring the 100 reviews by big name tech review sites that say this device is amazing with comments to back up their claims as well.

      Are you that guy in an argument that will find one site that back up his point while ignoring the 500 sites before that one that refuted it? “See… see….. I’m right!!!!”

    • dannyR

      Sorry, the comment refers to one review, on one narrow issue. That’s nothing for you to get upset about.

      Why do you hate the Passport? The ZDnet review gave very sound reasons for buying one. If you don’t want a Passport, don’t buy a Passport.

    • I love the Passport actually I just left it to go to the Priv. I assumed you were making fun of the review that they said buy a Passport.. not the Priv

    • dannyR

      One very good reason for the Passport is the very good keyboard. And since sideloading will get most of the Android apps that really matter, there’s really no reason for a thorough BB user to change.

      But the Priv keyboard gives the wider community no reason to immigrate to Priv.

    • I am a long time BlackBerry user and it is not the same at all. Yes it work but it is not eve close to the same.

    • Mr Bojangles

      Fanboy

    • G.I.GIO

      And you’re a proud troll.

      You never touched a BB phone and don’t know what you’re talking about so don’t expect anyone to take you seriously let alone believe you.

    • Ski Baron

      Google Maps is about the only app that is not replaceable on a BB10 device. BB10 Maps suck and I would bet it is not being improved much. This would be my main reason for choosing an Android BB is the Google Maps.

    • G.I.GIO

      I use Google maps on my Passport. It finds the businesses I’m looking for and gives me turn by turn voice instructions to get to there.

    • Mr Bojangles

      How so? The Passport doesn’t support Google Play Services and therefore there is no way to run Maps on that device. I call BS and it amazes me that people like you still try and peddle this stuff and actually expect people to believe it. lol

    • G.I.GIO

      I downloaded Snap and installed Chrome, Google maps and Photos. Google Photos doesn’t upload my pictures but Google Maps does work. Waze doesn’t work well as do many other apps that require Google services.

  • Drew Melvin

    I’m surprised I’m reall enjoying the device. The transition from BB10 was more or less seamless. Somethings just aren’t BlackBerry enough for me. The keyboards for one, yes I do use the slideout, aren’t as proficient when it comes to duolingos (French+English) like BB10’s was. The size of te keyboard takes a couple of hours to adjust to but it reminds me of my Torch days, and this is going from Torch-Z(Ed)10-Passport-Z10-PRIV.

    I’m loving how everything is backed up on Google. It would have been nice to have when I lost my Passport and al my media.

  • Luke

    I’ve been begging for a new slider for a long time and was pleased to hear the rumours of the Priv. I bought it at Wireless Wave and on release day and have been quite happy since.

    Pros:
    – Camera
    – Physical keyboard
    – Apps
    – Secure

    Cons:
    – Android interface is nowhere as good as BlackBerry 10
    – no stereo speakers, doesn’t sound as good or loud as Z30
    – BlackBerry breanded hard shell case is dollar store quality for Otterbox price

    For those who don’t care about apps, stick with the Z30 or Passport. But for those who left BlackBerry for an Android phone and miss the keyboard, this phone just may be what you need to come back.

    If the phone is this good at the start, it seems reasonable to think that it will only get better from here

  • Ryan

    I love mine. Need more BB10 features brought over. Needs more gestures. Very high end device. The screen and feel are fantastic. Battery life is great. Camera is awesome. I was hooked on a physical keyboard, not so much on the Priv. The touchscreen keyboard with predictive text is a cut above the rest. Highly recommended device.

  • Yuey Tan

    I’ve been using the Priv for exactly a week. Overall I love using it as I’ve been waiting for a modern Android smart phone with a QWERTY keyboard for a long time. The screen is also fantastic. There are, however, some massive issues with performance. The phone heats up and lags considerably, and as a result I occasionally miss key presses while using the keyboard which is VERY frustrating. I trust BlackBerry will rectify these in the coming weeks. The potential is there!

    PS for the first few days the Hub wasn’t working at all in terms of pushing emails. Suddenly 2 days ago it started working flawlessly. Glad to see BlackBerry appears to be working behind the scenes to fix these issues!

    • dannyR

      Probably updates will remedy most of those things.

    • Yuey Tan

      I’m sure they will. I’m slightly frustrated because I know there are newer OS builds in some Privs but I’m yet to receive an update.. 🙁

    • G.I.GIO

      Go to the Play Store and update all your BB apps, after that they’ll be automatically updated.

    • Yuey Tan

      Done! I think I need an update to the entire OS. Updated everything I can do so far.

    • G.I.GIO

      Did you disable Gmail sync in Google’s settings to allow it to play nice with the Hub?

  • DearThey

    So I’ve had the Priv since launch day in Canada. This started a new job and this was my work provided phone.

    First couple of days were a mix of good and bad. It was nice having a BlackBerry that i could reliably run everything from the Playstore on. ( I came from a Passport and before that a G3 and, while I could massage most apps into working properly on the Passport, it was nowhere near as good as the native Android experience.) i enjoyed using the Hub and the other BlackBerry customizations to the Android experience. It felt overall like a productivity optimized version of stock Android.

    But I immediately started noticing glitches and freezing, in addition to the HUB missing lots of notifications. The phone would get really warm, and battery life was nowhere near what it should have been with a battery this size.

    I tried a bunch of trouble-shooting but nothing resolved the issues, so i finally bit the bullet and did a factory restore, with the intent to request a different phone if the reset didn’t solve the issues.

    Almost two weeks later and it feels like a completely different device. No more lag and glitches, battery life is more or less where it should be, and the HUB is behaving properly, even if it is a bit limited relative to the version on BB10.

    I pretty much exclusively type using the physical keyboard. Took a couple of days to get used to coming from the Passport, but I prefer it to the on screen option by far.

    This isn’t a phone for everybody. If you’ve never used and loved a physical keyboard on a phone, you’re probably not going to fall in love with one now (though there are really obvious perks). If you’ve been a BlackBerry loyalist this whole time, and never felt like you were missing out on apps, you’re probably not going to like Android more than BlackBerry 10. But there are a whole lot of people on both sides of the fence for whom this would be the perfect device.

    I just wish BlackBerry wasn’t charging so damn much for it.

  • Mike Pengelly

    before i bought my 6p i looked very hard at the priv. My opinion is that if it was the same price as the 6p then it would have been a decision, but with the same hardware and little advantage over the 5x – the 6p was a no brainer. i believe BB ruined it by charging so much. Also look at the G4 and Moto X Pure … same hardware as the priv. moto has the security and g4 has ample more features. But size aside – the 6p is the best bang for your buck right now. And has actually better security features than the Priv .. .you cant even boot the device without entering a passcode.

  • Mr Bojangles

    This thing looks like another Blackberry piece of shjt. Just as much wrong with it as right in the eyes of the early suckers who bought this and paid the price they did. Truly hilarious why anyone would give this company nearly a $1000 for a retrograde device.

    • Every one is allowed an opinion but for once yours is of the minority, sites all over the internet would 100% disagree with you other then price.This is a decent phone for any users looking for almost stock Android. Little expense I agree

    • Mr Bojangles

      For the price it’s basically outrageous and so what’s the point here? Android with tactile keys? That’s about the ONLY reason ANYONE would buy this thing and pay the price they did.
      There are plenty of options out there, cheaper at that, for stock Android devices.
      Yes, there are no doubt many positive reviews but there are also many negative and more mixed reviews and by looking at the comments on this thread it would appear quite justified. People on here still praise this thing even though there are glaring issues that haven’t been resolved. You don’t see Apple or Samsung releasing phones worth $1000 or more that have the kinds of bugs and issues the Priv has.
      Watch for these to be in the bargain bin at Staples within 6 months.

    • Now I know who you are! You made a new account 🙂 but are still using the same line about bargain bin at Staples? How many times does your account have to be removed before you give up?

      People are talking about this phone is really the point. This phone has had more discussion then another phone BlackBerry has released in a long time. This shows people are interested enough to look before this they wouldn’t even look or give it the time of day. and that is a turning point that people are looking. If cost is the only thing that people can complain about and a few bugs that all OEMs have with a new release of an Android OS then I guess BlackBerry is doing quite well 🙂

    • Mr Bojangles

      I never made a new account. Simply changed my alias because another goof here posting as J.S. Bach is pretending to be me.
      Just because people are talking about this thing doesn’t mean it’s all good despite what you think.
      This phone is headed into the dustbin along with every other device they’ve made the past 4 years. It’s over for Blackberry as an OEM but it seems that point isn’t sinking into the thick skulls at BB headquarters. They’re still of the delusion that they are a big fish to be reckoned with when in fact they are a minnow in tank of sharks.

    • Actually all your comments were removed 🙂 I went back to comment to you how successful the launch of the Priv was and sold out everywhere but you were no where to be found, all your comments were deleted. I wonder why.. You said no one would buy it but they sold out. sucks being wrong and realizing opinion does not equal facts 🙂

      Good bye again troll, learn how to have civilized conversations with people and maybe well let you talk at the big boy table!

    • Mr Bojangles

      Removed? I think you have me mistaken for someone else.
      Sold out? lol! Yeah. That’s a well worn ploy by this company to make it look like something it isn’t. They only have a limited production of their devices since they don’t want a repeat of the billion dollar write down they took a few years ago making stuff that wasn’t selling.
      Nice try in your effort to pump this crap. No doubt you’re on Chen’s payroll and making it a point to tout this where he won’t spend a dime on proper advertising. I wonder how you square being ‘sold out’ when consumer awareness of this thing is practically zero.

  • Longtin

    I think the price is hurting there sales personally. However I haven’t seen any come back defective as of yet.

  • Kris

    This device has been out about 3 weeks now and yet I don’t see any advertising or attempt at public awareness that it even exists. It’s hard not to laugh when I read comments here from fanboys who talk about how this sold out but yet it’s available on the BB website as we speak and being ‘sold out’ of something that few know about except the loyalists is hardly something to brag about.
    Pricing is killing this thing but its vintage Blackberry. Wouldn’t be the same unless they fvcked up somewhere along the line.

    • RayGun187

      I can’t go to a website with it seeing it advertised.

    • I would say the same but I am a fan boi I guess and I go to different sites them them. I wonder why I have seen no advertising for this product on all the Apple sites I go to.

      I see it everywhere also but to be honest it could just be because I am an enterprise admin so where I go is where they are marketed to.

    • It has also been all over the news and tech site reviews.

    • Andrew

      I agree, it is pretty laughable that there are almost no advertisements at all for the Priv. But we already know BlackBerry has the worst marketing department ever.
      I went to or called a Rogers and Telus and three MTS locations and all were sold out at the time. In fact when I finally got one at an MTS location all their units, but two, were already pre-sold. That could also certainly mean that all the locations initially received very little stock too, I won’t discount that.

    • I am not trying to be a troll but asking an honest question, if there was zero marketing how did you know about it to buy one? seriously we sometimes don’t need huge blanket marketing to gain a markets attention. They can and could do a way better job marketing and commercials were horrible that I saw. I wonder if they had to cut back on this because they didn’t want to throw a whole bunch of money at it. in my opinion they cannot afford not to!

    • Andrew

      I agree with what you said. However I think me knowing about it is more due to my tech and car interest sites I go to, which I admit that is some marketing in itself. However I have run into quite a few people already (even in IT, like myself) who are surprised when I showed them I have a BB running Android and had no idea about the phone. I don’t think they need to do some crazy amounts of marketing like Apple or Samsung, but it would be nice to see a bit more carrier promotion or radio ads or something.

    • I also might have a tainted view of it because I live in the Kitchener/Waterloo area where everyone knows everything about BlackBerry because local news and papers are really on it.

    • Kris

      Goes a long way towards explaining your tunnel vision when it comes to this company.

    • Kris can you please stop try to harass people on here because you don’t like their opinions! Go contribute to life instead of being what your doing now. Go do something to be proud of than tearing up other people’s ideals.

    • Kris

      Correct. People who talk about this being ‘sold out’ and trying to spin that are giving off the impression that thousands of these units are going out the door when it’s more than likely only a few hundred AT BEST.

    • Kris this was on the news that it was sold out everywhere. We are not making stuff up this is what is was a week ago, go figure they got more stock so they are no longer out of stock, life changes get over it. Yes they are not apple or Android, no one is saying they are, but you are so afraid someone might actually like this device you are hell bent on killing it because you are afraid of it. If you were not you wouldn’t care enough to even post on articles.

  • slogiks

    Have gone through 2 of them, both doing some funky things using an Aukey Quickcharge 2.0 charger, when that charger works with other devices.

    BlackBerry Hub started out amazing, and after a couple days just stopped receiving mail on 4 accounts. A call to their special support number included in the box sends you to some foreign call centre and all they want you to do is factory reset your phone. Two phones out of the box can’t get anymore factory reset than that, couple of wasted hours on the phone.

    Sending them both back and going with the Nexus 6P. Really wanted this to be a good phone, and I’m sure they’ll sort it out with updates eventually, but if tech support doesn’t care, I don’t know when they will. Wanted a better email experience for work, if anyone knows any good email clients for Android please share!

  • Geoff Dean

    I purchased mine on the pre-order on day one. I knew I was taking a huge chance to spend $945 with tax on a phone. This device has not failed to deliver. Also, I went to Koodo with the unlocked phone and enjoy saving $40 a month vs my old Telus plan. Worth buying it outright.

    I watched almost every PRIV review available while I waited impatiently for the device to arrive. The Total Tech reviews (one, three and 10 days later) were great to see and really amped me up for the phone’s arrival.

    The issues of the really buggy firmware and battery heating were already resolved when I received the device and did my first update (Nov 17 2015). If it ever does get warm, it nowhere near the hot heat my iPhone 5S would put off when using the google maps app and charging it at the same time.
    tl;dr – heat not a concern now.

    I was previously a religious blackberry user 2005-2012. I have missed my blackberry and I love the PRIV.

    I never realized how much I missed my speed dial buttons and the fact you can customize what happens (ie. opening a program or call somebody etc…) is awesome.

    The last BlackBerry I used was a Bold 9900 so the keyboard is very comfortable to me. I love the way it slowly lights up when you slide your phone open in the middle of the night. I use the keyboard and trackpad function constantly, especially the auto word function.

    The on screen keyboard is amazing and I tell everyone with an android to download it; it really is the best I’ve ever used.

    I missed being able to look at my phone and see the notification light to tell me if I need to look at my messages. The customization with the HUB is far better than my previous android experiences.

    Last week I got over 40 hours out of my battery without charging it. The talk time on this device is also unbelievable! Try having a three hour conversation on your iPhone 5S without plugging it in after.

    The screen looks great and the camera is amazing! The back of the phone is grippy and so far I haven’t lost it out of my hands. I bought the leather holster and love that I can slide it in and know the device is locked because BlackBerry. No more pocket dials and buying stuff on amazon by mistake.

    I am not concerned about privacy and I bought it purely because it’s BlackBerry and it’s an android. The security is a feature that is just gravy for me.

    It can be a tad buggy from time to time. Seriously, it doesn’t even bother me. It makes me feel great that I they have a dedicated support to call for free. (had to call to do a soft reset, did’t know how).

    My only complaint is that I can’t put a customized sound for text for an individual person; that is truly a first world problem.

    I could not ask for anymore from this phone. Battery life, stability, call clarity, function and form; all the best

  • midnightdoom

    This is my first BlackBerry with a physical keyboard, and my first android phone.

    So far I love it.. I love the hardware, am still getting used to the physical keyboard but am getting quicker, and love that it’s a track pad as well..

    As far as software I am still adjusting to find some solution’s around some things i had on BB10. But as i adapt the the changes i am getting used to it..

    I really don’t know what to complain about with this phone. I loved bb10 but it’s only drawback was lack of support for apps… Now that this has google play even though i didn’t really care for it itself, is great in the fact that at least they get updated often

  • Pingback: What Is Dmz On Bell Hub 1000 Slow | Is There a Cure For Diabetes?()

  • Pingback: What Is Dmz On Bell Hub 1000 Password | Is There a Cure For Diabetes?()