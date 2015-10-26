Features
How far can nostalgia carry the BlackBerry Priv?

Oct 26, 2015

10:41 AM EDT

150 comments

Canada is remarkably good at rallying around its stars, and just as adept at abandoning them.

In the technology sector, before it was trendy to dismiss BlackBerry, née RIM, it was a cultural darling, the type of phone — and employer — you boasted about to friends and family.

The exact date of The Turn is unclear, but the company began losing its cachet amongst consumers as the gulf between software experiences widened between BlackBerry OS and its main competitors, iOS and Android, sometime in 2011. As Apple and Google piled huge resources into outfitting their devices, or their partners’ devices, with touch-friendly features, and apps that took advantage of the latest in hardware developments, BlackBerry piously stayed the course, until it no longer could.

When it became clear that BlackBerry was building a new operating system based on the extremely powerful QNX kernel, few thought it was an inherently bad idea, but many saw the harsh reality of entering a market, in early 2013, in which two very powerful leaders, Apple and Google, and a stubborn third, Microsoft, practically owned the market. That BlackBerry tried and failed to pursue its own software strategy is a well-known mark against saturation, something Palm learned four years earlier: a strong foundation is not enough to fell the behemoths that, for better or worse, have the industry’s developer community, and all of the buying power, behind them. Even in January 2013, when BlackBerry unveiled the Z10 and Q10, it wasn’t clear how the company would sell enough handsets to keep them profitable. And they didn’t. For many quarters thereafter, legacy BlackBerry OS devices outsold their BlackBerry 10 counterparts. When the Z10 and Q10 were succeeded by the Z10, Q5, and eventually the Classic, Passport and Leap, BlackBerry was recognizing revenue from under a million devices per quarter.

In many ways, BlackBerry 10 is superior to Android. It was, like iOS, built with touch input in mind, only later being rejigged for navigation with the Classic’s trackpad or Passport’s touch-sensitive keyboard. Its Hub, which the company is bringing over to the Priv in some form, is an excellent way for people to interact with email, texts and, to a lesser extent, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn messages. And it’s unimpeachably secure, a stalwart enemy against malware.

But the native developer community never showed up. And as iOS and Android shored up their consumer-friendly feature sets, BlackBerry got left behind. When it did add interactive notifications, a flatter, more modern colour palette, and support for Android apps through the Amazon Appstore, the company was under one percent market share in the United States, and support was quickly dwindling for its homegrown devices in Canada. This happened despite relatively warm recognition for BlackBerry’s technical achievements on devices like the Z30, Passport and Classic, well-made and utilitarian devices let down by an increasingly barren app store and a tension within and without on how the company would approach its handset business as it focused on enterprise software and security.

It was little surprise, then, we eventually began hearing the whispers of a new class of BlackBerry, one outfitted with Android. And when the company revealed the slider back in March, the one that would eventually become known as Venice and then, officially, Priv, we always suspected there was something special about it.

BlackBerry Priv

Much of the ballyhoo around the Priv has focused on its keyboard, but I suspect that will be one of the less important aspects of the device. The world has moved on, and for all of its tactile benefits, the QWERTY keyboard marks but a fraction of the industry’s priorities. The intrigue surrounding the Priv reveals itself to a kind of curiosity, a nostalgia for the time when BlackBerry made the best products — or an approximation of what we considered to be the best — and fulfilled the communications needs of dozens of millions of people.

That the Priv runs Android doesn’t immediately make it a good phone, but by giving up some of BlackBerry 10’s well-received idiosyncrasies for Google’s well-stocked Play Store is, in most peoples’ minds, a fair trade. Moreover, Google worked with BlackBerry to certify the Priv for use with its Play Services, giving the Waterloo company for the first time unfettered access to Google’s suite of services like Maps, Chrome, Hangouts and more.

The curiosity with people are approaching the Priv exceeds that of a regular high-end Android smartphone, but that’s because so little actually new has come out of the camp for so long. The industry is mature, and the players set; for all the improvements in performance, efficiency and optics, most phones are mere replicas of two Platonic ideals. On the one side sits the Nexus, pure and lightweight; on the other, Samsung, ostentatious and bloated. But the two sides are converging, with Google pegging features from its OEM partners, and Samsung reining in its excesses, its latest smartphones a panoply of restraint from the Korean giant.

Where does BlackBerry fit into this wider picture? After the swelling masses have digested and execrated their Internet feelings on the Priv’s form and function, and the reviewers have moved on, how does BlackBerry navigate this swamp of a market? At least when it controlled both the hardware and software it sat apart, peering in like a proud and headstrong ideologue.

But within Google’s world, where Samsung basically owns the North American market and companies like LG, Sony, HTC and Motorola lap up the remaining few points, does BlackBerry hold any cachet? And will a focus on security, something that has only marginally affected Android’s reputation in the wider consumer market to date, despite regular opportunities for derision and despair, aid the Priv’s cause? Android is not an insecure operating system, and devices that are regularly updated (read: Nexus phones) are amply fortified to deal with real-time threats as they arise. All of BlackBerry’s kernel-level anti-tampering security will be for nought if it can’t manage to keep its operating system updated, or if it imitates its Android peers by abandoning the Priv only months after launching.

I’ve asked a few Canadians with close ties to BlackBerry, either because they used to work there or knew people in the Kitchener-Waterloo area that did, whether they think the Priv is a desperate attempt to claw back the market share it lost over the past four years, or if this is a well-executed strategy by John Chen to promote BlackBerry’s suite of software and services in a number of markets that wouldn’t have otherwise considered working with him. Most said that the Priv was in the works for a long time, since shortly after Chen came to the company in late 2013 and, like Nokia, toyed with the idea of releasing an Android phone for years prior.

A number of things have happened since then. Android phones have become less expensive to manufacturer; Google has drastically improved the Android experience, from usability to aesthetics to security; and BlackBerry has transitioned to a multi-platform organization, recognizing internally, like Microsoft did at an equally crucial time, that iOS and Android were necessary parts of any future product strategy. Whereas Microsoft has re-approached the smartphone market, and the developer community, by making Windows 10 as ubiquitous as possible, BlackBerry is tacking its horse to the only logical compatriot. It is hedging on its customer base wanting the best specs with a price to match. It is hoping that people recognize the brand, and either out of fandom, curiosity, or a sense of stomach-pinching loyalty, choose the Priv over any number of other equally-compelling choices.

How far can nostalgia carry the Priv? It will manage to get people in the door, which is quite a bit closer to the cash register than BlackBerry has been in some time.

Comments

  • Brian Sharon

    Great article. Would be better if Patrick wrote it. His work on the Prive coverage is amazing. I’d like to see several pieces by him on the Priv per day.

    • Himmins

      this phone is garbage because of android OS.

      Android = malware

    • Ray m

      Iphone is garbage too then.

      ios = Malware

    • nonenone22

      Solid analysis!

    • Brian Sharon

      Agreed. Patrick should write a long article, maybe 2000 words, about this topic.

    • Agreed, android is the absolute cancer of the IT world.

  • Philosoraptor

    I think that it won’t make a difference because this:

    “But within Google’s world, where Samsung basically owns the North American market and companies like LG, Sony, HTC and Motorola lap up the remaining few points, does BlackBerry hold any cachet? And will a focus on security, something that has only marginally affected Android’s reputation in the wider consumer market to date, despite regular opportunities for derision and despair, aid the Priv’s cause? Android is not an insecure operating system, and devices that are regularly updated (read: Nexus phones) are amply fortified to deal with real-time threats as they arise. All of BlackBerry’s kernel-level anti-tampering security will be for nought if it can’t manage to keep its operating system updated, or if it imitates its Android peers by abandoning the Priv only months after launching.”

    • rick

      See my previous – Samsung sucks at supporting their devices excluding perhaps the note series. But even then it certainly is not “timely”. And for all the bloatware Samsung throws on the phone – very little of it actually adds any value. But you’re bang on for the rest.

    • Philosoraptor

      Supporting devices was only mentioned because of security. Device support is certainly not the reason behind its dominance. Remember, your average consumer isn’t a gadget geek. They follow marketing. Most “regular” people I meet don’t think in terms of Apple vs. Android but rather Apple vs. Samsung. Even my European friends, who get way more exposure to other Android OEMs perceive Samsung to be the holy grail of Android. It’s not actual value – it’s perceived value.

    • Good point. If BB can guarantee that the Priv (terrible name still) will get the latest and greatest software updates in a timely fashion it will be another reason to consider it as a serious Android contender.

    • Philosoraptor

      But how many will dismiss it just because it’s a BlackBerry? Many people immediately equate BB with BB7. Sales reps tend to go for the easy sale, Apple or Samsung, regardless of what may be best for them.

      When my wife was first introduced into the smartphone world, if she went to a store by herself, she would’ve likely walked out with a Samsung Galaxy Ace and would have hated it. Instead, I got her both a Moto G and a Lumia 620. And she chose the Lumia. The Moto G would’ve been a great phone as well and not the garbage Samsung was peddling at the entry level at the time. Selling anything that’s lesser known is harder.

  • Zee

    It’ll be interesting to see what happens with this. Feeling like this is Blackberry’s last kick at the can, a hail Mary pass, will it land?

  • stevedion

    I think the most important feature of the Priv will be the BB Hub. I find the I am truly more productive on a BB10 OS than on iOS or Android. So if the implementation of the Hub on Android is well done, it will be a good tool for Business class.

    • GQDRU

      Well said! I use my Z30 as my daily driver for this reason alone. I am far more productive using my BB10 device than either my Windows Phone (Lumia 1020) or my Android (Asus Zenfone 2).

    • Philosoraptor

      I still prefer my Lumia 830 despite liking the hub better. Now that I’m using an iPhone 6S for work, I’m missing the live tiles. Meanwhile, I’ll dream of a W10 phone with a Hub-like feature.

    • GQDRU

      I used to be a big Windows Phone fan ntil they repeatedly screwed consumers. First with Windows Phone 7, than 7.5, than 8 & 8.1 and likely again with Windows Phone 10.

  • JTon

    > Much of the ballyhoo around the Priv has focused on its keyboard, but I
    suspect that will be one of the less important aspects of the device.
    The world has moved on…

    I’m a firm believer that power users still feel hamstrung on a virtual keyboard. They’ve tried the vkb, and while it’s improved greatly over the years, it’s still a compromise. While you may not be as fast on a pkb, nothing can beat its precision. Precision is incredibly important for power users. First time right wins every time. When coupled with OS-integrated keyboard shortcuts, it’s such a mind blowingly better solution than a vkb. All I’m saying is casuals may have moved on, but power users have not forgotten. And I think it’s a mistake to think of power users as an insignificant niche

    • Yeah. onscreen keyboards are a cut-rate compromise. Too bad the Apple idea of paying more for less…compromised hardware (without keyboards) has taken over.

  • fruvous

    I got to play with a Priv recently and I have to admit it’s a really nice device. Solid build quality, snappy processor. My major problem is with the price. With competitors who have something similar on vanilla Android around $400, I’m not going out there and paying $900 for this.

    • Columbo

      Although I agree it’s too much, there’s something to be said about the fact that the only 2 companies who price their flagships higher – Apple and Samsung – not only lead in sales, but are the only 2 companies that actually make money from devices.

    • fruvous

      But they’re also not struggling and trying to get people to even think of buying their devices.

    • Columbo

      Yes, no argument there! My point is, that seems to be the “make a profit” price point. BB has chosen not to join the ranks of the dozen other companies who lose money with their price point. They will live and die by that decision, but I understand the rationale.

    • Dino

      There aren’t any competitors to the Priv, based on its specs and application that are priced at $400, Rogers preorder is $799 or $399 on a two year contract, in the US it’s $699 unlocked and carrier subsidy not know yet

    • fruvous

      As a consumer user who doesn’t care about the DTEC offering (actually, that sucked. It is basically just an app that does security checks and highlights what failed), a One Plus or Zenphone2 would suffice.

    • GQDRU

      I have a ZF2 and it or any other Android / iPhone simply can not match the same level of productivity that a BB provides. Regardless of it having a physical or virtual on screen keyboard.

    • fruvous

      But the Priv is not running BB10. It’s running Android. They can try to replicate the experience but it isn’t THE experience.

    • GQDRU

      Agreed but BB Calendaring and Hub will be part of the BB Productivity features included on the Priv.

    • Tootall

      It is both BB10 and Android together, Hub, and both keyboards are BB

    • Himmins

      wrong

    • Tootall

      What do you mean wrong?

    • There’s hardly any apps for native Blackberry. The productivity on iOS and Android are leagues beyond BB because you can do a lot more, and easier with them.

      I’m glad BB is ditching the crippled legacy OS and going with something usable.

    • Dirk Manuel

      Uh, just because there are more apps available doesn’t make the OS more productive. BB10 had some great shortcuts and productivity boosters (especially on the pkb models), and BlackBerry have managed to port a lot of these to the PRIV. There was an interesting tutorial/simulator from Telus (I think – maybe Rogers) knocking around the interweb for a day or two that demoed some of this. Back to the author’s point – this is for Power Users who want to be able to do the core tasks they do dozens of times a day (email, calendar..) as productively and efficiently as possible. Sure, PUs are in the vast minority, but they will love this device.

    • I used to use a BB. And Android at the same time. The BB did email good, and that was about it. Oh, the screen display was great for being so tiny.

    • And anyway, the Priv should have the best of both worlds, right? I really want this phone, but it is so pricey.

    • Totally agree! This is exactly the issue. In the Android world a “mid-range” phone is nine-tenth’s of a “premium phone” for two-thirds to half the price!!!

      You’re basically paying $400 for a phone, and then adding on features. So you have to ask yourself is there an extra $400 worth of features in the Priv?

    • HabsSuck

      based on specs the Priv is comparable to all the high end phones and the Priv is less expensive

    • AnythingFFS

      Similar as in, a phone? There is no $400 CAD device that compares on hardware features. Not even close.

    • fruvous

      And what hardware features are you referring to? Beyond the keyboard, it’s about the same.

    • AnythingFFS

      Keyboard is not insignificant, but NFC/SDCard/Wireless charging/great screen/great battery/great camera/good enough processor and RAM/unlocked SIM is a difficult combo, especially for sale in Canada.

      It’s not like I haven’t tried to find the unicorn phone. If you have a phone I haven’t considered, I’d very much like to hear about it. I’m not wed to any brand (although software updates are a big factor and some brands are much better than others.)

    • fruvous

      You said there is no phone that is $400 compares to what is in the Priv at $900. Your comment still doesn’t say what is in the Priv that makes it worth $500 more.

    • kroms

      Nexus 6P, much better Phone and $846 tax in.

      Nuff said. Priv is DOA.

    • phreezerburn

      Same can be said about the 6s and the S6. Neither has anything resembling a single point making either worth $900 bones. The iPhone is worth it because iOS bugs are under-reported everywhere save industry tech sites? The Samsung is worth it because its the Android answer to the iPhone? Its worth whatever the market will dictate. If that becomes “Sysadmins like it for their organizations” then that becomes their niche and I would guess that’s where they have aimed here.

    • rick

      Iphones are expensive as they build in the 3 years of support up front. I’m not defending Apple on their pricing. But at least when you shell out 900 bones you are pretty certain that in three years you’re phone will still perform admirably and have received consistent security and feature updates. Someone – anyone – please bring that to Android platform and I’ll pay $800 to $900 for it. And don’t tell me it can’t be done. MS has managed updates to varying vendors for decades.

    • What you descrbe doesn’t make the top 5 of what I look for in a phone.

    • Stephen B Morris

      I wish Google would have done that with the Nexus program. I would of bought Nexus Protect if it was available for the Nexus 6.

    • phreezerburn

      LOL onsite lag hits 1200ms to full loss over several minutes. Local is just that. Take your iPad to the headframe or any place where network access is merely dodgey and it becomes useless as teats on a boar. I can patch a surface tab into the PLC console of any manufacturer. On your iPad you can look up what a PLC is, if there’s wifi available.

    • AnythingFFS

      Nice try. 🙂 You claimed you weren’t going to pay $900 for a PRIV based on there being $400 similar devices and I disagreed that such devices exist. You asked for the list of hardware I’m comparing when determining what similar is and I provided it.

      So… What phone can I buy for “around $400” with “similar” hardware to the list I provided? If that phone exists, then I’ll look at it. If it exists at any price, I’ll look at it. As it is, I’m willing to pay the $900 because I can’t find another phone that combines all the hardware features I am after. I’d love to pay less but right now I’d have to manufacture my own phone to get that same spec list. Or hack a G4 and suffer with the LG Android modifications and update schedule. Or stick a $700 phone into a fugly Qi case and lose the USB port access and possibly the NFC.

      Everything from the manufacturers has trade-offs in hardware (and software). It isn’t 100% perfect with the PRIV either. It would still entail a compromise because I’d be giving up the immediate android updates and custom ROM scene ruled by the Nexus devices. But ‘worth it’ is entirely subjective so I won’t make that claim for anyone else. It would be worth it to me. Won’t be for you, I get it.

      I am just genuinely interested in what $400 phone you are thinking of because I have not found it and have been going around and around weighing compromises for months. One Plus Two isn’t it. Moto X Play isn’t it. Nexus 5X isn’t it. All of them are missing a couple ticks on the hardware checklist and besides, those are all $500+ unlocked and in my hands.

      If it isn’t the PRIV, then it will be a 128GB Nexus 6P ($850) and I’ll have to forgo the SDCard and Qi charging. So my only question (to myself) is whether the SDCard slot and Qi charging is worth $150 ($50 premium for PRIV + $100 for 128GB SDCard.) And again, yes. The keyboard is just a bonus. Everyone who loves them *LOVES* them so maybe I’ll become one of those people. I hope not though because then my spec list will be even harder to hit next time around.

    • GQDRU

      The only $400 Android device that offers a premium’ish experience is the Asus Zenfone 2 (4gb ram / 64gb storage) smartphone. That said, it does not have Qi or a killer battery life but it does support Qualcomm QuickCharge 2.0.

    • AnythingFFS

      Dual SIM too! Nice looking phone. Same sort of compromises as the One Plus 2 from what I can tell. But it looks good for the price. At $379 it’s $100 less than a One Plus 2. And it seems to have some Enthusiast ROM support. Cool.

      Do you know how the camera compares? How does Asus do with updates? Any issues with it being an intel processor vs. Qualcomm?

    • GQDRU

      I have the 4gb 64gb model and it performs far better than I could have expected. The camera is good. The front facing is excellent but not quite as sharp as the OPO. That said, I’d definitely recommend it. Updates have come every 3 or so months. Only gripe I have is that it runs Zen UI, which is very smooth but its based on Android 5.0!

    • fruvous

      The $400 phone check off the majority of what you’ve called out.

      Using the ZenPhone2 as reference, it has NFC, great screen (1080 x 1920 vs. 1440 x 2560), great battery (3000mAh vs. 3410mAh), great camera (13mp vs. 18mp), good enough processor (Atom Z3580 vs. Snapdragon 808) and RAM, unlocked SIM

      Things it’s missing are keyboard, SD Card and Wireless Charging (which the Priv does not have)

      Obviously with the better money, they could put in higher megapixel camera, higher density screen but joe user isn’t going to notice these.

    • AnythingFFS

      Actually, it looks like it does have an SDCard slot for cards up to 64GB as well. The camera seems to be hit or miss in reviews. Some saying it’s worse than the One Plus One, some saying it isn’t that far behind the S6. The detailed photos I looked at were good, but the camera bar has moved and I’m not sure it stacks up in detail. Photos still seemed to be blurry when there were textured surfaces like concrete, etc.

      To be fair though, we haven’t seen the PRIV photos so I can’t compare. Battery and ASUS skin was also a complaint in some reviews. But it seems like enough battery to me (especially for a 1080p screen) but maybe the Intel chip as efficient as Qualcomm’s. And it looks like it has 3rd party ROM support, so the skin/bloat issues are solvable with some tinkering.

      If the PRIV doesn’t end up with wireless charging in Canada and I can’t get one from the US easily, then I will have to factor this in. I might still go for a 6P or Z5 in the end for the cameras, but I really appreciate having this phone brought to my attention.

    • There’s nothing like this on vanilla Android, Nothing. Unless you go back to a Droid 3 or something, which even if a flagship then is incredibly slow and crippled compared to this Priv now.

    • Carl

      That useless slider form factor probably jacks the price up.

  • GQDRU

    Blackberry’s entire Marketing team should be fired! They are absolutely f`n useless. This device offers the best of both words…Productivity & Play

    – Customization capability that only Android can offer
    – Access to massive Android App Catalogue via Google Play Store
    – Best in class Blackberry Productivity via BB Calendar, Hub
    – Best in class Blackberry Security via DTEC
    – Physical BB QWERTY KB and/or Virtual On Screen Android KB

    • AnythingFFS

      I agree they are doing a terrible job. Maybe they need to go find some Android users to explain why this phone is worth a good look from any user, familiar with BlackBerry or not. The hardware team obviously got the memo. Shame that the higher-ups don’t know what they have in their hands.

      It doesn’t help that mobilesyrup is so deliberately down on it. No, it can’t go far on nostalgia alone (some non-biased people might instead call that brand loyalty if their mind weren’t already made up and they were trying to make BB sound dated). If approached as if it were a device made by some other very good hardware manufacturer, I suspect the article would be very different.

      But BB marketing takes some responsibility for not doing anything to erase prejudice like that. At least the US android sites seem to be looking at it with fresh eyes.

    • Marc Palumbo

      In all fairness, it’s really hard to market a product that

      A) Your own CEO doesn’t even believe in the product
      B) Blackberry alone doesn’t have as much money to market this well (probably a great reason why you don’t see HTC or Blackberry commercials)

    • HabsSuck

      marketing through TV commercials will be a waste of money, BlackBerry needs it carrier “partners”, I almost laughed typing it, to promote the phone rather than disparage it like they did with BlackBerry 10 when it was released. the Priv should be displayed along side the Samsung Galaxy, Note, Sony Experia and let the consumers choose. The HW specs are similar , the app gap is gone and PKB and VKB, integrated applications with the Hub. It’s long overdue but better late than never

    • Marc Palumbo

      I do love your user name though. But those TV commercials are viewed by millions of people who aren’t on tech sites. TV commercials are still a good way to market products. So no, it’s not a waste of money.

    • Stephen B Morris

      Well to be fair, the only way TV ads would be effective is if the company sinks enough money into it to make it an effective campaign. I don’t think BlackBerry is willing to invest that kind of money in the situation that they are in.

    • Marc Palumbo

      Hence my original reply

    • Stephen B Morris

      Yes but if you can’t afford to invest the money necessary, you are simply flushing money down the drain. With TV ads, you gotta go big or go home.

    • Marc Palumbo

      Yup. 100% agree. This is why the Priv will fail.

    • KiwiBri

      John Chen doesnt believe in this?

      They blew the marketing budget when the last CEO left with his golden parachute.

    • Marc Palumbo

      This seems like you kinda agree with me lol

    • GQDRU

      Agreed Marc. That said, it doesn’t cost a ton of money to post a YouTube video on forums, Twitter, Facebook, etc.

    • Marc Palumbo

      Sure. But you still need to be everywhere. If I walk along downtown Montreal, I will see posters for iPhone and Galaxies. I’ll never see a poster for anything else. I just really thought that something as easy and effective as tv commercials would really go a long way here.

  • fruvous

    I think BB could probably make a lot if they offered to sell the Hub app for all Android devices.

    • GQDRU

      Hub is the #1 reason I still use my Z30 as a daily driver. That and the superior Calendaring capabilities.

      I challenge anyone using an iPhone, Android, Windows Phone to create a calendar invitation from an email chain. Simply cannot be done.

      Yet on my BB10 device, I long press on the email while in the BB Hub and a pop up menu gives me an option for Invite to Meeting.

      Something so basic can’t be accomplished by any other mobile device platform.

    • Tootall

      damn don’t be telling Apple BB 10 secrets it will now be out in ios10!!

    • Sokrates

      Thank’s for the example! Any others? I’m curious since I’m thinking to switch from an iPhone.

  • Rick Morayniss

    Nice article but I disagree with the premise that the keyboard is not the central part of the priv that makes it stand out. That is the exact piece that is the difference maker. I have been looking for a smart phone with a good physical keyboard since my Blue Angel. And when the priv hits the market next month, I will be there to try it. My daughter who is a texting fiend will also be on hand. Many people I have spoken to reiterate my feeling, finally a real keyboard. Smart move BB.

    • GQDRU

      While I couldn’t agree more, the price tag puts the device out of range for most non business/power consumers.

    • Dino

      True but that’s the market that BlackBerry is after, if the Priv is successful I bet a lower spec device will be produced at a $400 to $500 price point

    • GQDRU

      Let’s hope so. The Priv was a dream come true for me because I have been swapping a sim card back and forth between my BB Z30 (work hours) & Asus Zenfone 2 (after hours) for nearly a year now………and it’s tiring.

    • Too bad others do not do this. If they did something like a Moto E with a horizontal slider, it would really take off.

  • AnythingFFS

    If someone said you could buy a Galaxy S6 Edge that retains wireless charging (not clear for CDN model admittedly), increases battery by 50%, adds a microSD card, hidden hardware keyboard, unlocked, direct from manufacturer, with more timely updates for less money, would you be interested?

    That is the Priv in a nutshell.

    • How can you be sure of “more timely updates”? We can only know that AFTER they do the updates. Any one can make promises. We just went through an election, we should all be promise sceptics right now!!!

      The fact is Chen said this is Blackberry’s last attempt at hardware.

      First of all, if they get out of hardware in a year do you think they’re really going to keep putting a lot of effort into updating the Priv (or their other phones)? I doubt it! So perhaps 12-months worth of updates, if that, and then who knows?!

      Second of all, I’m not buying a phone from a company that’s acting like a little cry baby, “buy my phones or I’m going home! Waah waah waah!!!”

    • AnythingFFS

      Blackberry has, from what I can tell, a very good track record of software updates to its devices. Android will be a new thing but they have a competent software team that writes operating systems for a living so I don’t imagine that porting their changes into new versions of Android will be a problem. Direct to consumer sales and updates gives them essentially several months of head start over the manufacturers that only sell through carriers – at least for direct buyers.

      I agree that Chen’s comment was stupid. Launching a new device and declaring it your last hope might rally some existing BB users around it, but is pretty off-putting to folks thinking of coming over to BB or Android for the first time. But even if they did stop hardware in a year, by then it would be on Marshmallow and still receiving security updates (they can’t afford to abandon those and get a bad rap for security). That is at least as good as some big name Android players.

    • Promises, promises,
      I’m enjoying the illusion

      It could be their theme song!!!

    • You are talking about a GOOD Galaxy S6 that is better than the S5 instead of worse. Such a phone does not exist, which is why when my Galaxy S5 expires, I will get something other than Samsung. Maybe a Priv that will cost $450 by then.

  • Goran Mihajlović

    As per usual, it unfortunately seems like an utter lack of effective marketing is going to hurt Priv sales. I really hope that there’s enough of a pkb crowd left to help this phone sell. Some major tech sites as well have shown interest, and might review it well. That would certainly help sales to some extent.

    • GQDRU

      Well said Goran! BB has always done a terrible job marketing their devices. You think they would learn haha.

  • Ah man, kind of unrelated, but is anyone else looking at that gif and wondering why they don’t navigate in the compact mode and then pull out the keyboard once they want to type? I watched it like 10 times before it started to hurt my brain.

  • vn33

    Good read .. thanks for the article.

  • dannyR

    This thoughtful article was ruined by the conclusion

    “How far can nostalgia carry the Priv? It will manage to get people in the door…”

    It will manage to keep stalwarts from going out the door. There will be no converts to a keyboard, slightly heavy, expensive, Android, and BB’s partnership with Samsung will preclude pushing a genuinely competitive touch-screen mobe by BB.

    • phreezerburn

      The notion of productivity working with not against security is now nostalgic? Damned… Sysadmins didn’t get that memo.

    • dannyR

      You missed this part of the memo:

      ‘ “It will manage to get people in the door…”
      It will manage to keep stalwarts from going out the door. ‘

      Nobody is interested in going into BB’s version of Android just to get a secure phone.

    • phreezerburn

      If you babysit sensitive data for 80+ employees and were tasked with providing timely access and portability of that same sensitive data to a board of directors, you wouldn’t say branding trumped business interests on Android devices… ever. If this device is easier to archive, strip and re-release to new users while maintaining high security, it has a market that currently uses Apple and Samsung product.

  • marshallpower

    I will not buy this phone but it’s unfair to call it nostalgia with the new features on the keyboard and also do we call it nostalgia when we add a keyboard to the iPad or to the Surface? I definitely need a large keyboard on a Surface but not on a phone, some people need it but I don’t…

    • dannyR

      To the iPad, no, because the iPad remains a standalone tablet (to which a keyboard can be added). Nostalgia for the Priv means keeping the base and stopping the bleeding. BB owners now have no reason to switch to an Android phone, but the keyboard precludes newcomers shifting to BB.

      Samsung will probably be happy about that.

  • PreferredGeoff

    Blackberry priced the phone based on the galaxy s6 edge pricing. Comparable products from what we see spec wise. The problem is BlackBerry isn’t visible in the marketplace. They hide in Waterloo, have no presence on any store shelves. The advertising is a disaster and the way they release devices is worse. They need to start there handset division all over with fresh people and ideas to get phones in the hands of the people. If I went to buy a phone at best buy you would trrip over all the apple marketing stuff and walkout with one in your pocket. Blackberry is just lacking and unfortunately it’s in two many areas to be competitive at this point.

  • SillyBear

    I’m not sold on the whole slide out keyboard. It’s interesting, but I’m not sure how useful I’d find it when I spend most of my time swipe typing with 1 finger.
    That being said, here I am looking at two phones via Rogers subsidy. Nexus 6P at $199 or Priv at $399… It makes absolutely no sense for me to drop an extra $200 on a device that may be BB’s final offering. They’ve shot themselves in the foot with that pricing by only trying to appeal to business oriented power users.

    • AnythingFFS

      Well… To be fair, you’d be stuck with 32GB in that Nexus. If that’s all you want and you don’t care about the other features, then yeah. I would make the same call.

      I’m still waiting to hear final word from BB on the wireless charging. That is probably make/break for me. If not, then the Nexus updates/flexibility to root, etc. win out and I’ll be on the 128GB Nexus 6P list.

      Crazy that with all the android manufacturers, nobody has combined NFC/SDCard/Wireless charging/unlockable bootloader/ASOP support/good camera/good battery/good screen/good processor. So many are so close. And it’s not a hardware or price problem either. Something like the Sony Z5 is almost there. Shame they are such a pain to buy in Canada.

    • SillyBear

      32GB is more than sufficient for me. I’ve been making due with 16gb on my N5 for 2 years now, the only time I was bothered by storage was when I had 3 ROMs installed at the same time.

      I agree about the Z5, it’s so close to being just right, but Sony seems like they have no clue what they’re doing in the North American market. I may still hold out until the end of November for some updates on the Z5 availability. The itch to upgrade is killing me though haha.

    • Garrett Cooper

      The Z5 will be available from Bell on 10/29 FYI. I think that’s the route I’m going.

    • SillyBear

      Damn that’s news to me. Any word on other carriers? Rogers carries the Z3, hoping they’d get the Z5 too. But if I recall correctly, Bell had exclusivity on the Z3 for a bit when it launched.

    • EChid

      Do you use your N5 for work? Because I use my Android for work and there is no way in heck I could do with 32GB. Way too many documents coming in, too many site photos, etc. The 5X is out for that reason alone, and the 6P is super expensive once you add enough memory.

    • kroms

      Got my order in for the Nexus 6P 64GB , better phone and much less then the priv.

      $846 incl Tax.

    • AnythingFFS

      Just received this response from Blackberry shop support about wireless charging. What a pile of BS. I told them as much and have asked to cancel my pre-order.

      “Thank you for contacting Shop BlackBerry Order Support.

      Thank you and congratulations for pre ordering a BlackBerry Priv device.

      We do apologized and sorry for the inconvenience that it seems that the US store only do offer the wireless charging capabilities for the BlackBerry Priv, in which it is a big selling feature that your looking for a device.

      I understand your situation and your frustration, I’ve searched for additional information of why the Canadian released versions of the BlackBerry Priv will not be capable of wireless charging.

      It’s not the device who doesn’t support the feature, it’s the network carriers from Canada that are not compatible with the settings used for wireless charging to work.

      Even in the US, only Verizon and AT&T are the ones compatible with the said wireless charging feature.

      Kindly to contact your service carrier if they support wireless charging – if not, then it won’t be available on the BlackBerry Priv.”

    • HabsSuck

      Sillybear
      the Priv and 6P aren’t comparable would be like comparing a Toyota to an Audi. the 6P retails for $699 vs $799 for the Priv, with the Priv you get a better battery, a better camera, expandable memory and if it’s like the Passport of Classic a better and solid build

    • SillyBear

      Thanks for your input, however I must counter some of your points.
      I don’t believe the difference in battery life will be that significant. In fact, 6P is going to have lots of development with some very battery friendly custom ROMs. I can’t see the Priv having an easily unlockable bootloader. Expandable storage does nothing for me, other people may put value here. Camera is yet to be determined, the 6P has a very good camera from the reviews I’ve been reading. Lastly, Huawei has been getting huge praise for their build quality and overall polish of the 6P.

  • St. Misery

    Tech and nostalgia are two things that don’t normally go well together, especially in the premium price range. Beautiful looking product, but too expensive and too damn late.

  • Syaz

    Dan, I’m impressed. Very good article.

  • Ronald

    Hmm, high end specs, slide out keyboard, plastic oled with G4 glass… High end camera. Convince key, iconic notification light, BB security features.. Excellent build quality, massive battery, nfc, quick charge etc… I think the phone can do well I mean it’s quite unique from the rest of the pack

    It’s all about carriers and marketing now

  • Surveillance

    I wish I could afford to give Blackberry one last try.

  • Anthony Roberts

    This device has the potential to sell millions but the problem isn’t the price its awareness….

    How do you expect this to sell with ZERO MARKETING!!!! No one knows about this phone unless you follow blackberry……Where are the ads? What about a product launch??? How come the Passport and Classic got a launch event but not this phone which is 10 times better and has way more hype?? Not even a live stream on youtube to show case the product and so on…..

    Blackberry I love you guys but seriously man have a strong marketing campaign for this phone a LOT of people especially in the android and iPhone community wants this phone but make the consumer aware…you don’t need to spend millions of dollars but have a youtube video at the least showcasing the features and it will spread like wildfire…

    BB problem isn’t its hardware and software but how you guys showcase it and advertise it……jeez man.

    • KiwiBri

      I agree. My non phone geek friends know of Galaxys and iphones. BB are those little phones that *business* people have.. which is now changing as a lot of companies, even Govt ones, have Samsung and Apple devices now.

    • GQDRU

      Well said Anthony! I bet 99% of prospective Priv buyers don’t even know that the device has a “productivity edge” that provides access to notifications, similar to the GS6 and Note Edge devices. That is a killer feature and no one will likely ever know about it.

    • J.S.Bach

      You just said last week that price was an issue for you so why wouldn’t it be for others? No one is going to buy a phone from a damaged brand threatening to shut down its hardware business and pay over $1000 and the risk associated with that. Price will kill this and so will the lousy marketing because this company has never understood the first thing about sales nor is it inclined to spend the money on such.

    • Anthony Roberts

      Yes price FOR ME…..that doesn’t apply to everybody else…

    • J.S.Bach

      I disagree. No one is going to pay these prices for a Blackberry and you know it. The fact youre more an enthusiast and still wont pay it says quite a bit about the pricing model. Those that are fickle wont touch this with a 10 foot pole. Unless they crave tactile keys and thats a very small minority of users in this market.

    • Ronald

      I don’t think BB is too concerned about the consumer market for this phone. It will probably do much better in the corporate segment…

  • KiwiBri

    the same people that like BB will buy this. Maybe some converts from Android devices will get it too. I would have jumped onto this 2 years ago. I liked BB hardware but Android OS

  • kroms

    ” BlackBerry is tacking its horse to the only logical compatriot. It is
    hedging on its customer base wanting the best specs with a price to
    match.”

    uh ? Really ? @ $900 +tax ( $1030) i don’t think you really thought this out.
    I’m getting the Nexus 6P 64GB ( better specs ) for less ( $846 tax incl) and knowing that I have a Phone this will be supported for years to come. The Priv ? who knows what will happen to that …if it does not sell in Mass it is toast, so again why would i buy a Priv ? I dont think so.

  • rick

    What started it and killed RIM was the Storm. You can likely put that at Verizon’s feet as much as RIM’s. No WiFi – what a joke and phone rushed to market with a screen you click! Oy! I remember attending BB world around when the Storm was released. You could see how disappointed everyone was that this was the best answer to the iphone. It was terrible.

    What would set BB on Android apart – what consumers are screaming for on Android is not spec’s or keyboards. Its refinement and longevity. I hate Apple – but I opt for an iphone because I know I’ll get three years out of it. Android – only devices to get good updates are Nexus devices, and even that is spotty. And although Nexus gets updates – the experience on stock android and on nexus devices is not targeting refinement. Its an experimental platform.

    First OEM to come up with a strategy to give a refined experience on Android (meaningful features under which BB hub could follow, along with security – meaning protection against malware, along with longevity – let me get 2 or 3 years out of my $800 device) will do well.

    IMO none of the Android OEM’s or Nexus devices are doing this well at all. And its forcing many over to the Apple camp.

    • GQDRU

      Never thought of it that way….. Good Points!

    • AnythingFFS

      I get your point but it isn’t quite as perfect on iPhone as you make out. In my experience up to iPhone 4 and iPad 2, over those three years of updates, certain features in new iOS releases will be unavailable to older devices for dubious reasons. Apple plays the same game to a lesser extent on desktops/laptops as well. I still use them though.

      The Android manufacturer you may be looking for is Sony (and I *do* mean looking for… Hellooooo Sony? Can I buy your phones from you? No?! WTF!)

      They have been doing a good job of upgrading their Xperia Z line. Of course, the delays from when Google releases an Android update to when Sony does is still much too long. But if you couldn’t see the delay, then maybe it would be the same as iPhone. I don’t know if I would give them full marks for ‘refinement’ in software though. Not bad but the hardware is great.

      The Nexus 4 was the first Nexus phone that was on a par with an iPhone of the day (almost as refined at half the price.) Nexus updates have been good. Nexus 6P looks to have that premium feel again. I like stock Android a lot. If they promised a 3 year upgrade cycle and continued to make a flagship competitor, they’d have it.

      Blackberry could take that top Android spot. I agree. They understand software, make good hardware, and have been focusing on refined design for ‘discerning users’ a while now. It would require some serous clue and good marketing to make it translate to the masses though.

    • rick

      oh crap – i believe Apple is anything but perfect. I classify it as the least of the evils. What’s happened since ios 8 IMO is that the OS actually started moving away from an App Player. Its becoming more complex. With that complexity is more opportunity for things to break and also with the complexity its requiring more hardware resources so the life span of older handsets is being diminished. The only reason for that though is because Apple limited some key specs like RAM.

      I’m not a big sony fan. They turned me off with their proprietary storage on things like PSP, Cameras, and their video interface on early age vaio laptops. I have a memory like an elephant so highly doubtful I’ll look at sony. But I hear what your saying and I do feel the same is true with Motorolla. No Canadian website to do direct orders and customizations.

      When will the OEM’s get more agressive in bypassing the Carriers. I only see this as a good thing as it removes a level of bloatware, unlocked devices, quicker updates.

      Anyway – as an old BB fan, I’m hopeful they come in and fill that niche on Android.

    • AnythingFFS

      I agree with all your points. Spot on.

      Sony turned me off back in their MD player days with copy restrictions, etc. (I wanted one but never bought one because of that.) Then again with PSP which I played with for a while doing the jailbreak stuff on it until it stopped being fun. The Ericksson guys get it and have brought that in with them I guess. Developer unlocks on all Zs and some other devices too. They are still a conflicted company. That’s what happens when you own the media and the devices. So much potential lost while trying to lock up the stuff people have other ways to get anyway.

      Apple hit its peak 10 years ago when they were still open sourcing things, moving to Intel and opening up with bootcamp, then a couple years later really opening up phones to independent app developers (*sniff* sorry Symbian) and creating a viable mass market for apps, etc. But as with every peak, you are already trending down by the time you hit it. Walled garden now. The same friends who laughed at me when I switched to Mac had made the switch themselves a few years later, loved their iPhones, and were laughing at me for moving off to Android/Google. Now they are just starting to feel claustrophobic and are peeking over the wall. A hand-holding but open Android manufacturer would move them over. BB wouldn’t actually be a bad contender for that if they could avoid the temptation of mimicking Apple/Samsung. But I think Google will beat them to it.

      Motorola has been great since Google sorted them out. Used to be terrible on updates. But unless they or their new overlords figure out how to process CAD and fill out postal codes on shipping labels, I will only be able to admire them from afar. Maybe Lenovo should install some spyware on *just about any* US e-commerce provider’s website to see how they do it. Or open a Shopify shop. Or sell them on Amazon. Or Ebay. Assign one unpaid intern to solving the problem? Anything? Same with Sony.

  • Hmmmm… I think it might appeal to nostalgia in the fact that is similarly designed to the Blackberry Torch. People who have been waiting for decades (yes, that exaggeration was on purpose) for an upgrade to their Torch will probably flock to it. Is it enough to get into the consumer market? Hard to say… Kind of makes me wonder if Blackberry should focus much more on the business market as that is their bread and butter. After all, the big 3 are getting the foot in the door with the business market, but only Apple really has security on its side, and that is only because of its partnership with IBM. Perhaps the Blackberry Priv will lead to more security features for Android phones in general?

    • J.S.Bach

      There is no ‘business market’ anymore. The line has become increasingly blurred in the BYOD environment of today so the idea they should focus on business is just plain laughable.

    • G35

      Hey Dum Dum.

    • Laughable to you, perhaps. Yet there are still many differences between the business and consumer market, otherwise there wouldn’t be different plans for them and many companies would not still give their employees a work phone. However, Blackberry may appeal to both with the Priv if they combine the security of the BB OS with the many benefits of android’s platform.

  • J.S.Bach

    An article that neatly encapsulates the history of this company and where it went wrong. Blackberry is over 4 years too late to the Android party and for insiders and former employees to claim its been in the works for some time is just hilarious. If it was being considered and planned over 2-3 years ago then why the introduction of more useless BB10 devices they knew weren’t going to sell? Chen has been pushing the notion that BB10 was here to stay but is being contradicted by those claiming Android was always part of the game plan before he came on board. LOL! How stupid does this company and its defenders think people are? Of course the PRIV is a desperate move on the part of the company. How can it not be when market share has all but evaporated into nothing, handset sales are falling through the floor with each passing quarter and and they adopt a platform notoriously considered lacking in security which these guys like to brag about?

    The market has long since moved on from tactile keys, trackpads and slider form factors so if ‘nostalgia’ is part of the strategy here to get people to buy this stuff then I’m afraid Chen is in for a rude awakening.

    • Ronald

      I don’t think Priv is a desperate move at all, its a device that will test the waters. I mean one phone isn’t going to save BB, but it could be the start of something. BB10 is the best mobile OS that devs didn’t jump on we all know that..BB10 isn’t a massive failure everyone thinks it is, though its pretty much non existent in the consumer market. Sure the Priv is expensive but with a billion+ Android users out there excellent design and top notch security could entice some of that pie.

    • J.S.Bach

      BB10 is non-existent in the enterprise market too. One only has to look at enterprise activations to see that Blackberry is nowhere on the radar. All that’s left are legacy devices.

    • dannyR

      Not many people want a heavy, expensive, keyboard Android phone. There are already keyboard Androids out there for less.

      This mobe was designed to retain the BB faithful.

    • G35

      Hey Dum Dum

    • Columbo

      Q: What's blue and green and falls off when you touch it?

A: JS Bach's micropenis!

      

    

      

    

      

    

      

    

      

    

      

    

      

  • The keyboard is a big deal.. .it’s much better for entering letters and numbers than the touch keyboard. Not sure the world has moved on, but the manufacturers have (ditching keyboards to save a few dimes, or to copy Apple, which thinks that difficult entry is a virtue and Jobs always hated keyboards anyway)

    • Dirk Manuel

      ^ this. Most people assume that there are very few keyboard device’s on the market because customers don’t want them. In fact, it is the manufacturers (led b Steve Jobs) chose not to make them because it was cheaper, and told everyone they don’t need them. Anyone who does email knows that the pkb is a much better option, and may choose a device with one if they have the choice.

    • The only drawback to a keyboard is a thicker phone. I don’t mind that at all, myself, though. Again, with the thinness of phones, you have Apple leading the market with bad ideas that others copy (phones and devices so thin that they have pathetic weak batteries that can’t last a day…. and don’t dare let anyone look back 15 years to better designed phones with batteries that lasted the whole week).

      The thinness obsession is an illness in the tech industry, like a form of anorexia. Functionality and usefulness sacrificed for a wafer-thin phone… an “idea fail” that collapses under its own weight (literally… remember the “bendgate” embarassment over Apple releasing limp phones?).

      Also similar are those obsessed with Samsung phones having “cheap plastic”… a problem that was always cured with an $8 phone cover. But Samsung gave in to the “nonsense over utility” crowd and got rid of the plastic… and the replacable battery and MicroSd as a result.

      What it ended up meaning is that Samsung offers me no decent upgrade after the S5, so I will go to another company.

  • JB

    hey everyone a Iphone fanboy has an opinion about a blackberry phone

  • big_al77

    i really dont ever see myself sliding out that keyboard ever. Dream phone in 2010-11 but damn…no going back now . sorry

  • Will be overlooked as everything BB nowadays. Just kill the hardware and
    concentrate on software while you can. Oh and fire that idiоt Chin-Chin
    boy, he’s annoying and his glasses are cheap.

  • S2556

    “In many ways, BlackBerry 10 is superior to Android.”
    I disagree with this statement in many ways

    • J.S.Bach

      You’re quite right. There is nothing inherently superior about a bare bones OS whose only claim to fame is seeing notifications in the Hub and being able to look at all open apps on the same screen. It’s not exactly true multitasking but gives the illusion of such.

  • Sylvain Larive

    Comical to see so many folks complaining about the 899$ price tag when a 16GB iPhone with no expansion slot costs the same. Sure, it does not sound as great a deal as a Nexus or Moto device but there will be a market for this. It has enough unique features to do so.

    • J.S.Bach

      Why would there be a market for a company on the verge of going out of the handset business altogether to command prices at these levels huh? They couldn’t sell any phones at half that price so what makes you think this will sell at $899 (over $1000 with taxes)? Because its Android? Because it has a keyboard? Because its Blackberry? LMFAO! None of this is a selling point.

      And in the world of cloud storage, expansion slots aren’t anywhere near as relevant to the vast majority of users out there.

  • Kriilin Namek

    I don’t understand why people are saying that BB is too late. What, is the Priv running Cupcake? No one plans to upgrade their phone anymore? Gmail won’t run on a BB implementation of Android? Like some others have said, the manufacturers moved away from PKB, and people were forced to live with it. My last PKB was the Hiptop, and after all these years, I still hate typing on glass and losing half my screen when doing so. But I needed them apps more, so I put up with it. So it may be more expensive than all the Android slabalikes , what can you compare it to, some crap Chinese landfill brand? Oh, it’s going to be so heavy, really? If a few grams are noticeable you need to hit the gym, unless you’re severely handicapped.

  • Carl

    How can Androind be secure when Google saves and reads through all your emails and text messages and usage and probably phone calls and location data?

    IMO Google is basically just a spy agency, spying on everyday people and selling their data to anyone and everyone.

  • G35

    people who purchase BB’s do not upgrade as often as people that buy android or apple. price is justified on that fact alone. on top of that phones look all the same now. a rectangular slab. BB is always thinking outside the box.

  • AnythingFFS

    Just received this ridiculous response from Blackberry shop support about wireless charging on Canadian models. What a pile of BS. I told them as much and have asked to cancel my pre-order.

    “Thank you for contacting Shop BlackBerry Order Support.

    Thank you and congratulations for pre ordering a BlackBerry Priv device.

    We do apologized and sorry for the inconvenience that it seems that the US store only do offer the wireless charging capabilities for the BlackBerry Priv, in which it is a big selling feature that your looking for a device.

    I understand your situation and your frustration, I’ve searched for additional information of why the Canadian released versions of the BlackBerry Priv will not be capable of wireless charging.

    It’s not the device who doesn’t support the feature, it’s the network carriers from Canada that are not compatible with the settings used for wireless charging to work.

    Even in the US, only Verizon and AT&T are the ones compatible with the said wireless charging feature.

    Kindly to contact your service carrier if they support wireless charging – if not, then it won’t be available on the BlackBerry Priv.”