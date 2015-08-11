Reviews
Moto X Play compared to Moto X (2nd gen)

Aug 11, 2015

8:45 PM EST

56 comments

Moto Play and Moto X

Let’s skip to the punch: the Moto X Play is in some ways a successor to last year’s Moto X and in other ways a regression. But in lieu of the more expensive and powerful Moto X Style, which comes to the U.S. in September, Canadians must settle for the Moto X Play, which is remarkable in quite a few ways.

motoxplaymotoxcomparison-00780

The most stark improvements to last year’s model are where it was most viciously criticized: battery life, and camera quality. The former improves by mere force: it has been upgraded from 2,300mAh to a whopping 3,630mAh, the largest cell we’ve seen in a smartphone this size.

motoxplaymotoxcomparison-00784

As for the camera, the Moto X Play has a 21MP Sony sensor with an F2.0 lens, and the results are drastically and dramatically improved over the 13MP F2.25 combo from last year.

motoxplaymotoxcomparison-00788motoxplaymotoxcomparison-00789

Similarities come in form of the design, build quality and software, which are largely identical. The Moto X Play has a nice back cover replacement mechanism that allows for custom colours and snap-on cases without diving into Moto Maker, while the extra-large SIM slot has space for a microSD card this time around. The minimal line of the camera and dual-LED flash harken back to the original Moto X, doing away with the rather garish ring light found on the second-generation version.

There are some minor regressions, though. The metal frame of last year’s Moto X has, for cost-saving reasons, been replaced by a plastic frame with vacuum-metalized paint covered with a hardened resin. In practice the differences are subtle, but there’s an overt change in texture over the second generation model. 

Internally, the Snapdragon 615 chip inside the Moto X Play performs about the same as the Snapdragon 801 in last year’s model. Apps and games that take advantage of multi-core processing will benefit slightly from the four extra cores, but in theory the 801 should be faster in some real-world applications that require more power clock.  

Screenshot 2015-08-11 18.12.29

And make no mistake: at 5.5-inches, the Moto X Play is no longer even close to the realm of one hand-friendly. Anyone hoping Motorola would return to that world will be more than a little disappointed here.

Lots more to come with the Moto X Play in the coming days and weeks!

Screenshot 2015-08-11 18.14.14

Comments

  • thedosbox

    Yeah, that size comparison is brutal. I get that there’s a market for “look at me” sized phones, but hope a few more options start popping up in the sub 5″ size.

    Regarding the large battery, I wonder if it has anything to do with the 615 running hot (and presumably power hungry). Hope you cover this aspect in the detailed review.

    • Word

      What phone has the 615 been reported as hot/power hungry in? Just curious as I haven’t read anything like that and I’ve had the Idol 3 for a week now. Battery life is exceptional and it hasn’t heated up once. That being said, I just started a new job so I haven’t been sitting on it all day either but still.

    • thedosbox

      Androidpolice mentioned the Desire 820 and Oppo R5 in their Idol 3 review. They noted the Idol 3 doesn’t appear to suffer from the same issue, but that may be because it throttles down more quickly (which could explain the occasional stuttering highlighted in a couple of reviews).

    • Word

      Yeah, it’s certainly not as smooth as I’d like. I will probably end up swapping it for a Moto X Play, but I would still recommend generally the Idol3, even if I like the idea of Moto’s lineup more. The OG Moto G was one of my favourite phones (ever).

    • sggodsell

      The larger battery has to do with the LCD display this time, especially with Moto Display. All previous Moto X’s used AMOLED displays. Its a know fact that AMOLED displays are more efficient with power. The problem with LCD is the entire display is powered on even if you want to light up a few pixels. I wish Motorola would have stuck with AMOLED.

    • thedosbox

      Which does not explain why the Style (which has a LARGER LCD) has a smaller battery.

  • jellmoo

    It’s been a good long while since I’ve been as excited about a device as I am in regards to the Moto X Play. It hits all the right notes for what I’m looking for. I’m counting down the days until this bad boy is available.

    Daniel, what are your initial thoughts on battery life? Do you think that huge battery will live up to the hype?

  • power_pizza

    I want the Moto X Style/Pure Edition/Whatever the hell they’re calling it.

    It boggles my mind that they won’t announce it for Canada. I’m willing to pay the premium for a higher end model. I like what Motorola are doing and want to support them but they’re making it really frustrating.

    • Bri Bru

      Can’t agree more.
      I really like their devices and the moto maker.. that thing was a beauty with Moto X 2nd gen but nope not for us Canadians.

    • vn33

      Agree that Motorola is doing us Canadians some injustice by not making the X Style available up here.
      You just have to be fortunate enough to have friends/family down there, I guess.

    • Niall

      Again, is it Motorola not making it available, or carriers declining to carry it…

    • vn33

      I’m thinking Motorola does not even need to sell it through the carriers. They could have made Motomaker available to us, and sell it directly to the customer

    • Niall

      Unless they have agreements/contracts with the carriers for certain phones, while others can go to Staples and the like… unknown, speculation, but yeah, why.

    • Miles Harbord

      Asus did just fine selling directly to brick and mortar stores with the Zenphone 2, Motorola can’t be at all interested in Canada.

    • Niall

      While I’m not entirely sure, I believe Asus went “direct” to stores simply because they are treating it like any of their other products, and only to some stores that already stock their products (computer parts stores, Staples, though not Best Buy). Motorola’s phone division seems separate from their other products; plus the sheer numbers of possible sales so much lower in Canada might make it unprofitable to try and setup all the necessary overhead for selling here. So I don’t quite believe Motorola is “not interested”, nor that it can be compared to Asus’ sales strategy.

  • Darren Neufeldt

    That battery life is unbelievable! They didn’t say anything about quick charging. 8 hours of battery life with 15 min of charging. That will shut up people who complain about battery life.

    Does quick charging lower battery life? That’s the only thing that would make me pause about doing a upgrade to this phone.

    • Hello Moto

      Even if quick charging does lower the battery life, the fact that the battery is so large should at least compensate a little. It will still be better than on other phones.

    • blzd

      Faster charging doesn’t lower battery life per say, but the battery will degrade sooner at faster charging speeds. So decreased battery life would be seen over time at a faster rate compared to slow or normal charging.

  • Mo Dabbas

    looking forward to the review to see if that massive battery stand up to what it should do.

    I’m wondering, when you say: “Apps and games that take advantage of multi-core processing will benefit slightly from the four extra cores”. I thought the 8 core Snapdragon processors (and the hexacore 808) run in the big.LITTLE setup where it’s either the more powerful 4 cores are running (when power use is needed) or the more efficient 4 cores are running (on standby and low power situations). From what I know the 8 cores don’t run simultaneously in the big.LITTLE configuration. So technically, when the two phones are running apps (Moto X style and Moto X 2014), they’re both running on 4 cores. The benefit comes in terms of battery life as the Moto X 2014 always runs on the powerful (but less efficient) cores, while the Moto X Style can switch to the more efficient cores. Anybody can correct me if I’m wrong?

    • gommer strike

      I think it’s enough to say that the phone will indeed use the least number of cores(or at least, the most efficient ones) for the majority of “regular” smartphone tasks.

      Only if serious graphics stuff starts happening, such as games and other graphics-intensive apps, do the bigger, more heavy-duty cores kick in.

    • sggodsell

      Wrong, the newer SD processors can mix and match any of the cores to run simultaneously. The specific difference with the 615 is that all 8 cores are 64 bit cortex-A53 cores, with 4 cores that can run at 1.7 GHz and 4 cores that can run at 1.2 GHz. The SD 808 has 2 64 bit cortex-A57 cores running at a maximum of 2 GHz and 4 cortex-A53 cores running at a maximum of 1.5 GHz, once again all the cores can run simultaneously.

  • gommer strike

    Argh if the phone truly resolves all the issues it had before…if only it was offered in a one-handed variant…Motorola please heed the pleas of those who want to use their smartphones from one-hand…

    • sggodsell

      You can still buy the Moto X 2014 which is still an excellent phone. Not to mention it is running with the latest version of Android. It also IMHO has a better AMOLED display which is better for Moto Display. Plus the 4 IR sensors on the front face, and its fairly inexpensive off contract now.

    • stone fox

      There is the new G. Possibly Tue real successor to the X Of last year.

    • sggodsell

      The Moto G is good, but in no way is the Moto G a successor to any Moto X.

    • Pigs Can Fly

      ah no.

    • m477

      The Moto G is only 1.3mm less wide and 5.3mm less tall. It’s not that much of a difference, for one handed use.

    • Hello Moto

      The smaller bezels on the X Play do help.

    • Hello Moto

      The Moto G only has 1 GB of ram, the Moto X has 2 GB.

    • stone fox

      I mis_spoke of being a successor. More like a similar very well priced option with the amoled screen intact. 200 bucks new is less than last year’s X is going for now still. A viable option, that’s all

    • Richard Wangly

      don’t forget about the rehashed droid lineup on Verizon. the mini is rumored to be making a return, so if you want small and don’t mind the hassle, that might be your ticket.

  • Tek

    All I want to know at this point is the exact release date!! I’m soo ready to purchase the device. I assume we’ll have to go through the carriers though. Can anyone shed some light on this as I’d rather purchase an unlocked model.
    Thanks

    • Same here, I’ve been googling for the Moto X Play release date this whole month. Really need to upgrade from by half-broken Nexus 4. I heard we will be able to buy it online without a carrier…

    • Clelio Neto

      Unfortunately, I wouldn’t count on that. The Motorola policy for Canada is: Sell the cheapest model through carriers

  • Niall

    So, which would be the better head-to-head review…
    – Moto X Play vs Idol 3?
    – Moto X Play vs Zenfone 2 551ML 2gb ram? (similar specs)
    – Moto X Play vs Zenfone 2 551ML 4gb ram? (similar price)
    – Moto X Play vs Xperia M4 Aqua? (not same size but same CPU)
    …giant five-way battle? 🙂

    • Larry Abbie

      On benchmarks alone, I think the Zenfone 2 4GB would massacre the Moto X Play. Of course, the requirements of the user is going to determine which device is best for them ie. performance or multimedia experience.

    • Johan Kolev

      I have the Zenfone 2 with 4GB since the release of the phone and I still more interested with the Moto X Play, for two reason, First, the software experience is not userfriendly as stock android or the Motorola add-on and the battery life is poor instead the quick charging function (But is even better in the Moto X Play, theorically). Also I complaint about the fact that I don’t really see a real performance optimisation about the hardware/software with the extra RAM and the four cores clocked at 2.33GHZ and that sucks because that’s why I had want to bought the Zenfone 2 with 4GB. So, I wait impatiently for the software upgrade to android 5.1.1 with the 64 bits optimization because now, I don’t think the software experience and the battery life made honor to the high-end specs. Best regards, M.Abbie

    • Niall

      Agreed – and we all know benchmarks alone is not a valid comparison, only a starting point. Optimisation is key, and the final arbiter is – when possible – trying it out in your own hands.

      The Zenfone 2’s specs look great, but the reply from Johan Kolev states many of the complaints I have heard, not to mention the really poor screen brightness and speaker sound (this is less problematic if it’s only used for notification sounds and not listening to videos/music without a headphone).

  • Adderbox76

    I’m kinda stupidly excited for this phone, but cautiously so at the same time. Been hanging on to my Nexus 5 for a long time now because it just seems like everything I’ve ever considered just…didn’t…catch in some way or another.

    From everything I’ve seen so far, this might be different. Might be. Hopefully.

    • Niall

      AndroidPolice’s review of the Idol 3’s snapdragon 615 and corresponding Adreno 405 GPU says that the SD801 performs better in single- and multi-threaded benchmarks (they claim by up to 50%), and that its Adreno 330 GPU has three times more shaders (ALUs).

      The Nexus 5 has a SD800, and I admit I don’t know what improvements happened between it and 801, but… you might not need to update yet. My partner has a Nexus 5 and is quite happy, and uses it quite a lot. As you said, nothing in mid-range price has seemed to quite fully, clearly beat it yet.

    • Cakefish

      But if you’re not a heavy mobile gamer then the Moto X Play offers substantial upgrades in the battery and camera departments. I’m personally upgrading from my Nexus 5 to the Moto X Play and then possibly going to the upcoming Nexus phone if it seems a big enough jump from the Moto phone.

    • Adderbox76

      True. However, I’m not a phone gamer. Beyond a certain point, processing power becomes overkill (ie. “Octacore” ANYTHING is probably good enough for my needs).

      My priority list, and consequently the reason that I’ve yet to find something to compare, is:

      1) Battery life (My N5 is finally starting to lose it’s pep in that regard),
      2) Stock-“ish” Android experience. Once you get used to stock Android, everything else mostly seems cluttered and gaudy in comparison.
      3) Nice build quality.

      The few extras that Motorola adds onto stock Android are all things that I am genuinely interested in; all things that I’ve gone out of my way to find apps for my Nexus 5 to perform the same function. And that Battery…Holy Moley…that Battery…if it lives up to it’s promise…jeez. If the only trade-off is that it doesn’t benchmark quite as high…meh…I can live with that.

    • Niall

      Agreed and agreed! I’m not a big gamer, but my Idol 3 does have a few stutters and odd times an app hangs – if it’s because of the sudden throttling because its software is not optimised enough, then it’s an issue. Motorola, I think, might do better in this regard. The near-stock is very nice, yesyes.

      And the camera likely is better than the Nexus 5’s, too.

  • Larry Abbie

    In the video, he mentioned that the SD 615 and SD 801 benchmark about the same. I find that odd since I’ve seen a comparison between an Alcatel Idol 3 (615) and Oneplus One (801). This may not be an exact one-to-one match up but the results hugely favour the SD 801.

    • Johan Kolev

      Yes you’re right M.Abbie, but, there’s anybody realize that the SD 615 in the Moto X Play is overclocked compared to the Alcatel Idol 3 ? The four higher cores are clocked at 1.7GHZ instead 1.5GHZ in the Idol 3 ? If anybody can enlighten me please about the performance gain about this overclocking?

    • Niall

      I think it’s slightly higher clocking, not necessarily an overclock – but gains would be minimal. (If it had been 2GHz or above, that would be worth a look.) The major point will be how the phone’s optimisation is for using apps and running things with the hardware. This is where the X Play can have a major advantage over the Idol 3.

  • Achtius

    Does Moto X Play support/use Glonass?

  • Barry Lawrence

    Are there supposed to be 4 active infrared sensors on the front? I can see 4 but only the top 2 are working on my unit!

  • Mike_from_Saskatoon

    I’ve never understood the complaining about a two-handed phone. Why would you want to give up all that screen real estate just to be able to say “hey Mom, look at me! I’m doing this one-handed!”?
    Even on my old iPhone 4 with its tiny 3.5 screen I never used it one-handed. One hand to hold, the other to interact with the screen – just as God intended. 🙂

    • SC

      Lol clearly you do not travel on transit during hours where people have to stand and hold onto something with one hand. There is a lot of reasons to be able to use a phone with 1 hand.

    • Mike_from_Saskatoon

      Nope. I have a car for travel. And when I do need to use the bus, there are always seats available.

      I guess I can see why that would be important though – if you’re stuck standing on a bus or sub or train holding a handrail for extended periods, being able to use your phone one-handed would be a big deal.

