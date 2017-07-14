Public Mobile SIM cards are coming to Wow! Mobile locations

Public Mobile SIM cards are set to soon be available at Wow! Mobile kiosks and stores, according to leaked internal documents obtained by MobileSyrup.
As of July 21st, Public Mobile SIM cards will be available at all Wow! locations. The document states that more information regarding the partnership is set to follow in the coming weeks.
Wow! Mobile is a joint retail effort by Rogers and Telus that launched back in 2013. The locations currently offer plans and devices from Rogers, Telus, Koodo, Fido and Chatr.
This announcement comes as Public Mobile offers new 3G plans and increases the price of its 4G plan offerings.
