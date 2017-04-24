Apple launches Apple Teacher learning program in Canada

Apple’s learning program Apple Teacher is now available in Canada. Free to sign up for, the program offers self-paced learning free learning materials, tips,Â news and more.
Teachers can view the learning path onÂ Apple Teacher Starter GuidesÂ to learn how to better use products for teaching and learning.
To sign up for Apple Teacher, click here.
Apple offers other instructional tools, such as free workshops at Apple Stores and mentors known as Apple Distinguished Educators onÂ Twitter chats every Tuesday night underÂ #ADEchat.
Image credit: PexelsÂ
