While Samsung is unlikely to unveil the Galaxy S8 at Mobile World Congress, the company is expected to show off its new flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S3.
On Tuesday, Samsung sent out media invites to news publications, asking them to attend a briefing in Barcelona, Spain. The company has scheduled its press conference for February 26th, one day before the official start of MWC and the same day LG is slated to unveil the G6.
The image accompanying Samsung’s invite, seen in the tweet below, suggests the Tab S3 will include a front-facing fingerprint sensor.
Big news is on its way. Don’t miss out. https://t.co/ChwhlkYISP pic.twitter.com/rblHI0BkPq
— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 1, 2017
According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Tab S3 will feature a 9.7-inch 2048 x 1536 pixel display, Snapdragon 820 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 12-megapixel back-facing camera, 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The tablet is also said to come with Android 7.0, and Samsung is expected to ship both Wi-Fi only and LTE variants of the device.
Samsung will livestream the press conference on its website.
