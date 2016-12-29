Periscope aims to further immersive real-time streaming with launch of 360-degree video

Rose Behar December 29, 2016 9:02am

Twitter-owned livestreaming video app Periscope has launched ‘Live 360 Video,’ allowing users to see 360-degrees around the broadcaster in real-time.

“With 360 video on Periscope, you can experience moments with the broadcaster and take a look around – it’s one step closer to actually being there,” the app stated in an announcement post on Medium. To manipulate the video and see every aspect of the scene, users can either move their phone or tap and scroll on the screen.

The new 360 Live videos, which are identified by a tag, launch for viewers beginning immediately, though only certain broadcasters are participating in the initial roll-out.

The company says it will be rolling out the feature “more broadly” during the coming weeks and that interested parties can join the wait list to participate here.