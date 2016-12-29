Effective January 1st, all Saskatchewan drivers banned from holding, viewing or using a cellphone while driving

texting driving

Ian Hardy

December 29, 2016 8:44am

The Government of Saskatchewan banned the use of a handheld device while driving in June 2014. The current fine for those who disobey the law is set at $280 and 4 demerit points. Effective January 1st, 2017, the province’s distracted driving laws will become harsher.

In an effort to prevent distracted driving, the government is moving past “using” a cellphone while driving and expanding the verbiage to include “holding, viewing, using or manipulating” a cellphone while driving. This change basically prohibits all drivers from using their mobile device. However, experienced drivers can use a hands-free device (such as a mount clipped to the dash) if it can be easily accessed with one touch of a button or through voice commands, but new drivers cannot.

In 2014, a total of 3,900 distracted driving accidents occurred in Saskatchewa, which injured over 700 and killed 27 people.

Source SGI
  • northernpenguin

    So this looks like using the phone as a GPS is banned in Saskatchewan….

    • Ipse

      It does say that it can be used when mounted on the dashboard or windshield….except for “inexperienced drivers”…whatever the definition us in the province.
      I will get flak for saying it, but OPERATING the GPS even when mounted ( entering address, changing settings) is a big distraction. That’s why most of the built in ones won’t allow you to do it when the vehicle us moving.

  • Eric Bourduas

    “Viewing” – does that mean they technically can’t even use it as a GPS anymore?

  • Big Shooter

    Deal with it Millennials!! ????

    • Brad Fortin

      Oh no, they’ll have to rely on voice commands! How awful.