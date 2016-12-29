Effective January 1st, all Saskatchewan drivers banned from holding, viewing or using a cellphone while driving

The Government of Saskatchewan banned the use of a handheld device while driving in June 2014. The current fine for those who disobey the law is set at $280 and 4 demerit points. Effective January 1st, 2017, the province’s distracted driving laws will become harsher.

In an effort to prevent distracted driving, the government is moving past “using” a cellphone while driving and expanding the verbiage to include “holding, viewing, using or manipulating” a cellphone while driving. This change basically prohibits all drivers from using their mobile device. However, experienced drivers can use a hands-free device (such as a mount clipped to the dash) if it can be easily accessed with one touch of a button or through voice commands, but new drivers cannot.

In 2014, a total of 3,900 distracted driving accidents occurred in Saskatchewa, which injured over 700 and killed 27 people.