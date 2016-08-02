The Android Nougat-powered LG V20 is coming to Canada

The V20, the first smartphone set to ship with Android Nougat, is coming to Canada, a LG spokesperson confirmed with MobileSyrup today.
The company declined to provide additional information on Canadian pricing and availability, as well as specs, but promised to provide more information in the near future. So far all we know about the device, beside the fact it will ship with Android N ahead of Google’s three rumoured Nexus devices, is that it will include a dual screen display and two front-facing cameras. The original V10 did not come to Canada.
