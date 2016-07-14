No, Niantic is not banning Canadians playing Pokémon Go early

pokemongoarshot-11

Patrick O'Rourke

July 14, 2016 3:06pm

Update 07/17/16: Pokémon Go has officially launched in Canada and no Canadians have been banned for playing the game early.

While Pokémon Go officially rolled out the U.K this morning, an official Canadian release date still has yet to be announced.

In the meantime, the game’s terms of service have been misinterpreted by many Canadian Pokémon Go players who either switched App Stores to download the game, or went to a website like APKMirror to download an APK of the title, in order to gain access to the popular title early. To put the amount of Canadians playing Pokémon go into perspective, according to some studies, over 6 percent of all Android device owners in Canada have installed Pokémon Go.

“Methods of cheating, unfortunately, are limited only by cheaters’ imaginations, but include at a minimum the following: using modified or unofficial software; playing with multiple accounts (one account per player, please); sharing accounts; using tools or techniques to alter or falsify your location; or selling/trading accounts,” reads the section of Niantic’s terms of service that’s being shared throughout online Canadian Pokémon Go communities right now, leading many players to believe that massive bans are on the way.

The truth is most Canadian Pokémon Go players likely have nothing to worry about.

Canadians playing the game early have neither broken the letter of the game’s terms of service nor its spirit. After all, for the most past they’re playing a legitimate, unmodified version of the game.

Moreover, practically speaking, banning hundreds of thousands of iOS and Android Pokémon Go players in Canada (and around the world) for no reason other than playing the legitimate version of the game early makes very little sense from a business perspective.

Given Pokémon Go’s free-to-play monetization model, it’s in Niantic’s best interest to have as many players as possible engaged in its game, especially now that its earlier server issues have been mostly resolved. In short, there have been no firm examples of Niantic banning Canadians playing Pokemon Go early and there likely won’t be.

Niantic has, however, swiftly rolled out a plan to ban Pokémon Go players who have used in-game hacks to spoof their GPS location, making it easier to stock up on items at PokeStops and catch rare Pokémon.

Instead of permanently removing these players, Niantic has plans to “soft ban” nefarious Pokémon hunters.

This means those affected by the ban will still be able to open the app and play it – they just won’t be able to actually do anything in Pokémon Go’s augmented reality world. For example, all Pokémon will run away from players and they also won’t be able to battle at gyms.

Bans reportedly last just a few hours which has led to backlash on Pokémon Go’s very active subReddit. It’s likely that because bans are so short, few players will be deterred from cheating.

We’ve reached out to Niantic for clarification regarding the developer’s policies related to users playing Pokémon Go in regions where the game has not officially launched yet.

Related reading: Here’s how to get Pokémon Go in Canada right now

SourcePokemon Go
  • simphf

    Do a story on how alarming the privacy concerns are with the app.

    • Humbre

      How alarming are they?

    • Tizlor

      You mean the ones that were fixed on ios with the last update?

    • As far as I know they’ve been fixed in the second from latest update for both iOS and Android. Also, there are many other apps that require similar permissions, so I don’t feel like it’s fair to target Pokemon Go.

    • geoffrey_mt

      Even if they hadn’t already fixed them, I find it interesting how people were losing their minds over Niantic having access to their data, but for some reason don’t care that Google – GOOGLE! – has access to all their data.

      There’s a very specific reason that I don’t have, never had have, and never will have a gmail account. If Niantic really was data swooping all their users’ Google accounts, all the power to them. All they would get on me is what YouTube videos I watch.

    • dstruct2k

      That makes no sense at all. Niantic is a subsidiary of Google’s parent company Alphabet. If they wanted access to your Google account, they pretty much just have to go down the hall and ask a co-worker to open it up for you.

      PS – They’ve been running Ingress, a VERY similar game, for years, and NEVER has there been a situation where Niantic did anything at all to/with user’s accounts.

    • Niantic isn’t a subsidiary of Google anymore (they spun the developer off a few years ago now).

    • Seb ‘xplo’ Lemery

      Why would you fear sharing data with Google? You host child porn or thousands of movies that you don’t own?

    • bonpu

      was blown out of proportion, it never had full access and the guy who reported it backtracked on his claim.

  • Tylendal

    They might not have broken the letter, but you’re deluding yourself if you think downloading the game when you’re not supposed to be able to, and helping to overload the servers that they’re working to get in order isn’t going against the spirit. Either stop being impatient, or at least have the courage to admit that you’re willfully cheating the system.

    • leDerp

      Agreed. Especially when 7% of android devices have downloaded it in Canada, definitely mustn’t have helped the servers at all.

      And honestly when its as easy as finding the official apk and installing it manually on your phone, there aren’t measure put in place to stop people. If they reaaaaaally didn’t want those regions not to place, they’d have a 0 spawn rate or disabled poke-stops and gyms…

      In the end they’re still making money off the purchases done on android so i dont think theyre complaining too much.

    • The only thing stopping them from the full rollout is server stability. But with the way it has been going, it won’t be long before they buy more with the money their making. They don’t want to ban people for playing but cheaters not only cheat the system but they cheat funds.

      I bet they have a chart showing how many Canadians are playing early and the money made before they even released it.

    • Or Niantic could come to the realizing that the internet is a global platform and not release apps on a regional basis.

    • Tylendal

      Well, sure, if you don’t mind the servers being down for everyone for weeks straight.

    • mat

      The game’s been out for 8 days and the server issues are very much intermittent. Quit whining for the sake of whining.

    • Tylendal

      I’m not whining about server issues, I’m saying that if Niantic hadn’t paused the release, and just tossed the whole thing out there worldwide, the servers would be downright unusable. People circumventing the regional release schedule aren’t helping the issue. They’re not clever or Tech savvy, they’re not sticking it to the man. They’re nothing more than impatient and selfish.

    • mat

      There’s such a thing as scalable servers as a service dude. This isn’t just some startup, it’s backed by google and nintendo. They had access to possibly the best resources in the world for deploying this thing.

      If they were so concerned about regional piracy (something a mobile game company should be aware of anyway..) they would have made pokemon spawn rates zero for anywhere outside the allowed countries. Would have taken less than a couple days to implement.

      It’s a friggin pokemon game. There was literally no way they couldn’t expect people to circumvent region restrictions. No amount of self-righteous ranting on the internet is going to change human behaviour.

    • Damien Morphet

      I disagree with your point about it not helping with the server issues. What they are seeing with the extra users on board is a picture of how much load they will need when the game is officially launched world wide, giving them more accurate data on what they need to know. Additionally the added users will make it so the server side will be able to see more bugs on theirs side faster, enabling them to fix them faster.

    • ShawnJ

      Lemme guess, you’re just someone in the US who already has access to the app and so now you’re complaining cause you want the servers to work better for you? lol

    • Other games launch globally, even in the mobile space. It can be done with adequate preparation.

    • Devhux

      None have had the user base this did at launch

    • leDerp

      unprecedented popularity

    • bob12345678943

      i dont think you can be prepared for a buzz like this

    • Tylendal

      Sorry, but “being prepared” for something to be as big as Pokemon GO turned out to be on launch is how companies go out of business. It’s financial irresponsibility to spend money on the assumption that your product will make history.

    • Nigel Kirk

      In Canada, we had to wait a year for Diancie after the US got it. We’re still waiting for Hoopa. A lot of Nintendo stuff just passes by Canada, skipping us altogether. Some of us are kinda sick of waiting, and in a globalized world with the internet, many of us are also kinda sick of hearing all our American friends talk about Pokemon Go nonstop and not being able to play it ourselves.

    • Katie BFF

      I know right!! I can’t believe Nintendo is so ignorant but this time 7% OF CANADA actually installed the APK version. I was pretty proud. But now everyone’s UNINSTALLING it due to the rumour you would get banned. I think it’s just to scare us but now if they do banned us they would banned 7% of Canada which is kind of a big deal. Since everyone’s uninstalling it, I think this game won’t be released too soon either. This is HORRIBLE! I hate it so much! I am Ssick waiting. You’re so right!

    • Jessica Elliot

      I don’t think they’d ban people from ever playing it again, but they might just delete all current Canadian accounts upon official release to start everyone off at square one.

      People cheating and playing it early results in the people ending up over-powered compared to those who are coming into the game later. It spoils the game for everyone and hurts the spirit of good competition.

    • 1messager

      Yeah i hope they delete all canadian account.

    • Katie BFF

      Why?!

    • 1messager

      So everybody in canada can start at the same time

    • Cody Pearson

      They can’t and won’t be banning anyone. 100% false rumors about the banning.

    • Katie BFF

      Thanks but everyone say that they ARE banning. I already uninstalled the APK version so I can’t do much about it now except wait for the real version to be released.

    • Tiredofyourcrap

      or just reinstall it…

    • Cody Pearson

      No…not anyone is saying that. It has been said by the company themselves they have not banned a single person who is simply playing the game from Canada Only people who are GPS cheating are getting banned. And even then they are only getting “soft banned” temporarily. There is not a single confirmed actual ban in Canada the only websites that are claiming that are going off Bs rumors based on zero actual information.

    • But they aren’t…. There are no confirmed reports of Niantic banning anyone. Most people that think they’ve been banned just can’t access the game because of server issues.

    • Agreed. Most of the people hoping for a ban are those that refuse to get the game early and are frustrated with the advantage everyone else already playing the game has.

    • Dragon_serv

      They gave out hoopa in November of last year for Canadians at Mcdonalds

    • Katie BFF

      Really!?

    • Dragon_serv

      Yep, I managed to grab one in Y and one in AS

    • Dragon_serv

      Yep.

    • Nigel Kirk

      Sorry for the late reply, but they didn’t. That was US only.

    • John Rivet

      Its not cheating lol so.

    • Jesse Coles

      Look at who downloaded it illegally. ^ that guy lol.

    • Katie BFF

      It’s not illegal

    • Larry

      Its not illegal.
      There is a difference from law and rules.

    • There is nothing illegal about downloading an APK or switching the App Store to a different region. This is a common misconception I’ve never understood.

    • Li Yang Qu

      Mod, Can you tell me how to select none in payments when creating a new account after switching to US? I even did a little bit of research, and it specifically says you cannot select none as payment option after switching to a different region.

    • ShawnJ

      And why is switch your region “illegal? It’s literally an option provided by an iphone?
      it should probably warn me, if that’s the case.
      Or you know, not give me the option?

    • comfrog559098

      log out of your app store account, try to download the game and then make an account when it prompts you to when you try to download a free game

    • Cody Pearson

      You are just butt hurt that we have a head start. It takes seconds to download it. I have 59 on my pokedex now and live beside a gym it’s great. I can’t wait to be far stronger than the vast majority when it officially releases.

    • Seb ‘xplo’ Lemery

      Lol calm down… They are happy. I already spent 1.29$ hehe. I know a guy who spent like 50$

  • Chris Donaghey

    Worst thing about the article is it the headline and message make it sound like its an official statement from Niantic, which its not. Mobilesyrup is yet again backing circumventing the region lock to play the game. The one key work in the article that should be in bold pt20 underlined flashing comic sans is “likely” won’t ban people not that there is a guarantee they won’t.

    • There’s nothing misleading about the headline. Niantic isn’t banning anyone right now and while we’ve reached out to the developer to confirm that this isn’t going to change, they likely aren’t going to in the future either.

    • D. A.

      I hope they have some kind of answer soon. I hope no one gets perma-banned just for downloading the APK (cheaters/hackers can eat it), but I’m starting to get frustrated waiting for an unknown length of time while everyone else around me is enjoying it.

    • I’d say download it and play.
      The ever so slight chance you do get banned, can always just make a new account. Sure you’ll lose your week of progress, but the enjoyment is there.

      I just got back from a small park here in Surrey, and there were at least 75 people playing within a 4×4 football fields length. I highly doubt they are going to ban 100,000+ of their potential paying customers.

    • Chris Donaghey

      They can ban by device so unless you have a spare not such a great idea. Niantic has a history of perma banning when people did the same sideloading with ingress. This is what bothers me so much with media outlets posting work arounds to get traffic, now if they supplied definitive proof that nonone has been banned or that niantic will not ban in the future it would be VERY different.

    • I haven’t heard much on device bans in the past, but who knows…

      Yeah I know, PokemonSyrup, whoops, I mean mobile syrup has to hit their quota of 4 Pokemon posts per day, and finding every possible way to make a new article over nothing. I love the game, but even I’m getting tired of the spam.

    • I think out coverage of Pokemon Go has been very selective, especially when compared to many of our competitors.

      The game is a massive phenomenon unlike anything we’ve ever seen before in the mobile space, so it would be a disservice for us to talk about Pokemon Go when it makes sense.

      We’ve made an effort to only cover stories that have value to them and also to make sure almost all of our Pokemon Go content has a Canadian angle to it.

      Also, if you aren’t interested in the Pokemon content, just skip over it :).

    • Then perhaps Niantic should respond to our, as well as various other media outlets request for comment? All we can do as a result of their silence is make assumptions based on the company’s terms of service.

      My understanding regarding the Ingress bans is that similar to the furor around Pokemon Go, those blocked from playing the game were banned for legitimately cheating (changing their GPS location).

    • I suspect that they’re not replying to you because they have no plans to ban anyone, but they don’t want to say so publicly because that will lead to even more people downloading the apk. If they stay quiet, apparently only 7% of us will chance it!

    • Chris Ogloff

      I have already paid them $30+ for IAPs in the game… Imagine all the other Canadians who have done the same, right? No company is going to turn down that kind of money.

    • I’m a cheap bugger. We have 3 parks not far away that are just loaded with spots. Within an hour of walking the trails I end up with 100+ balls

    • Katie BFF

      I know right!

    • I disagree. Niantic’s terms of service are as close as we’ll get from the company in terms of an official statement. That phrase only says “likely” because there’s no way to completely confirm it won’t happen. We reached out to Niantic multiple times and did not hear back.

  • southerndinner

    Clickybaity article title. This site is turning into BGR more and more every day.

  • Ricky Bobby

    Gimme some more Pokemon news

  • why dont they just introduce pokemon go to canada already ffs, I dont want to make an american account >_>

  • Tuan Bui

    How does one update the apk files for Android? Usually go onto the play store and just update. Please help =)

  • fruvous

    If Niantic hasn’t figured out how to detect and remove cheaters from Ingress for the last 3+ years, they won’t have a plan for PoGo

  • Elkethus Degrace Lauzon

    official release should be soon anyway i prefere wait

    • 1messager

      Me too!

  • Rundrop

    Honestly I’m hoping that they do a mass ban, nothing would make me happier. Since you cant get it on IPhone I actually have to wait for it, and all my friends and everyone I know already has it if they have an android device. So they’re all leagues ahead of me. If everything in Canada got reset I would be able to play it when it comes out as if it has just come out. Which it has. It’s just gonna suck personally for everyone else to have a head start.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      You can’t get it on the iphone so you want everyone else banned for your poor choice. Typical.

    • A better solution would probably getting one of your friends to help you download the game now 🙂

    • ImpassionedRule

      I think the Apple privilege is getting to your head

  • Ryan

    Canada only has about 36 million people, with good services all around. Why is it so hard to release it over here?

    • ChrRome

      That same logic can apply to every country it’s currently not available in though and they certainly can’t just release it to every other country since their servers won’t be ready

  • Vicki Derp

    They did break the letter though. Most of the players are using APK files which breaks using modified or unofficial software and the others are falsifying their locations by using a US iTunes account. They are all breaking rules and should be banned, because the people who’ve been patiently waiting deserve to play as soon as possible and they’ve already pushed back the release of it in Canada by playing it early and being a part of crashing the servers, halting the international release.

    • geoffrey_mt

      I would bet you between launch and the iOS 1.0.1 drop (which, coincidentally or not, seems to have cleaned up a lot of the server problems on iPhones at least) that there were fewer players in Canada who had in whatever manner downloaded it than there were “legal” players in California or New York alone. There’s not a chance in heck that the Canadian players are the ones who caused (or even significantly contributed to) the server problems; there’s just simply not enough of us here for the number to be impactful.

    • Jesse Coles

      You don’t understand servers. A) if they have any sort of speed balancing if the servers are in the us high ping players lag low ping players. B) if the servers are already overloaded for the us release and you add even 10000 Canadians you have significantly added to the problem. Look at mmos and how a game with more then 1000 players per server can have massive issues. Games like wow and eve use tons of servers with intelligent load balancing to even attempt the player numbers. But even with this if a system in eve gets to 1000 players it suffers greatly. 2 percent increase might not seem like much in that aspect however the number in that 2 percent could be killing the entire system.

  • Tylendal

    I doubt there’s going to be repercussions, but if there are… I will be dancing on your digital graves. The tears of selfish, impatient egotists would be the sweetest of drinks if they all got rolled back to level one when the game was officially released.
    Sadly, it wouldn’t make good business sense, so I guess the people with an over-developed sense of self entitlement will get to keep enjoying themselves, without having to wait for the traditional black friday store clerk trampling to get their usual kicks.

    • I think you’ll have to keep your “tears” to yourself since I’ll be shocked if anyone accessing the game is penalized in any way.

      It could happen, but like you said, it’s not a good business decision.

  • bladebla

    Can you make the body font on this website something that isnt impossible to read please. thanks

  • geoffrey_mt

    Not a chance they ban people using clean copies of the app. How do you prove who’s sideloading and who’s using a legal copy? I’m a Canadian who downloaded it from the Australian iTunes store because my sister lived there for a year and has a legitimate Aussie iTunes account. How do they differentiate between me and somebody who made up a fake US address to get it, or sideloaded an APK on a droid?

    Also, no chance things get reset. On the Stampede grounds in Calgary, there’s a gym with a L18 player with a CP1135 Dragonite in it right now. But for all I know, that’s an American player who came up here and claimed it. How would it be fair to them if it got wiped? And how can you tell if that’s the case, or it’s just a Canadian who got it some other way?

    Don’t get me wrong; this was massively botched. Anybody in Canada who is waiting for it to show up in our Google Play/iTunes stores will be (heck, already is) absolutely screwed – they will literally never be able to catch up. The damage is already done. But accurately banning/wiping selective accounts, in any territory, is absolutely impossible.

    • Sébastien Bemeur

      They could track the phone numbers and wipe those from Canada?

    • Jesse Coles

      They can track the gps locations. If you’ve never been in the states, wipe it.

    • geoffrey_mt

      And if you’re an American who’s up here for a few weeks?

  • 1messager

    I hope the apps will be there for monday…

  • AJ

    You are still breaking terms of service on IOS and Android devices by falsifying your location.

    It’s the same that I can’t just up and get American Netflix. My ISP can up and shut down my internet service for breaking it’s TOS. Neflix wont give a damn obviously.

    • That’s not true. Why would your ISP shut down your internet for using a VPN or DNS service when there are privacy reasons for enabling proxy platforms beyond just accessing region-locked video content?

      Downloading an unverified APK isn’t breaking anything related to Android or Pokemon Go terms of service. The App Store on the other hand, you may have a point about that one.

  • Adam Bisignano

    Is there a way to buy stuff from the in game store using a canadian account on IOS? it just gives me the warning that i purchased the app with a different account and need to buy it with that one. Do i have to wait for the official canadian release before I can buy coins?

  • dstruct2k

    Why is this discussion still happening? If Niantic/Nintendo had a problem with all the “extra” users, they’d geoblock countries that shouldn’t have it yet, like they did in South Korea.
    They’re completely capable of blocking entire countries without having to ban anyone. They haven’t done that anywhere except S Korea. Why do people still think Niantic can’t control the situation? They can, and would if it really mattered.

  • MissClock

    I hate this “cheating” crap. The gps spoofers help a lot of physically and mentally handicapped individuals who want to enjoy the game, but are house bound.
    My neighbour is paralyzed, he uses the app and he purchases items (incubators, lures, incenses) like everyone else, but he uses the GPS to help him get around even though he cannot. I don’t see an issue with this.

  • Q Mulative

    Easy solution. As cheaters consistently cheat, “soft bans” get harder and harder. The player never notices that they’re getting gradually cut off from the game and sealed into their own “cheater-instance”, and legit players can continue playing legitimately.

  • Pingback: Pokémon Go Problems — The Struggle to Catch 'Em All - Flinntrospection()