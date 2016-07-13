Pokémon Go reportedly installed on 6 percent of all Canadian Android devices

Pokémon Go has been installed on more than 6 percent of all Android devices in Canada, the highest percentage of any country the game has not officially launched in yet, according to app research firm SimilarWeb’s recent study. It’s still unclear how many Canadians are playing the game on iOS.
In terms of official Pokémon launch regions around the world, over 10.8 percent of all Android devices in the U.S. have installed Pokémon Go, followed by 15.1 percent in Australia, and 16 percent in New Zealand.
When it comes todaily active users, 8 percent of the population of Australia played Pokémon Go on July 11th, with that number falling at 6.6 percent in New Zealand, and 5.9 percent in the United States. The study also compares Pokémon Go’s numbers to other major mobile titles like Clash of Clans, which has been installed on 5 percent of all Android devices in the United States.
This data also looked at install rates and daily active users in 20 other countries where the game has not officially launched, including: the U.K., Netherlands, Costa Rica, Belgium, Italy, Hong Kong, Philippines, Viet Nam, Germany, El Salvador, Egypt, Mexico, Spain, Chile, Taiwan, Guatemala, Israel, Peru and Indonesia.
Futhermore, apkmirror.com, the database we link to in our how to get Pokémon Go for Android in Canada guide, on both July 6th and July 11th, the website received 4 million visitors. In total, APK Mirror has been visited over 12 million times in June.
SimilarWeb is also behind a study claiming Pokémon Go has more daily active users than Twitter right now.
Another app research firm called SensorTower, is reporting that the iOS and Android version of Pokémon Go has crossed 15 million downloads around the world, though it’s unclear if this number includes APK Android installs and those playing the title in regions where it’s still not officially available.
The study also estimates that Pokémon Go is making $1.6 million in revenue in the U.S. from the iOS version of the game alone, earning $14.04 million across both Android and iOS.
Reports also indicate that Google searches for Pokémon Go have surpassed “porn” by a considerable margin.
Yes, you read that correctly; Pokémon Go has usurped porn.
Related reading: Here’s how to get Pokémon Go for Android in Canada
Source: SimilarWeb, YouPorn
Comments
Pingback: Pokemon Go Plus Possibly Delayed In Canada | Broken Joysticks()
Pingback: Whitecaps, Toronto FC give Pokemon GO a shot - Attitude Sports()
Pingback: Whitecaps, Toronto FC give Pokemon GO a shot - MLS Feeds To The Fans()
Pingback: ついにカナダでもポケモンGO配信開始!!そこら中ポケモンハンターだらけ – DOGA² Blog()
Pingback: Pokémon Go is now officially available in Canada on iOS and Android - Trindar()
Pingback: Future Chat 108 – Quote-Unquote "Science" – Unwind Media()
Pingback: Future Chat 108 – Quote-Unquote “Science” – Unwind Media()
Pingback: anal plug()
Pingback: actu au senegal()
Pingback: website()
Pingback: sex movie()
Pingback: exam in delhi()
Pingback: Hot Tube()