Sony announces Canadian launch dates and carriers for Xperia X phones

All four of Sony’s new Xperia X line devices are coming to Canada between June 23rd and July 14th with Bell, Rogers, Virgin Mobile, WIND Mobile and Videotron. Though release dates have been announced, prices are still forthcoming. This post will be updated as soon as prices come in and we’ve reached out to carriers for additional information.
The devices making their debut are the Xperia X Performance, Xperia X, Xperia XA and Xperia XA Ultra. Technical specifications for each phone can be found below the carrier details.
Bell
- Xperia X Performance (graphite black and white) – Available: June 23rd
- Xperia XA (graphite black and white) – Available: June 23rd
Rogers
- Xperia X Performance (graphite black) – Reservations begin: June 23rd, Available: July 14th
Virgin Mobile
- Xperia XA (graphite black and white) – Available: June 23rd
WIND Mobile
- Xperia X (graphite black) – Available: July 14th
- Xperia XA (graphite black) – Available: July 14th
- Xperia XA Ultra (WIND exclusive, graphite black) – July 14th
Videotron
- Xperia X (graphite black) – Available June 29th
Xperia X Performance Specs
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Camera: 23 MP rear camera with predictive hybrid autofocus, 13 MP front-facing camera
- Display size: 5-inch
- RAM: 3 GB
- Internal storage: 32 GB
- Water resistant: Yes
Xperia X Specs
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
- Camera: 23 MP rear camera with predictive hybrid autofocus, 13 MP front-facing
- Display: 5-inch
- RAM: 3 GB
- Internal storage: 32 GB or 64 GB
- Water resistant: No
Xperia XA Specs
- Processor: MediaTek Helio P10 Octa-core
- Camera: 13 MP rear camera with hybrid autofocus, 8 MP front-facing
- Display: 5-inch
- RAM: 2 GB
- Internal storage: 16 GB
- Water resistant: No
Xperia XA Ultra Specs
- Processor: MediaTek Helio P10 Octa-core
- Camera: 21 MP rear camera with hybrid autofocus, 16 MP front-facing camera
- Display: 6-inch
- RAM: 3 GB
- Internal storage: 16 GB
- Water resistant: No
Update: Sony says the Xperia X Series will only be available in Canada through the provided carriers at this time, but notes: “We are definitely open to unlocked options in the future (similar to how the U.S. is selling the Series).”
