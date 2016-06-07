News
PREVIOUS|

Sony announces Canadian launch dates and carriers for Xperia X phones

Jun 7, 2016

12:01 AM EDT

26 comments

All four of Sony’s new Xperia X line devices are coming to Canada between June 23rd and July 14th with Bell, Rogers, Virgin Mobile, WIND Mobile and Videotron. Though release dates have been announced, prices are still forthcoming. This post will be updated as soon as prices come in and we’ve reached out to carriers for additional information.

The devices making their debut are the Xperia X Performance, Xperia X, Xperia XA and Xperia XA Ultra. Technical specifications for each phone can be found below the carrier details.

Bell

  • Xperia X Performance (graphite black and white) – Available: June 23rd
  • Xperia XA (graphite black and white) – Available: June 23rd

Rogers

  • Xperia X Performance (graphite black) – Reservations begin: June 23rd, Available: July 14th

Virgin Mobile

  • Xperia XA (graphite black and white) – Available: June 23rd

WIND Mobile

  • Xperia X (graphite black) – Available: July 14th
  • Xperia XA (graphite black) – Available: July 14th
  • Xperia XA Ultra (WIND exclusive, graphite black) – July 14th

Videotron

  • Xperia X (graphite black) – Available June 29th

Xperia X Performance Specs

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Camera: 23 MP rear camera with predictive hybrid autofocus, 13 MP front-facing camera
  • Display size: 5-inch
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • Internal storage: 32 GB
  • Water resistant: Yes

Xperia X Specs

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
  • Camera: 23 MP rear camera with predictive hybrid autofocus, 13 MP front-facing
  • Display: 5-inch
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • Internal storage: 32 GB or 64 GB
  • Water resistant: No

Xperia XA Specs

  • Processor: MediaTek Helio P10 Octa-core
  • Camera: 13 MP rear camera with hybrid autofocus, 8 MP front-facing
  • Display: 5-inch
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Internal storage: 16 GB
  • Water resistant: No

Xperia XA Ultra Specs

  • Processor: MediaTek Helio P10 Octa-core
  • Camera: 21 MP rear camera with hybrid autofocus, 16 MP front-facing camera
  • Display: 6-inch
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • Internal storage: 16 GB
  • Water resistant: No

Update: Sony says the Xperia X Series will only be available in Canada through the provided carriers at this time, but notes: “We are definitely open to unlocked options in the future (similar to how the U.S. is selling the Series).”

Related: Xperia X series Hands-on: Confusing but positive evolution

Related Articles

Reviews

Jul 27, 2016

10:15 AM EDT

Xperia X Performance review: When average just isn’t good enough

News

Dec 29, 2016

6:02 PM EDT

Android 7.0 Nougat is now available for Xperia X in Canada

News

Mar 21, 2017

4:21 PM EDT

Sony announces mid-range Xperia L1 smartphone

News

Jul 22, 2016

1:26 PM EDT

Wind Mobile releases the Sony Xperia X, Xperia XA and Xperia XA Ultra

Comments

  • jb

    More excited to get my hands on the XA than anything else

  • jay

    Somehow Sony doesn’t have a market here in North America in Europe and Asia totally different story

  • Roger

    Looks alright. Too bad it’s not on Telus. I’ll have to get an unlocked one if I like it enough.

  • Bell will have it in two weeks and hasn’t released prices yet?

  • h2oflyer

    Going to have to see if the X performance
    has any extra to offer over my Z5. So far, it’s slightly smaller size, 820 and hybrid autofocus don’t add up to a switch.

    • Garrett Cooper

      I’ll be keeping my Z5, not enough here to switch. Although I’d be curious to see how much smaller the footprint feels with the small screen reduction. I do really welcome that change.

    • h2oflyer

      I would prefer a smaller in hand phone and will have to try it when available. Being 1.5mm narrower should help.

      So far comparing measurements it’s 1.3mm thicker, 11g heavier with a smaller 2700mah battery (2900 for Z5). Battery could be a bit larger in volume if they went to a less dense lithium ion chemistry, which supports faster charging and longer battery life.

  • kaer

    Can anyone explain why Sony insists on going through carriers here, when they are selling these unlocked in the states?

    • ToniCipriani

      Probably because Sony stores failed miserably in Canada and no carrier in the US wants them?

    • kaer

      But they’re not at Sony stores in the states. They’re in regular big box stores like Best Buy. What do they have to lose by selling them here at Best Buy?

    • joseph cruz

      I agree with you. I just want to get an unlocked model but I have to get it from Rogers or Bell.

    • Mr_Smoosh

      Isn’t this the case with most OEMs? I’d love unlocked choices up here that don’t say “refurbished”.

  • MarkT

    Ugh, too many models combined with a confusing naming system. Sony continues to shoot themselves in the foot.

    • FlamesFan89

      What I’m confused by is how people are confused.

      Essentially they have a low-end, mid-range, and high-end model, (XA, X, and X performance respectively) and then one with a big screen for the phablet lovers (XA Ultra, there is an “A” because it’s not higher end, and Ultra for the Ultra big screen).

      Pretty simple really.

  • danakin

    Rose, any information on if these will be available unlocked from Sony?

    • Rose

      Not yet, will update when we get that!

    • Rose

      Updated.

    • danakin

      Thanks for keeping us updated.

      Now the waiting game starts to replace my Nexus 6 – X Performance or 2016 (HTC perhaps?) Nexus.

  • MoYeung

    Wind Mobile has the largest selection?
    Nothing for Telus, and no Xperia X on Rogers?

    • Angelos Epithemiou

      LOL wind also will buy so few phones, and offer them only to new subscribers it will be useless. Happens each time they release a new phone.

  • xtess3ractx

    What I really want to know is, if the X performance will get the fingerprint reader like the rest of the world or will this be the same as the U.S model and taken out?

    • skrug

      I don’t see why it wont have a fingerprint reader, as the Z5 has it. It’s not available (disabled via software) in the US because of patent, which they will have to pay for licensing (probably not worth it to them for how few they sell in the US). One can easily flash (with out rooting or anything like that) to an international firmware to get the fingerprint reader.

  • LiterofCola

    Question is, will they have fingerprint sensors

    • skrug

      I don’t see why it wont have a fingerprint reader, as the Z5 has it.

  • Pingback: Sebelum mendarat di AS, Kinerja X Sony Xperia dan Xperia XA akan dirilis di Kanada • Anshora()

  • stri

    Question: Will the Sony Xperia XZ Premium be available to Roger’s Canada?
    ..or with another provider?

    Because if Roger’s doesn’t get the phone I want this time, I’m changing providers.
    I’m tired of wanting the current flagship phone, yet always having no alternative but to settle for a previous version.