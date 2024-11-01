Destiny: Rising mobile game begins closed alpha test in Canada, the U.S.

Destiny: Rising, a new mobile game set in the world of Bungie’s popular Destiny franchise, is now available in closed alpha in Canada and the U.S.

From November 1st to December 5th, eligible players will get to access:

Main story campaign prologue

11 Lightbearers

Haven social space and Jiangshi Metro free roam destination

Two Haven Ops Strike Missions

Three Public Events

Gauntlet (a 6-player raid-like mode)

New game modes like Morgan’s Prey, The Realm of the IX, Legacy, and Shifting Gates

Casual activities between missions

Those interested in taking part in the alpha can register through the shooter game’s official website.

Destiny: Rising is being developed and published by NetEase, the Chinese tech giant behind the likes of Diablo Immortal and the upcoming Marvel Rivals. Main Destiny developer Bungie is consulting on development.

NetEase has yet to confirm an official release window for Destiny: Rising. In any event, the title is particularly notable title as it marks Destiny‘s mobile debut.

It also comes during a tumultuous time for the franchise. While this year’s Destiny 2 expansion, The Final Shape, was beloved among players and critics, Bungie was still hit with more than 200 layoffs in July. This came after 100 job cuts last year. Going forward, Bungie will continue to support Destiny 2 while working on its new sci-fi shooter IP, Marathon.

Image credit: NetEase