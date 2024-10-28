Apple Intelligence is now available in the U.S.

Apple Intelligence is now available for iPhone, iPad and Mac users through a free software update with the release of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1. Unfortunately, this launch isn’t available in Canada, though Canadians can still access it by changing some settings.

Apple Intelligence takes over Siri, but it’s also far more natural, flexible and deeply integrated than Apple’s older assistant. Apple Intelligence is integrated into the Photos app, systemwide writing tools, and the Mail app.

While Apple Intelligence is only officially launching now, the experience had previously been tucked away behind a beta software that I and many of my other friends have been using. One of the most noteworthy experiences of Apple Intelligence is its ability to give users summarized notifications. Apple Intelligence will read your messages and create summarized notifications so you can know what’s happening at a glance.

You can also record, transcribe, and summarize audio using the Notes and Phone apps.

The most exciting aspect of Apple Intelligence is that it will get ChatGPT integration within the Writing Tools and Siri in December. This should make Apple Intelligence an even more intelligent AI.

iPhone 16 users will get Apple Intelligence integrated into the Camera Control button. It’ll let users quickly pull up restaurant information, translate text, or even find out where they can buy certain items.

Canadian English speakers will get Apple Intelligence in December via a software update. However, Canadians can start using the feature now by setting their device and Siri language to U.S. English. Apple Intelligence will only be available with the following devices: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad with A17 Pro or M1 and later, and Mac with M1 and later.