Some iPhone 16 Pro users report random rebooting

Some iPhone 16 Pro users have reported that their phones have been restarting at random intervals.

As reported by Macrumors, people have taken to Reddit, Apple’s Support Communities and other forums to complain about the restarts. Interestingly, this appears to have affected phones on both iOS 18.0.1 and iOS 18.1, so we can’t even chalk it up to a beta issue, per se. For what it’s worth, this only seems to be affecting iPhone 16 Pro users on iOS 18. I’m also on an iPhone 15 Pro running iOS 18 and haven’t had any issues.

In the forums, people report their displays being slow to respond or outright not responding to touch inputs, followed by a restart. Of course, this can be pretty disruptive, especially if you’re some of the users who say they’ve experienced as many as 10 to 20 crashes per day. Thankfully, though, most people say they’ve only had a few reboots every few days.