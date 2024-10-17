Bell brings USA Network and Oxygen True Crime to Canada

Bell Media has signed a licensing agreement with NBCUniversal to bring USA Network and Oxygen True Crime to Canada for the first time.

Both networks’ content will become available starting on January 1st. USA Network (formerly Discovery) is home to titles like Suits, Highway Thru Hell, East Harbour Heroes and The Mighty. Oxygen True Crime, meanwhile, offers the likes

of Forensic Factor, Fear Thy Neighbour and Dateline: Secrets Uncovered.

So far, Bell says some popular USA Network and Oxygen True Crime shows, such as Suits, as well as new series from both channels, will stream on Crave. Additionally, January 1st will see existing speciality channels Animal Planet, Discovery Science, and Discovery Velocity be rebranded to CTV Wild, CTV Nature, and CTV Speed, respectively.

Bell says all five of these channels will become an “integral part” of its lineup of English-language specialty channels, which also includes the likes of CTV Sci-Fi, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Comedy Channel and CP24. Programming from all five rebranded specialty channels will be available across linear television, CTV.ca, the CTV app and Crave.

Bell says additional programming information will be confirmed “at a later date.”

Image credit: USA Network