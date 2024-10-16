Google’s Screenshots app gets a Gemini extension

Google’s Pixel Screenshots app was launched alongside the Pixel 9 series. The app saves screenshots taken on-device and stores them there. Then, it uses Gemini Nano to make collections and lets users recall screenshots to get information. However, the Gemini assistant now has a Pixel Screenshots extension.

With the latest feature drop, Google is introducing a Gemini Extension for Pixel Screenshots. You’ll be able to say, “Hey, Google, use Screenshots to find the details of the party on Friday. You still need to say “use Screenshots,” but those two words can save time from going into the Screenshots app and then entering your query.

I’m running the Pixel 9 Pro XL with Android 15 and the October 5th update, so this may be a gradual rollout.

Google is also testing Gemini extensions and integrations for apps like WhatsApp, Spotify and Google Messages, but these aren’t available yet.