Freedom Mobile offering a free gig of data to use when travelling

Freedom Mobile’s latest in-store offers will set new plan subscribers up with a free gigabyte of data to use in 92 destinations around the globe.

To get this deal you need to sign up for a Freedom plan in stores while supplies last. While the U.S. is one of the countries included in this free gig of data, I’d still recommend getting the $34 Canada/U.S. plan that includes 50GB of data that you can use in both of those countries.

Combine that with the new bonus roaming 1GB offer and you have a pretty decent setup for travel.

The 1GB roaming offer works in the following countries: Albania, Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Barbados, Belgium, Bermuda, Bonaire, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, China, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, Curacao, Czech Republic, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, France, French Guiana, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Isle of Man, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malaysia, Martinique, Mexico, Montserrat, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Phillipines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Romania, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Trinidad & Tobago, Turkey, Turks & Caicos, Ukraine, United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland), United States (USA), US Virgin Islands, Uzbekistan, Vatican City, Vietnam

Source: Freedom Mobile