Circular’s new Ring Slim (2024) might give Samsung and Oura a run for their money

Oura is a well-known smart ring maker, and Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Ring is sure to challenge its dominance. The small market segment doesn’t have a lot of big names, and a Paris, France-based company is trying to change that.

Circular’s first smart ring made its way to Kickstarter back in 2020, followed by the Ring Slim in 2023. Now, as the market is getting ready for Samsung’s first-ever smart ring, Circular has launched the successor to the 2023 Ring Slim.

The new ring, which doesn’t look very different from its predecessor, features several new software features and a more durable build. It comes in at 2.2mm thickness, making it the thinnest smart ring on the market, with a starting weight of just 2 grams.

The brain of the upgraded ring’s operations is Kira+, an upgraded version of the company’s companion app. The ring has a new heart-rate tracking algorithm that can provide real-time metrics during sports activities, paired with improved GPS tracking for routes, “offering a comprehensive overview of their physical exertion and progress,” according to Circular.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The ring now also offers a new ‘Advanced Analysis Circle’ within the Kira+ application that will allow users to compare their overall health and wellness data at a central point with graphs, helping them “identify trends, monitor improvements, and make more informed decisions about their journey.”

Elsewhere, the 2024 Ring Slim is now more durable than its predecessor. According to the company, the 2024 version of the ring is designed for elite athletes, and thus, it needs to be durable to withstand strenuous activities. The Ring has an improved scratch-resistant coating, when compared to its predecessor, alongside a full IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

It also has an improved battery life. According to Circular, the ring now offers up to five days of battery life in Eco mode, and can be fully charged in 45 minutes.

The 2024 Ring Slim is available to order now for $394. You can learn more about it here.

Image credit: Circular

Source: Circular