Apple CEO Tim Cook isn’t ‘100 percent’ confident Apple Intelligence won’t make stuff up

Apple unveiled its ‘Apple Intelligence’ system at WWDC 2024 on Monday, but for all the glitzy demos, there’s one thing Apple can’t do with artificial intelligence (AI): make it reliable.

CEO Tim Cook said in a recent interview with the Washington Post that “it’s not 100 percent” that Apple Intelligence won’t hallucinate.

“But I think we have done everything that we know to do, including thinking very deeply about the readiness of the technology in the areas that we’re using it in. So I am confident it will be very high quality. But I’d say in all honesty that’s short of 100 percent. I would never claim that it’s 100 percent,” Cook said.

Cook’s comments don’t exactly come as a surprise, although some expected Apple to release more polished AI experiences than competitors. During some of the demos shown at WWDC, such as the ChatGPT integration, a small warning to “Check important info for mistakes” appeared, a reminder of generative AI’s tendency to just make stuff up on the fly. Dubbed ‘hallucinations,’ AI’s ability to make stuff up has been a constant thorn in the side of the technology.

Recent examples include Google’s push to add generative AI into search in the U.S., resulting in search results telling people to do insane things like put glue on pizza. The thing is, these are a result of how generative AI actually works. It doesn’t ‘know’ things. It’s just good at generating text.

Source: The Washington Post Via: The Verge