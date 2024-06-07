fbpx
Gaming

Here are all the trailers from Summer Game Fest 2024

Slitterhead, Neva, Valorant on console are among some of the trailers shown off

Dean Daley
Jun 7, 20248:17 PM EDT 2 comments

Canadian Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2024 kick-off event featured a variety of trailers for upcoming games.

LEGO: Horizon Adventures – Holiday 2024 

No More Room In Hell – Holiday 2024 

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – September 3rd 

Cuffbust – 2025

Star Wars Outlaws – August 30th 

Neva – 2024 

Black Myth Wukong – August 20th 

Once Human – July 9th 

Warhammer 40000 Space Marine 2 –  September 9th 

Metaphor – Re:Fantazio – October 11 

Batman Arkham Shadows – Fall 2024 

Tears of Metal  

Street Fighter 6 Year 2 – Available Now

Civilization VII – 2025 

Delta Force: Hawk Ops

Mecha Break – August 2024 

Fatal Fury: City of Wolves – Coming Early 2025

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita Rewind 

Deer & Boy 

Dragon Ball Z Sparking Zero 

Slitterhead – November 8th 

Cairn 

Wanderstop – 2024 

Kingdom Come Deliverance II Saints and Sinners –  Coming 2024 

Street Fighter 6 

 

Killer Bean – Early Access Summer 2024

The First Descendent – July 2, 2024 

Sonic X Shadow Generations – October 25 

Unknown 9: Awakening – Fall 2024

Battle Aces 

Dune: Awakening 

The Finals Season 3 – July 8th 

Allan Wake 2 – Night Springs – June 8th 

New World Aeternum – October 15th

Honkai: Star Rail – Art of Dreaming

Dark and Darker – now available 

Kunitsu – Gami Path of the Goddess – July 19th 

 

Blumhouse Games 

Skate – Console Playtesting Coming 2024

Palworld Sakuraijima

Valorant – Free Limited Beta – June 14

 

Monster Hunter Wilds – 2025

Phantom Blade 0

Comments