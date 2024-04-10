Report suggests Sonos will refresh its app on May 7

Sonos is reportedly set to release an update for its app on May 7th.

The information, as shared by The Verge, suggests that the update will rollout for both iOS and Android and bring a redesigned UI with a focus on making it easier to set up new products.

The update will also reportedly improve connectivity between the company’s different speakers, and offer a unified home screen with a search bar up top to find music, access to shuffle and repeat buttons on the Now Playing screen, and a volume slider within the mini-player.

A new ‘Your System’ section will house speaker and soundbar settings, while the app’s icon on iOS and Android will change to the company’s logo in White over a Black background.

This will be the first major overhaul to the Sonos S2 app since 2020.

Learn more about the upcoming app revamp here.

Image credit: The Verge

Source: The Verge