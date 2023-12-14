Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are now $289

Amazon has discounted Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), the one with the transition to the USB-C as its charging port.

Originally priced at $329, this is now available for a holiday special deal at $289.

With the transition of the iPhone 15 to USB-C, Apple shifted its from the longstanding Lightning port to USB-C for the case. Despite this change, they maintain the acclaimed features of top-notch active noise cancellation (ANC), powered by an H2 chip, and seamless iOS integrations.

Check out the deal here at Amazon

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.