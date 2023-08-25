What’s new on CBC Gem in September 2023

CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in September.

Below is all the content set to hit the platform:

September 1st

Spellbound

Rusty Rivets: Season 1

September 3rd

World Rowing Championships (from September 3rd to 10th)

September 4th

Aunty B’s House

September 6th

Cook Clever, Waste Less With Prue & Rupy

September 8th

Harlots: Season 2

The Kid Detective

Hey Duggee: Season 3

September 15th

Black Conflux

The Mum Who Got Tourrette’s

Rusty Rivets: Season 2

September 16th

Women’s Road to Paris Volleyball Qualifier until September 24th

September 17th

Telling Our Story

2023 Diamond League Streaming Now through September 17th.

September 22nd

Les Routes En Février

September 29th

The Lighthouse

Paul O’Grady for the Love of Dogs

Coming In October

Black Life: Untold Stories

Chuck and the First Peoples Kitchen

How to Fail as a Popstar

One Night

Sisi: Season 2

Zarqa: Season 2

CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.

CBC Gem is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV and more.