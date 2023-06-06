Improved hover cards for Chrome’s memory saver provide RAM saving details

Earlier this year, Google introduced a ‘Memory Saver’ feature that puts inactive Chrome tabs to sleep.

The feature, which essentially works by putting inactive tabs to sleep, helps free up resources to use elsewhere. Said tabs remain visible in your tab list, and reload when you click in them.

Now, with Chrome Canary 116, Google is further improving the visual design of the feature, and letting users know how much memory Chrome is saving by putting inactive tabs to sleep.

The feature was first spotted by @Leopeva64, via AndroidPolice.

Chrome's tab hover cards now show you when an inactive tab has been discarded and also the amount of memory saved (Canary):https://t.co/24S2P00qHD

.https://t.co/m2Av8Kaymd pic.twitter.com/NjyKSyG9Ep — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) June 3, 2023

When Chrome puts an inactive tab to sleep, users would be able to hover over the tab and ascertain the exact amount of RAM that Chrome has saved by freezing the tab. This subtle tweak eliminates the need to go through extra menus and provides transparency about Chrome’s Memory Saver feature.

Further, Google is also working on displaying more information regarding the Memory Saver feature. For example, according to AndroidPolice, the company is looking to add “pseudo graphs” that show if the amount of memory Chrome saved by putting tabs to sleep was a lot or not.

Further, tabs that have been put to sleep will appear greyed out.

To check out the updates for yourself, download Chrome Canary and paste ‘chrome://flags/#memory-saver-savings-reporting-improvements‘ in your address bar.

Source: @Leopeva64 Via: AndroidPolice