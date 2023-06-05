Nothing Phone 2 renders showcases new rear lighting design

Nothing is getting ready to launch its Nothing Phone 2, but before the launch, the Phone 2 OnLeaks and SmartPrix have leaked renders online. These renders have been created based on live pictures of a testing stage unit.

So #FutureSquad… Here comes your very first look at the much anticipated #NothingPhone2 through stunning 5K renders!… You're welcome…😏 On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/ho14Y8QMls pic.twitter.com/Nnhhum9L9Z — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 5, 2023

Some of the updates include a new Lightning Design, which has been updated around the camera module, and adds a fresher new look to the device.

The handset also offers a slightly curved 2.5D design on the back, making the phone feel more ergonomic. The front also has 2.5D glass to offer a more seamless viewing experience. Further, there’s a rounded frame to add to the ergonomics and matches what other handset manufacturers have been doing nowadays.

There’s also a new dual LED flash to improve lighting in low-light photography.

Further, there’s an enhanced wireless charging light. It’s changed from a long light strip to small strips of light. It seems that this will allow for a unique and personalized look to create cool light features around the wireless charging area.

The Nothing Phone 2 is rumoured to feature 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage and 4,700mAh battery.

We know that the Nothing Phone 2 will launch in July with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Nothing CEO Carl Pei has previously announced this information.

Image Credit: OnLeaks

Source: SmartPrix, OnLeaks