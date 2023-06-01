Netflix’s Tudum event returns on June 17

Netflix’s Tudum global fan event is back on June 17th.

This year, the tech giant will livestream the presentation from São Paolo, Brazil. The event will showcase exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, trailers and first looks at several series, films and games.

Netflix has a countdown timer for the event, but strangely it ends on June 16th, the day before the event.

Last year’s Tudum was held in September, so this year’s event is slightly earlier.

According to the trailer, we’ll see new details from TV shows like Bridgerton, Cobra Kai, Heartstopper, Queen Charlotte, Elite, Wednesday, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Witcher, Emily in Paris and more.

