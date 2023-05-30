Save $200 on Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at the Google Store

It’s not just Amazon — the Google Store also has the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro on sale right now.

Canadians can get the Pixel 7 for $599 (regular $799), while the Pixel 7 Pro costs $979 (regular $1,179). That’s $200 off in both cases.

Interestingly, that makes the Pixel 7 the same cost as Google’s brand-new Pixel 7a. If you’re in the market for a new Pixel phone and were thinking about getting the 7a, you might as well get the Pixel 7 if it’s the same price.

This also isn’t the first time Google has put a big discount on its Pixel line. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have gone on sale multiple times over the last few months, such as back in March.

You can check out Google’s Pixel discounts here.