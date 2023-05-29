fbpx
Deals

Samsung monitors are up to 40 percent off today

Ian Hardy
May 29, 20237:04 AM EDT 6 comments

Samsung has a slew of monitors on sale through Amazon Canada today, some to the tune of 40 percent off.

Check out all these deals below from Amazon Canada:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments