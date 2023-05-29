Samsung monitors are up to 40 percent off today

Samsung has a slew of monitors on sale through Amazon Canada today, some to the tune of 40 percent off.
Check out all these deals below from Amazon Canada:
- Samsung 27″ Odyssey FreeSync Curved Gaming Monitor for $378 (save 24%)
- Samsung 32″ Odyssey FreeSync Curved Gaming Monitor for $398 (save 28%)
- Samsung 24-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor (Super Slim Design) for $198 (save 24%)
- Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitor 240hz for $648 (save 19%)
- Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 G95NA Gaming Monitor for $1,698 (save 32%)
- Samsung Odyssey G32A FHD 1ms 165Hz Gaming Monitor with Eye Saver Mode for $298 (save 38%)
- Samsung 32″ Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitor for $698 (save 22%)
- Samsung 27-inch Screen LED-Lit Monitor 5ms 75Hz Eye-Saver Mode For $198 (save 40%)
- Samsung Curved Super Wide 32:9 Gaming Monitor for $1,298 (save 6%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada