City of Brampton’s move to electric bus fleet garners support from federal government

The federal government is working with the City of Brampton to electrify the municipality’s bus fleet.

A $1.1 million joint investment will help Brampton Transit’s Zero Emission Bus Implementation Strategy and rollout plan, which will guide the city’s move to electric buses.

The Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC) will complete a study to examine several factors, including cost and saving assessments.

“This project will further support the transformation of Canada’s carbon mobility landscape and hopefully encourage other cities and communities to consider a clean transit overhaul of their own,” Josipa Petrunić, CUTRIC’s CEO, said.

Once the City moves to zero-emission buses, it will reduce CO2 emissions by 115 tonnes per bus every year. This will equal 53,000 tonnes annually, equivalent to getting 12,000 cars off the roads.

Image credit: Government of Canada

Source: Government of Canada