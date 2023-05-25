fbpx
Deals

Apple AirPods now on sale from Amazon Canada

Ian Hardy
May 25, 20236:58 AM EDT 2 comments
2nd-gen AirPods

Now could be the time to score some new AirPods as the in-ear wireless Bluetooth earbuds are on sale. Check out all these deals below from Amazon Canada.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments