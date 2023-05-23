Windows will get a ‘Dynamic Lighting’ tool to control all your RGB lights

If there’s one thing PC users love, it’s RGB lightning. But anyone who has spent a lot of time with RGB lighting knows that it can be a pain to use because of a multitude of proprietary software solutions for managing light setups. Microsoft could soon solve the problem with a Windows update.

Dubbed ‘Dynamic Lighting,’ the forthcoming Windows 11 feature will add lighting options to the Settings menu. Beyond that, we don’t know much about how it will work outside of some leaked images that surfaced earlier this year.

Microsoft acknowledged it in one of the many blog posts coming out of its ongoing Build 2023 conference. Nestled away between various AI announcements, Microsoft said:

“With Dynamic Lighting, Windows users will be able to effortlessly set up and customize their devices with RGB lights directly from Windows Settings. It has never been easier to help all your RGB accessories seamlessly work together for Windows apps. This month, we are making the Dynamic Lighting preview available to Windows Insiders so that developers and hardware partners alike can experiment with new integrations for RGB accessories and components.”

If Dynamic Lighting lives up to Microsoft’s claims, it could be a major win for RGB fanatics. Easy, centralized control for all your PC’s RGB peripherals? Sign me up. It’s better than bouncing between three or four different apps to manage a bunch of different RGB hardware.

Of course, it remains to be seen how well Dynamic Lighting works. We’ll get some initial ideas once Windows Insiders get their hands on it later this month.

Source: Microsoft Via: The Verge