Apple ramps up generative AI tech, hires new personnel

Apple is the latest company to chase down the road paved by OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

It’s been discovered that the Cupertino company has published 28 job postings this month — all of which are directly tied to innovations within AI.

The company’s investments in hiring new staff paint a clear picture. Apple supposedly intends to compete with ChatGPT and Google Bard in some way. Recent job opportunities are listed as part of a Visual Generative Modeling Research Engineer role. Another job posting is for an AI NLP engineer. The role will become a part of the company’s initiative to “shape the way generative AI technologies transform Apple’s mobile computing platforms.”

Of course, the description is as nebulous as it can be, withholding any indication of what Apple is developing. With Microsoft investing in ChatGPT, bringing new AI functions to Bing and Edge, plus Google’s developments of AI-powered search functions, Apple is likely feeling pressure to keep up.

It stands to reason that Apple may look at ways to modernize and leverage Siri with innovative AI capabilities. Siri could be used as an onboard AI assistant. Siri can not only answer questions related to the weather or where the nearest fish and chips spot is. There may be a future where Apple could enable users to type queries into an engine and have Siri respond.

Early this month, it was reported that Apple’s AI efforts are led by John Giannandrea, senior vice president of machine learning and AI strategy at the tech giant.

News of this comes at a time when Apple employees are reportedly now banned from using ChatGPT and other AI tools for company developments. Due to privacy concerns, OpenAI’s tech, alongside Copilot and other tools are restricted.

