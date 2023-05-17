Where to stream tech biopics and docs in Canada after BlackBerry

BlackBerry opened in theatres last week, telling a dramatized version of the creation of Canada’s iconic BlackBerry phone brand.

The film is legitimately great, with writer-director-star Matt Johnson implementing an energetic docudrama-style approach while stars Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton deliver strong performances.

In the spirit of BlackBerry, we’ve decided to round up where you can stream a bunch of other tech-focused biopics and documentaries in Canada. Whether you have an itch for more after BlackBerry or were simply looking to rewatch the masterpiece that is The Social Network, we’ve got you covered.

The Dropout

Based on Rebecca Jarvis’ podcast of the same name, this drama miniseries tells the story of disgraced biotech company Theranos and its founder, Elizabeth Holmes, played by a standout Amanda Seyfried.

Stream The Dropout on Disney+.

The Great Hack

Oscar-nominated documentarians Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer (Control Room) examine how British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica harvested the data of millions of Facebook users for political purposes.

Stream The Great Hack on Netflix.

High Score

Veteran Mario voice actor Charles Martinet narrates this docuseries about the history of classic video games, covering everything from arcade classics like Pac-Man and Space Invaders to early 3D games like Star Fox 64 and Wolfenstein 3D.

Stream High Score on Netflix.

The Imitation Game

This thriller is based on the real story of the renowned cryptanalyst and computer scientist Alan Turing, featuring an acclaimed performance from Benedict Cumberbatch.

Stream The Imitation Game on Netflix.

Indie Game: The Movie

Learn more about the indie game development scene in this docuseries featuring the likes of Jonathan Blow (Braid) and Phil Fish (Fez).

Rent Indie Game: The Movie on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms like iTunes and Google Play starting at $1.99.

The Social Network

The most famous film on this list is all about the founding of Facebook, a gripping supervillain origin story centred around Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg).

Stream The Social Network on Netflix.

Steve Jobs

The Social Network screenwriter Aaron Sorkin teamed up with Danny Boyle for Steve Jobs, a similar character study on the titular Apple co-founder.

Stream Steve Jobs on Crave and Prime Video (Starz add-on required for both).

Super Pumped

The first season of this anthology series, titled The Battle For Uber, is focused on the rise and fall of former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). A second season centred around Facebook is also in the works.

Stream Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber on Crave.

Tetris

Unlike most video game movies, Tetris is actually based on real events, examining the race to license and patent the eponymous block-stacking game.

Stream Tetris on Apple TV+.

What are your favourite tech-related shows and movies? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Universal, Sony Pictures