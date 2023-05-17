Instagram to finally let users comment on posts using GIFs

Soon, you’ll finally be able to comment on Instagram posts using your favourite GIFs. Head of the platform Adam Mosseri confirmed the feature is on its way in an Instagram Channels conversation with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (via Engadget).

In the same chat, Mosseri also confirmed that a “lyrics in Reels” feature is being tested. Details are sparse, but it looks like time-synced captions will soon be available for use within the short-form Reels format.

A GIF, which stands for Graphics Interchange Format, is a file type that has experienced explosive popularity on the internet. No doubt much of its appeal comes down to its support for animations, but its compression technology is another asset worth mentioning.

While none of us can seem to agree on how exactly to pronounce “GIF,” the format’s inclusion on social networking sites is something few are likely to argue over.

Source: Engadget